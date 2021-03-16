Stott Despoja says PM ‘raised prospect’ of shooting women

Another day, another left-wing feminist telling outrageous lies to frame a conservative:
Stott Despoja – a sectarian abortion extremist – should refrain from commentary on violence and the safety of women. Meanwhile, Janine Hendry – the organiser of yesterday’s media-boosted but underwhelming “march” of mostly white bourgeois clerks miffed about male meanies – has called for an Australian Lincoln Project. The original American astro-turf front for the Democrat Party – now moribund and mired in lawsuits – collapsed following a child grooming scandal and multiple harassment complaints. With Labor’s Milton Orkopolous in jail, a local chapter will struggle to find the right leader. But hey, you never know.
Just in: Anthony Albanese joins in, accuses PM of evoking the Christchurch Massacre:
What an utterly deranged question from Albo particularly the mention of the Christchurch massacre.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 16, 2021
This was an H.V. Evatt moment – comparable to the Doc’s loony-tunes reliance on Molotov:
Even Richard Marles looks a bit perplexed by the end of it.
with the media onside Albo can pretty much say what he likes – as long as it slimes so-called conservatives. Time for ScoMo to start returning fire. But he most likely won’t – he’ll sack Reynolds/demote Porter and hope to bask in the sun again.
Natasha Stott Despoja and the ABC are upset and offended.
Boohoo.
My goodness Morristeen is a goose. He could have simply referred to “repressive measures” in place of bullets, heading off some avenues for feminayzee hyperbowl and having a sly dig at some of the heavy handed fascist idiocy we’ve seen recently in Disasterstan.
But no, he’s a hopeless tin eared lumbering flat footed joke.
Smackheads.
But completely understandable, since their friends and paymasters in Beijing have been bankrolling and pulling strings behond the shootings of protesters in the streets of Yangon(?- Sorry Cats, I only know the historical aname of Rangoon).
And let’s try not to mention Hong Kong…
AnAl searching for relevance and finding none … same crap, different day.
Thanks to Waffles Stott Despoja is entirely a problem of their own making. Suffer in ya jocks Lieborals.
Or was it Abbott? Who cares.
Albanese is an idiot but unfortunately he stands a good chance of winning the next federal election from the hopeless libs and their incompetent leader. Morrison only scraped in by one seat and that was with an even more despicable liars leader, a media that didn’t go hard because they didn’t think he could win and with unexpected help from Bob Brown delivering the Qld coal mining area votes. He won’t be so lucky again. At the next election there will be no joy from Vic and WA, and the ALP and media will go the full Democrat. We’re facing a situation similar to the 2020 US election.
Albo is worried – his stature as Leader of the Opposition is lower even that Tits. And Plibbers would make a meal of him.
His beta-male performance supporting the Women’s Marches, trying to win allies by surrendering to them, is all part of the same desperate package.
Oh, and Rita does good work. She seems to have a fine enough mesh to scoop up any lefty-garbage as it floats by and lay it in plain view of the world.
Yep ScoMo is a better retail politician than Lord Waffleworth and ran a much better campaign to just fall across the line. Not being the Liars isn’t enough anymore.
Particularly when the Cth will bust through one trillion dollars of debt on your watch.
Pity he had the orthodontic surgery done.
With his silly voice, snaggle teeth, a pair of clown shoes and a big polka dot jumpsuit he could have had a more dignified career twisting balloons and pratfalling on his arse at kids’ parties.
I wonder if he perhaps regrets it every day.
What worse, Frydenberg said
If you want to bring up Milton Orkopolous why not mention other Labor politicians such as Keith Wright, Bill D’Arcy ,Terry Martin and Bernard Finnigan.
See Wikipedia for more details . The ALP seem to have a problem in this area.
I’d argue he’s Morristeen’s only hope of the the latter just falling over the line (again) next election.
If labore dump Albansleazey for Blabbersack, Morristeen and the coalition is toast.
The only way to defeat globalist socialism is to defund them all ,no other peoples money means no socialism where woukd albo and the fe,inazis and the communist press be without money?
Paedo bidens bribe taking gang are the same ,no ice cream in Botox pelosis $20 grand fridge and no money to pay the groin energy power
Maggie Thatcher had these buggers worked out .
Fraudenberg is part of the same problem.
The confected “disbelief” at Morrison’s comments about the protest are so much cheap political point scoring. I really wish the Coalition would take the fucking gloves off and give some back to these clowns. They’re being dragged down to the level of those opposite and being beaten with experience.
