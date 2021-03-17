Diplomatic bullying of Australia by EU/US climate crisis devotees

I have a piece in the Spectator about the EU Ambassador in Canberra, Michael Pulch, threatening Australian exporters’ market access unless we increase our penalties on coal. Rather than raging against this truly outrageous threat, the newly minted head of the OECD, Mathias Cormann, joined US Climate Ambassador, John Kerry, in calling it a tad premature .
In a Pythonesque refrain redolent of suggestions that the panzers flattening Warsaw had an upside in allowing urban renewal, Herr Pulch counsels us that the EU’s forcing us to close down our coal generators will bring benefits. It will, he says, accelerate progress towards apocryphal hydrogen power and stimulate rare earth mineral development.
The government is lamely going along with the fantasy of human induced global warming and the mythical tech breakthroughs that will replace coal with cheaper options. It does not even seem to have prepared a riposte to the EU/US assailants by pointing to the costs of emission suppressing measures Australia already in place (which are at least $7 billion a year.)
Some may argue that the Biden Administration’s wish to confront China with the nascent NATO of the east, the Quad, will mean that they favour a strong Australia, the heart of which should be low cost energy. But the Democrat dreamers are likely to consider such notions as old fashioned and instead will be dusting off the Obama plans for a military based on renewable energy.
The new pressures add to the difficulties at home and abroad that Australia faces in the post Trump era.
Remember when the Left used to protest at the mere thought about America telling us what to do? Midnight Oil even wrote a song about it.
That was then….
The third last thing we need is Europe telling us how to organise energy policy (behind China and Biden) …. they have no credibility at all.
Australian Coal exports to China are being replaced with US & Russian coal.
One wonders if John Kerry and the EU are as committed to penalising those countries?
The hype over what hydrogen may deliver is staggering.
Casting our future on a wing and a prayer because RE can’t deliver.
There’s a lot of development water to pass under the bridge before RE can fill anything like these 10-30 year projections. It likely won’t end the way they’re planning.
EU has always sought economic advantage in any agreements regarding AGW.
Even its reductions in the Kyotoprotocol insisted the EU be an umbrella covering European countries, enabling it to include the massive reductions in emissions due to the collapse of industry in iron curtain countries, which is also why it successfully argued for the reference date to be 1990.
The EU also, of course, hypocritically insisted that other countries could not band together to form umbrellas of their own.
Basically, the true believers think they are saving the planet, the senior players in the EU are using it to make money.
Never mind the well-known toxic lunar landscapes created by same?
Weren’t ALL EU car manufacturers found to be running US EPA emissions test defeating ECU software?
Climate-change and its cousin Virus-pandemic – two global fear tactics. Nothing to do with weather and nothing to do with health. All to do with degrading the masses into one blob of slaves to serve those in charge.
Tell the globalists to get knotted ,why are we financing these global communist groups ?
We need to stop paying them and use the money to oay off our debts .
. The Eu cannot have an an Ambassador it is a trading bloc not a country ,if the EU tosser is Ambassador the other 27 coutries in thetrading bloc cannot have embassies so 27 exambassadors and tgeir minions can go back home to the Global Billionaires Republic of Eurostan . Which one do we want ,the unelected commisars from Brussells or the ambassadors from Real countries ?
