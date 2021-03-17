Diplomatic bullying of Australia by EU/US climate crisis devotees

I have a piece in the Spectator about the EU Ambassador in Canberra, Michael Pulch, threatening Australian exporters’ market access unless we increase our penalties on coal. Rather than raging against this truly outrageous threat, the newly minted head of the OECD, Mathias Cormann, joined US Climate Ambassador, John Kerry, in calling it a tad premature .

In a Pythonesque refrain redolent of suggestions that the panzers flattening Warsaw had an upside in allowing urban renewal, Herr Pulch counsels us that the EU’s forcing us to close down our coal generators will bring benefits. It will, he says, accelerate progress towards apocryphal hydrogen power and stimulate rare earth mineral development.

The government is lamely going along with the fantasy of human induced global warming and the mythical tech breakthroughs that will replace coal with cheaper options. It does not even seem to have prepared a riposte to the EU/US assailants by pointing to the costs of emission suppressing measures Australia already in place (which are at least $7 billion a year.)

Some may argue that the Biden Administration’s wish to confront China with the nascent NATO of the east, the Quad, will mean that they favour a strong Australia, the heart of which should be low cost energy. But the Democrat dreamers are likely to consider such notions as old fashioned and instead will be dusting off the Obama plans for a military based on renewable energy.

The new pressures add to the difficulties at home and abroad that Australia faces in the post Trump era.