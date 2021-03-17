ASIO comes clean

Turns out Australia isn’t facing a Nazi threat.

Mr Burgess said “right-wing extremism” was no longer an accurate description.

“People often think we’re talking about skinheads with swastika tattoos and jackboots roaming the backstreets like extras from Romper Stomper, but it’s no longer that obvious,” he said.

“Today’s ideological extremist is more likely to be motivated by a social or economic grievance than national socialism. More often than not, they are young, well-educated, articulate, and middle-class – and not easily identified,” he said.

“The average age of these investigative subjects is 25, and I’m particularly concerned by the number of 15- and 16-year-olds who are being radicalised. They are overwhelmingly male.”

Mr Burgess said these extremists were more widely dispersed around the country and highly security conscious, although an attack was most likely to come from a lone actor or small cell using a knife or vehicle.

Mr Burgess said ideological extremists were more reactive to world events, such as COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement and US election.