Education cover up

One way to cover up the on-going collapse in schooling standards to to stop reporting the data. Reports sent to parents (in Victoria, at least) are incomprehensible. So you cannot work out how well your child is doing at school. Now you won’t be able to work out how well your school is going.
The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) has now banned schools and the media from publishing comparisons of school performance in national literacy and numeracy tests.
Why?
The ban on ranking schools – demanded by state and territory education ministers under pressure from teacher unions – will make it harder for parents and principals to spot which schools are the best and worst performers in basic literacy and numeracy, to drive improvements.
Seriously?
What do we know about the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority?
We are an independent statutory authority.
For. The. Love. Of. God.
Another bunch of unelected, unaccountable*, numpties running around being helpful.
Establishing the NAPLAN was one of the finest achievements of then education minister Julia Gillard. To be her credit, she stared down the nay-sayers. The current minister, Alan Trudge, should pick up the phone, practice seagull management**, and get that data back up.
To be fair – the tests were cancelled last year due to lockdown, but there is no excuse this year.
*No doubt in the days to come I’ll get an email crapping on about how ACARA is accountable to the Parliament, National Audit Office, and the like. For my future crimes against humanity I often read the Hansard, watch Question Time, and keep track of these sorts of things. I am underwhelmed by these sorts of ‘accountability’.
**shit on people from a great height.
We lack a competitive system with an emphasis on building upon the basics. Agencies such as ACARA think they are solving a problem, though in the longer run, the parents will use other means to find the information they need to make informed choices. For example Asian and Indian parents.
It is all very well to blame the quangos but the root of the problem is our politicians. What has the Coalition ever done to stop the rot? Nothing. Why? Not because they are weak or sr stupid but because they are fully complicit. They know exactly what is happening and they approve of it. They just won’t say tell their voters that.
This is a case of “if only Stalin knew!”
If the ratings are re-instated just watch how it’s done.
The Australia Council used to publish its luvvie stipends in an easily searched online database. Then they “improved” the system, in effect hiding their grants in irregularly issued .pdfs that can only be read one at a time and make searching by electorate very difficult.
The minister was informed of this and, being a member of the SFL Party, yawned and went back to sleep.
LOL!!
One of the more risible statements of the day!
NAPLAN is just as much a crock as the ACARA.
I’m very glad my kids finish school this year and just as glad that we went private. Escaping the worst of the government education sector has been a godsend.
Hiding the comparative results from different schools is nonsense. Parents aren’t stupid and neither are the kids. IMHO we have a right to know how the schools are performing, especially when performing badly.
Reminiscent of how the US stopped reporting race in crime statistics. You can talk disproportionate impact all you like , just not in crime stats apparantly.
Never mind just invent a new fantasy world and ignore reality.
How long ago was the education system free of leftist crap?
Seagull management?
Where I used to work, it was defined a bit more expansively:
Fly in, make a lot of noise, shit on everything, steal the chips, shit on everything again, make a lot more noise and fly out.”
It’s the “public serpent” / “deep corporate” way.
It’s much worse than any of you know.
Quite so.
I just tell Miss Entropy to work out what the teachers want to hear, and tell them exactly that. But make sure you make up your own mind regardless.
It is working out very well.
Initially, it was a good idea.
Then, fairly swiftly, the following began to happen.
1) The non-tested curriculum areas (Music, the Arts, PE, etc) were neglected.
2) Teachers of these subject areas began to find themselves operating as “minders” whilst time and resources were poured into the tested portions of the curriculum.
3) A league table developed in the media that purported to rank schools in order of merit according to NAPLAN performance. What it really showed was the relative effectiveness of schools in teaching to the test. It also sold lots of newspapers.
4) Small schools discouraged students with intellectual impairments from participating in the tests because one poorly performing student would be seen to be “dragging down” the whole school performance. This became a major issue in small bush schools with enrolments below 20 students.
5) Many parents began to withdraw their children from the testing programme, because of the anxiety caused by the over-hyping of the process.
6) Instead of the test results being used as a diagnostic tool to identify under-performance and remedy it, they became the talisman that ambitious school administrators began to use to claw their way to promotion.
NAPLAN has outlived its usefulness.
No wonder many teachers of my acquaintance call it NAPALM.
It burns everything it touches, but especially the poor bloody kids it is supposed to help.
Teaching unions hate accountability.
Pink Floyd got it right.
It burns everything it touches, but especially the poor bloody kids it is supposed to help.
Wow- It must be Broken Clock time. Well done, Confessing Bob!
The entire reason the Comrades did away with the results in the first place, is that it made some members of their profession look bad. Or more accurately, look as bad as they were.
As Nob said, Teaching unions hate accountability…
Most of my kids and nephews and nieces have had a paid tutor at some stage because the education system is SHIT.
Nope … it was a steaming pile of shit, which has led to far too many teachers (and whole schools) “teaching to the test”, at the expense of other areas. A pox on the whole system.
“The ban on ranking schools – demanded by state and territory education ministers under pressure from teacher unions…..”
And there’s the nub of it, illustrating very neatly the practical wisdom of subsidiarity and the futility of federal attempts to direct and/or co-ordinate services which are much better run closer to where they are delivered.
That’s not to deny the problems with state education systems, but federal involvement often looks like an attempt to herd cats and push water up hill (just like pumped hydro….) – no one could credibly argue that education outcomes have improved in the decades since Whitlam seriously beefed up federal involvement.
A better federal role would be to withdraw completely from the detail and just focus on the gap between what the state education systems are producing and what the labour market needs. There would be no need for statutory authorities and a federal education department to do that.
The response to the virus, including problems emerging with the vaccine roll-out, are highlighting similar problems with the federal role in public health.
Lots of bureaucratic savings waiting to be made by a government which actually believes in federalism.