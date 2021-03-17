Education cover up

One way to cover up the on-going collapse in schooling standards to to stop reporting the data. Reports sent to parents (in Victoria, at least) are incomprehensible. So you cannot work out how well your child is doing at school. Now you won’t be able to work out how well your school is going.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) has now banned schools and the media from publishing comparisons of school performance in national literacy and numeracy tests.

Why?

The ban on ranking schools – demanded by state and territory education ministers under pressure from teacher unions – will make it harder for parents and principals to spot which schools are the best and worst performers in basic literacy and numeracy, to drive improvements.

Seriously?

What do we know about the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority?

We are an independent statutory authority.

For. The. Love. Of. God.

Another bunch of unelected, unaccountable*, numpties running around being helpful.

Establishing the NAPLAN was one of the finest achievements of then education minister Julia Gillard. To be her credit, she stared down the nay-sayers. The current minister, Alan Trudge, should pick up the phone, practice seagull management**, and get that data back up.

To be fair – the tests were cancelled last year due to lockdown, but there is no excuse this year.

*No doubt in the days to come I’ll get an email crapping on about how ACARA is accountable to the Parliament, National Audit Office, and the like. For my future crimes against humanity I often read the Hansard, watch Question Time, and keep track of these sorts of things. I am underwhelmed by these sorts of ‘accountability’.

**shit on people from a great height.