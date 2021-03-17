24 Hour Party People

The Guardian, 2014: Iran’s morality police: patrolling the streets by stealth.
The Guardian, 2021: Police could patrol nightclubs in drive to protect women.
Plainclothes police officers could patrol bars and nightclubs around England and Wales, as part of plans to protect women from predatory offenders, it has been announced…
The measures follow a meeting of the government’s crime and justice taskforce chaired by the prime minister.
Called Project Vigilant, the programme can involve officers attending areas around clubs and bars in plain clothes, along with increased police patrols as people leave at closing time.
The Scottish National Party, which is to the left of the Labour Party, seriously suggested enforcing a curfew for all men from 6pm of an evening.
SNP Frontbencher: 6 PM Curfew on Men After Women Are Killed Should Be Discussed (14 Mar)
This is what you get when socialists take over. Karens all the way down.
Just bend over and take it up the arse! Too late now to stop the pineapple coming.
Creeping Totalitarianism before our very eyes.
The weeds are growing much faster of late – must be global warming.
Men: you are all assumed guilty until you can prove your innocence.
a curfew on men?
a curfew on women?
women on odd nights and men on even nights or vice versa?
why not put tracking devices on everyone, permanently AND have everywhere flood lit at night so there is NO DARK available for lurking in!
look, a couple hundred $M of grant money and I’ll work up some rough drafts if you like
Are we absolutely sure that Jeremy Corbyn didn’t win the last election?
Police to patrol… to protect women Um, wasn’t the accused chap in the Sarah Everard case a policeman? It’s getting very confusing as apparently several more police chaps have been in trouble for “inappropriate” texts.
For heavens sake, these morons will be giving ideas to Dicktator Dan here in Victoriastan. I’ve just been to Woolies where it is still compulsory to wear masks, would you believe. Needless to say, Mak Siccar was maskless, as was one other person.
Nobody does national pearl clutching quite as well as the Brits.
Where’s Kevin Bacon when you need him?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbyDivcZoo8
You have to wonder about the sorts of people who choose to stay in modern police forces.
The British police force is to far on the “woke” side of the equation on a whole heap of issues, that being said… a low key undercover police presence to prevent women from being assaulted or raped is not something I personally have a problem with, and I don’t really see any clear parallels with Iran’s ridiculous and totalitarian religious morality police.
Plenty of country coppers (and low level GDs) who don’t play those games.
But the Hierarchy and some Metro types spoilnthe game for everybody…
I don’t really see any clear parallels with Iran’s ridiculous and totalitarian religious morality police.
No wokester is ever afraid of the Secret Police, until the Secret Police are set on them, anklebiter…
Curious why you keep calling me anklebiter Rex?
The law is fair.
Both the left and the right are free to criticize capitalism/Western culture without fear of arrest.
As long as they do it from a pro left position.
Cops cruising nightclubs will spend their time trying to pick up.
The safest place is probably with a muzzy grooming gang then you won’t see the police at all.
Terry is spot on. Coppers will be chasing skirt and if you are interested in a female they are interested in out will come the badge. Or the kind of anti-male female copper who hates any signs of male/female interaction will have a licence to play. Did anyone else have returning to the days of chaperonage as a bid for 2021? If so congratulations.
Imagine it, young undercover men and women just taking in the scene, having a few and maybe, how did that footballer call it? Pulling one?
A pretty reliable rule of thumb in many spheres is that the further you get away from the centre of power, the more you will find community connection, commonsense application…and popular support.
So why not look it up?
Yeh I know the popular meaning was curious whether you had another one…ok you think I’m a small child… guess I’ve been called worse.
No, troll. Try harder. In fact, try here.
Rex, before I recently started posting on CF I’d lurked here for a few years now, I’m not as right wing as most here obviously but I find the different viewpoints interesting and I enjoy the writing of Sinclair, CL and LCV even if I often disagree. There’s some excellent and informative commenters here also and they have often caused me to consider my perspective on things.
I fully realise this is a centre right blog and I am only allowed to post at the discretion of the site owner and other moderators (I think that’s mostly Sinc). I’m guessing you think I’m a troll because I was expressed some viewpoints about DJT the other day…if you consider adverse viewpoints about him trolling I don’t really know what to tell you.. except maybe to suggest you you skip my posts or try Gateway Pundit or The Donald.win were any criticism of the exulted one is quickly deleted and the poster barred.
…if you consider adverse viewpoints about him trolling I don’t really know what to tell you.. except maybe to suggest you you skip my posts or try Gateway Pundit or The Donald.win were any criticism of the exulted one is quickly deleted and the poster barred.
Yeah…nah.
No excuse if you are allegedly a longtime lurker. That pussygrabber trope has been played and smacked into the stands by many, many, many posters, moderates and all, since 2017.
It’s tired, trite and lazy.
If you can demonstrate why Orangutan Bard, or at least actually how bringing it up in an utterly unrelated Cat post, then maybe it has value.
Given the trollherd here struggle with anything other than “But…But…But… Orangutan Bard!“, the average commenter does need to try much harder.
at least actually how bringing it up in an utterly unrelated Cat post applies to the matter at hand, then maybe it has value.
Do women in the USA where they can carry a concealed gun have this problem?
Like in Vermont with the loosest firearm laws but low homicide rates.
The post “The Itas of March” (on which I replied and referenced Trump), referred to the past sexual misconduct allegations against public figures (including Trump) .
So to say my post was “utterly unrelated” is not true. That you feel my post didn’t apply to the matter at hand is your opinion, I don’t agree.
Not sure what you mean by “Orangutan Bard”, but writing it seems to give you amusement so that’s good I guess.
The post “The Itas of March” (on which I replied and referenced Trump), referred to the past sexual misconduct allegations against public figures (including Trump) .
It was not against public figures in general. It was an article skewering blatant political partisanship in Australia disguised as protesting generally about sexual misconduct allegations against public figures.
You brought up Orange Man Bad. You got slapped for bringing up Orange Man Bad.
You then chose here, on a post challenging an oppressive, knee-jerk reaction to an awful crime (That will never be completely removed unless all humanity is exterminated), to say “I for one, welcome my oppressive overlords. After all, they’ll never arrest me. I’m a good boy…” And then wondered why you were called out.
He’s not so orange these days, seems to have quit bothering with the make up since he moved back for a less stressful life at Mara-Lago…so maybe it should just be “man bad” 🙂
@Melb I doubt it. Anybody who buys and trains properly with a handgun is a prickly proposal for an assault.
Cops are too porky these days to pull in a disco.