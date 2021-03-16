“We’re going to lose fast”



Extraordinary and disturbing details in that piece on strategy now afoot, not born of a pandemic or an election aftermath but strangely symbiotic with both. The good news is there is unlikely to be a war against China over Taiwan. The bad news is that’s because Beijing has played a long, complex game whose denouement will be a political fait accompli. We will be told the capitulation needn’t disturb us at a civilisational level because China is now an advanced international citizen and that realpolitik, after all, is in everyone’s interest.

Any hostile move anywhere in the world against the safety and freedom of peoples to whom we are committed – including in particular the brave people of West Berlin – will be met by whatever action is needed." – John F. Kennedy, 22 October, 1962



This is not a future ‘scenario’ but an unfolding event. It is happening as the Biden ‘administration’ conducts a war on 80 million Republicans and the Pentagon proudly uploads tweets on pregnancy flight suits while reconnoitering white supremacism and attacking Tucker Carlson. While America spent 20 years in Afghanistan, its expeditionary warfare model for the defence of Taiwan became as antiquated as the F-111. And still the senatorial class in Washington – one of the most porcine and self-serving in history – persists with the same ensemble: delusional budgets, Endless War in irrelevant global armpits, adolescent litigiousness and the remorseless extermination of home-grown wealth creation. America didn’t lose fast. It lost slow.