ASIO comes clean

Turns out Australia isn’t facing a Nazi threat.
Mr Burgess said “right-wing extremism” was no longer an accurate description.
“People often think we’re talking about skinheads with swastika tattoos and jackboots roaming the backstreets like extras from Romper Stomper, but it’s no longer that obvious,” he said.
“Today’s ideological extremist is more likely to be motivated by a social or economic grievance than national socialism. More often than not, they are young, well-educated, articulate, and middle-class – and not easily identified,” he said.
“The average age of these investigative subjects is 25, and I’m particularly concerned by the number of 15- and 16-year-olds who are being radicalised. They are overwhelmingly male.”
Mr Burgess said these extremists were more widely dispersed around the country and highly security conscious, although an attack was most likely to come from a lone actor or small cell using a knife or vehicle.
Mr Burgess said ideological extremists were more reactive to world events, such as COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement and US election.
Why the change in ASIOs story?
The change comes after conservative Liberal MPs bridled at the use of “right wing” to label extremists, while Labor has accused the government of not taking seriously the threat posed by right-wing extremists such as white supremacists.
Hmmmm – mind you, we have some clues.
Looks promising. Maybe just boys responding to the reality of their oppression.
Extinction Rebellion, Greens, the Aboriginal Warriors ?
So what happens to the 30% of the ASIO budget they were using to fight right wing extremists?
What do you class an activist looking for a cause to bring down Scotty from marketing and gingers up emotional lefties to protest and get angry by cottoning onto the latest grievance and promoting it. ?
Maybe they’re right and you’re wrong?
What’s the bet most ASIO employees would vote for communism in all but name if it was wrapped up nicely in the skinsuit of the environment and the “working class” – a Green – left ALP coalition government.
I bet more than a few of them are or were ALP members and have endearingly called their pals “comrade”.
You can always tell when it’s budget season.
The US military are imagining threats all over the place … that’s their job of course but in theory the holders of the purse strings are supposed to be a touch sceptical.
It is confusing.
A young well-educated, articulate, and middle-class male is likely to get a knife or a vehicle and kill people because of a COVID ideology or disliking BLM.
Would that not ruin his career and middle-class lifestyle. I’m not seeing that happen, but I guess ASIO knows best.
Just imagine for a moment how badly you wreck your society that kids are more attracted to /pol memes than whatever crap you are teaching and marinading them in for 12 years.
And Lilly white too.
mmm..whew.. er jeez ….Must be difficult. Tough. I mean what do these guys and girl have in common?
Farhad Jabar Khalil M o..hammad.
M o…hammad Kiad and Omar al-Kutobi
Hassan Khalif Shire Ali
Momena Shoma
Saney Edow Aweys, Nayef El Sayed, Yacqub Khayre, Abdirahman Ahmed and Wissam Mahmoud Fattal.
Yacqub Khayre
Man Haron Monis
Numan Haider
Sure beats me.
Pissed off being subjected to a compulsory education system which overwhelmingly favours females?
Pissed off having gender quotas imposed on traditional male occupations while being excluded from others?
Weary of being labelled a ropist despite not yet scoring a root?
Submit to the gynocracy you privileged bastards. It’s for the best.
Seems the Cat algorithm catches mo’s name, but not the others. Interesting as al khwarizmi ( algorithm is an arabic word – actually persian but claimed by the arabs). I wonder if Al is self reflecting.
What an interesting world we are entering.
‘Ideological extremists’ or taxpayers as we used to call them.
This seems like an admission (by omission?) that “ideological extremists” are guilty on wrongthink, but have no violent plans or tendencies.
Again, I reiterate my above comment: institutionally, it has been taken over by woke political activists. Their leftism belies their refusal to take China seriously. Or Denissss taking a contract from Huaiwei.
Disgraceful.
Are they looking at the global fascists who are subverting our power system to steal money from subsidies ?
Then there is the antifa fascists and bolshevik lives matter and of course the indigenius “resistance”.
There is plenty of security work required . There are a lot of internationalist traitors about .
John j j those names they must be English extreists ,right .?
Sydney and Melbourne.
They use WhatsApp.
Not licenced gun owners.
MGTOW’s ?
Cats…
Young Lieborals? Actually those guy are a threat – and not just to Brittanys.
Indeed they are not. Burgess claims that ASIO spends 30-40% of their budget on garage Nazis but as yet has failed to identify a single one. Meanwhile Chicoms and those indulging in “religious violence” get to have 30-40% more freedom of movement.
We get rid of Duncan Lewis and end up with this fucking clown. When do we get someone with half a clue?
If that is what ASIO call right wing they must be hard left. Because those groups sound like the left wing demographic to me.
I expect that spooks get together at international gabfests just like every other branch of the public service, perhaps a bit more discreetly.
If you want to know what is about to be foisted on you in any other branch of public policy, just look at what the cool kids are talking about at their five star hotel/resort international junkets this year. For example, that’s why every Western country got new trams, no matter how useless, astronomically expensive and disruptive they were. Trams were all de rage at international transport/urban planning conferences about 15-20 years ago.
Similarly, we now know that the Western spooks have settled on the latest paradigm for not being nasty to Mueslis, leftists and anarchists. Notice that the Brits, for example have also become very exercised about blurring the lines to obscure and circumvent the obvious, while pretending that right wing bomb-throwers are everywhere. As for the US – well, they have declared war on 75 million Trump voters under the guise of these phony arguments.
I don’t know who they think they are fooling – mostly themselves, IMHO.
I just asked this in the OT but it is more appropriate for this post.
In a fight between Garage Nazis and Grampians Nazis, who wins?