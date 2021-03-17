A possible way forward to douse the covid hysteria

Extract from an email I sent to a few people a moment ago. Sharing:
Hi all, over the past month it has been great to interact personally with many of those who’re already “converted”. But the WA election result has made it clear that the voter continues to be a state of deep hysteria and panic and is seeking the comfort of the incumbent political parties to “survive this biggest calamity since mankind was invented”.
Over the past 6 months I’ve had conversations with at least 20 such hysterical people and it is clear they have a massive wall around their head (like around a nuclear power station) to block any ray of light from penetrating.
I’ve realised that it is not good enough to talk only to the converted – that will get us 4% of the vote (but that, too will inevitably splinter among 10-20 small parties and independents). Us, the “converted”, have a critical role to play as catalysts but we must start reaching out to the mainstream to break this brick wall.
This weekend I will make a renewed effort to convert the mainstream. The main tool for my experiments this weekend will be this chart (attached).
I will try to find out whether their frozen brain can be kickstarted by showing them this chart. I know that the Indians at the Point Cook gathering (that I’ll be attending) are highly qualified professionals. I hope that if they can be persuaded to look hard enough at this chart their brain will come back to life again.
I will ask – pretending to be a fool –
“Hey guys, I was hearing all of last year our governments claim that this is bigger than the Spanish flu. Then I looked at this chart which shows that all the models went crazily wrong in Sweden.
“The models said Sweden will have massive deaths without lockdowns (orange) but they actually had deaths lower than the 10 year average.
“I must be stupid (I only have a bachelors honours degree in Mathematics and a PhD in economics) but can you show me where is the Spanish flu?”
Btw, if you find (or know of) any better method to kickstart the frozen brain of 90% of Australians, let me know (at [email protected]) – we should share notes and learn from each other.
For those interested, the underlying source data for this chart (prepared by the brilliant Nick Hudson of South Africa’s PANDA institute) is at: https://teamaustralia21.org/data-and-explanation-for-the-sweden-chart-from-panda/
Good luck Sanjeev, and please keep fighting the good fight, but I’m sceptical that your ray of light will penetrate very far. People have been behaving very irrationally and continue to do so.
Good Luck Sanjeev from me tooo.. You will find that the credantialled; especially the Indians, will be the hardest to move once they have bought into a position. I can already hear the: “What does he know, he only has a PhD in Economics. My great grandfather’s uncle’s son is a Professor in Cambridge and he says it is good. This fellow is talking nonsense..”. Tilting at windmills, Sanjeev. Welcome to the club 🙂
“Happy Anniversary! One year ago today, during a March 16, 2020, White House press conference, President Trump, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx announced the 15-Days To Slow The Spread program, which began the shut down of the American economy.
365 days and a few peaks later, COVID-19 is still spreading, albeit at a much slower pace thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” which so far has produced three vaccines in record time.
The “15 Days” were the latest in a series of Trump administration serious moves attempting to fight the pandemic. Already demonstrated on this site were the specific actions the Trump team took immediate action on the virus during the last nine days of January 2020 and the first two weeks of February and itemized that during the same time period Joe Biden and his team downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19. Not that anyone who followed the MSM would know about Trump’s actions or Biden telling America the ChinaVirus was no big deal. The Democrats and their sycophants in the mainstream media lied about both reactions.”
From: https://lidblog.com/15days-to-slow-the-spread/
Sanjeev, I don’t believe there is any prospect of a return to rationality in the public discourse when the news media, especially the TV networks, see their primary job (which coincidentally boosts their ratings) as to act as de facto state media by amplifying hysteria about Kung Flu being projected by state Labor governments facing re-election.
That also suits the personal prejudice of 90%+ journalists, who support and vote for Labor or the Greens and were happy to assist in the re-election of the Queensland and WA Labor governments (in October last year and earlier this month respectively), largely using media hysteria about Kung Flu.
The news media is no longer the public’s eyes and ears. It now primarily represents governments (except for the federal government, which the media is now working frantically to unseat as it regards the LNP as a hostile tribe).
But the WA election result has made it clear that the voter continues to be a state of deep hysteria and panic and is seeking the comfort of the incumbent political parties to “survive this biggest calamity since mankind was invented”
That is partly true Sanjeev, but there are other factors present. For example, the WA Liberal Party has abandoned conservatism and sensibility and has become a radical green party, hence the voters went elsewhere.
Borders close, borders open – we hear about it on the news but it doesn’t effect anyone over here, no one talks about the Wuhan Flu, and life goes on as per normal.
Not at all possible in the current hysterical climate, but here is a rational way forward:
1. Protect old peoples homes from the bat flu. Use CHOs to design the procedures (give them something productive to do).
2. Open all borders, including international borders.
3. Ban all rules to do with the virus (lockdowns, mandatory masks, crowd limits etc).
3. Confine testing to those cases that would have been tested for influenza in 2019.
4. Distribute the vaccine in exactly the same manner as the flu vaccine in 2019 (i.e. completely voluntarily and only your doctor and you needs to know.)
4. Only release case and death figures at the end of the year.
If we did this, no one would notice the virus and we could all return to sanity.
Bollocks. Not everyone is happy to stay at home. Some of us want to get out a bit.
Jessie, should it bother us that people have a right to their own views on a vaccine? I would imagine we should be comfortable with people being free to express their views – and we can then all choose to agree or disagree with these views. No one has a monopoly on the truth.
Team Australia is about a common manifesto – take a look at that. Any supporters (including the Vaccine Choice group – which is not even a member of the alliance – which has not yet formed) are entitled to their views on anything else.
Tom at 3:02pm is spot on.
Too many people have surrendered their powers of reasoning to the mainstream media.
Agree, Tom above.
The COVID hysteria and the long running show which is the NUCLEAR hysteria are both integral to the left’s long march. The CLIMATE hysteria is the most successful of these in terms of longevity, but in the USA the COVID has wrecked the place in one year.
All of the above with media complicity.
No they haven’t, Roger. Being bullied by malevolent thugs on media platforms isn’t the same as agreeing with them. Hence why the media don’t represent us: they hate us and, as a result, have no idea what we think about anything.
We need more people to be sceptical of the rubbish they’re being fed as “news”.
Good luck with logic against a political problem.
The People of The West are going to have to fight their way out of this shit.
Scummo p1ssed a Trillion dollars up the wall in a year over the Couf – far worse than ruinables.
The Ruby Princess saga is proof positive it was a Couf.
Ditto non-quarantining Medics from the Couf Antarctic junket cruise.
“Greatest Weapon in History” Lead COVID Investigator (U.S. State Dept.)
Sound of Hope News
We need more people to be sceptical of the rubbish they’re being fed as “news”.
That means taking back their power to reason; not a strong suit in modern education, alas.
Which is why so many are content to let media propaganda wash over their consciousness unquestioned.
Not to mention that the prospect of social ostracism if one goes against the tide is a real threat for people who are so “other” directed, as David Reisman observed already decades before the advent of social media in The Lonely Crowd.