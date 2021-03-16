Stott Despoja says PM ‘raised prospect’ of shooting women

Another day, another left-wing feminist telling outrageous lies to frame a conservative:



Stott Despoja – a sectarian abortion extremist – should refrain from commentary on violence and the safety of women. Meanwhile, Janine Hendry – the organiser of yesterday’s media-boosted but underwhelming “march” of mostly white bourgeois clerks miffed about male meanies – has called for an Australian Lincoln Project. The original American astro-turf front for the Democrat Party – now moribund and mired in lawsuits – collapsed following a child grooming scandal and multiple harassment complaints. With Labor’s Milton Orkopolous in jail, a local chapter will struggle to find the right leader. But hey, you never know.

Just in: Anthony Albanese joins in, accuses PM of evoking the Christchurch Massacre:

What an utterly deranged question from Albo particularly the mention of the Christchurch massacre.



This was an H.V. Evatt moment – comparable to the Doc’s loony-tunes reliance on Molotov: