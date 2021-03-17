Hitting the victim: Anthony “Christchurch Massacre” Albanese accuses Flint of playing politics about the abuse she endured

Believe all women – except Liberal ones. It’s OK to “hit” them. Via the ABC, Albanese and Wong insist Nicolle Flint is lying. Nice. Note how Wong wiggles out of a charge of silence with a straw man defence about not being one of the graffiti vandals.