Why do we need a representstive at the untidy nayshins ? Its a third world trade union .,always wanting something for nothing ,with the third world USA borrowing money to finance it .
I now call the USA a third world country , if criminals can steal an election and get awsay with it like the globalist hedge fund owned democrims did , its third world .
“Stott Despoja “
Ah yes, this must be the same Stott Despoja who the Abbott government, soon after being elected back in 2013, promoted to a plum position. Stupid, stupid Liberals, when they’re not kowtowing to their enemies, they’re bending over backwards to give them gongs and cushy positions.
Fred, you’re right. Where is another Maggie T to sort these people out? She saved that country, not that she got a lot of thanks for it (other than the ballot box).
Many moons ago I sat with 3 or 4 female friends in the eastern part of the Adelaide CBD watching a Fringe Festival parade. One of them spotted our friend Tash. They all cooed appreciably at being in the presence of such sainthood. I pointed out “you’ve all been conned. You watch, as soon as she gets a pension for life, out she’ll go.”
I rest my case. $80k a year for the rest of her life, indexed.
It’s like watching someone repeatedly punch themselves in the face. The same Government that bragged about getting Stott Despoja her plumb gig!
Spurgeon, what do you expect from a retail politician who believes in nothing but the perks of office?
But, being an expert on what works in retail politics, he has one thing right: today’s attempted gotchas by rich North Shore feminists (and Tony’s Abbott inexplicable own goal, Stott Despoja) won’t make the six o’clock TV news tonight, instead relegated to the ABC, which no-one but the professionally ill-informed watches to confirm their biases.
PS: Another brilliant post by Currency Lad, who, in my opinion — along with Professor Davidson — has transformed the Cat into Australia’s most intelligent alternative to the dumbed-down groupthink of the MSM when it comes to commentary.
You’re right Tom.
Reading C.L. right now makes me feel like old Benaud marvelling at a young Tendulkar, Ponting or Lara.
“Beautiful stroke, an effortless drive deep into cover, three bounces into the boundary fence for four. Marvellous!”
Less than zero, Tom. May he continue to repeatedly punch himself and his preposterous assortment of useless odd bods* in the face until they’re unceremoniously punted from office by a fed up populace at the next feral election.
*Seriously, check out Dutto, Joshi Frydchickenberger and possum skin undies man in the linked video – absolutely bloody hopeless.
Here, here on CL’s scintillating commentary. A delightful buffet in comparison to the thin gruel of the mainstream media. Please don’t dumb down your expression Lad, make us strive for it.
” to a plum position”
Apologies…should be “plumb” position.
Stoat-Despoiler is almost entirely a media construct.
She surfaced as a Green who the media loved because she was so young and wore Doc Martins.
No you had it right Cassie. Don’t follow my errors!
And federal politics has become almost incestuous. Tash is married to a former Liberal adviser, now a partner in Alex Downer and Nick Bolkus’ lobbying company.
The tweets of the march organiser clearly shows she wanted a cause to weaponise against PM and Government. All she needs to do now is monetize it as per her late January tweet. Anybody seen any articles about her tweeting history other than on Sky by Peta Credlin last night ? Naturally Labor is jumping on the opportunity. However I suspect it is going to come back to bite Labor as they wont be clean either based on past cases.
However where does the responsability lie if any ? I liken it to a multi story building. The Federal Government (currently Coalition) owns the building but there are several floors. The floors are owned by the various states and also the Federal Govt / LNP. If an occupant of a floor owned by VIC suffers abuse is it the building owners fault or the tenant running the floor ?
The state’s control education, the police and courts, the hospital system and social services etc. Who should be accountable for what the residents get up to ? When a young car thief killed an innocent couple on Australia Day I don’t recall the outrage being directed at the Federal Government. Same when the husband murderec his wife and kids in their car.
Unfortunately there are many jerks out there who do take advantage of women and children. However it is ridiculous to think the Federal Government can prevent it when all the power rests with the state’s. What is the PM supposed to do ? There are already plenty of laws to combat such cases. Words from the PM is not going to stop a jerk being a jerk.
Unfortunately by the time the ABC, Fairfax papers, The Project, the Unions etc have finished every sexual assault will be blamed on the Coalition Federal Government.
Lobbying company ? Are they the people who bribe career politicians ? With campaign donations haha not bribes , donations ,get real there .
Something like that…
From the same ABC website – it talks about 183 protesters being shot for protesting
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-03-16/myanmar-protests-security-forces-kill-dozens-yangon/13251070
Spot-destroyer need a good wash cycle to work out her kinks…