Hitting the victim: Anthony “Christchurch Massacre” Albanese accuses Flint of playing politics about the abuse she endured

Believe all women – except Liberal ones. It’s OK to “hit” them. Via the ABC, Albanese and Wong insist Nicolle Flint is lying. Nice. Note how Wong wiggles out of a charge of silence with a straw man defence about not being one of the graffiti vandals.
– Shut up, Ms Wong explains
Could there be anything more pointless than a discussion with a progressive.
They are always calling for Australians to have ‘discussions’ by which they mean for them to finally come around to the progressive position. They never actually listen.
“Situation is ‘X’. Solution is ‘Y’. Now that the parameters have been set, have a discussion.”
I think Albo is going to discover he has made a mistake using this as a political weapon.
His reference to Christchurch was pathetic.
The abuse she received was political
Flint: “Can’t stand the heat, going back to the kitchen.”
confirming yet again that TP is a cockhead.
I guess “$60 blow jobs” is acceptable political criticism ?
Highlights the partisan nature of the recent protest.
Because only Leftwits can be Victims (TM), eh Grigory?
This is the same Senator Wank who wants an independent public inquiry into Porter?
Hypocrite.
As for Labor….they will reap what they sow.
It’s different when they do it.
Also, Commiespeak for “Let’s have a diskushun” means “Meet me and 9 of my biggest, angriest, thuggest Comrades out the back,” doesn’t it?
Might be another day of Wong on her hind trotters, being smitten with fake gravitas, dramatic pauses after every telling blow, a quiver (sorry) of gamma rays ready for anyone who interjects and rolled eyes for any who may dare follow her soaring oratory.
Penny is such an ugly man on the inside!
Albo getting desperate
As far as I know there has not been a Dixer to Sco Mo on this Porter charade. I think the time has come for Ms Flint to bowl one up to Morro and for him to cut loose on the mob opposite. Burka will be run off his feet with points of order, and you will barely hear ScoMO ploughing on through the shrieking and lamentation of the wimminzes.
Terry Pedersen says:
March 17, 2021 at 11:55 am
Thus speaks Terry Pedersen the most gutless dweeb in human history who slings out insults at others and then whines in self-pitying victimhood if anyone makes any sort of criticism of him.
What a pathetic gutless little dweeb he is.
OK
We have had so far:
One woman GG-Quentin Bryce
One woman PM-Julia Gillard
One woman CJ of the High Court-Susan Kiefel
Seven women premiers-Kristina Kenneally,Gladys Berejiklian,Joan Kirner,Annastacia Palaszczuk,Anna Bligh,Carmen Lawrence, & Lara Giddings
Four women High court judges-Mary Gaudron,Susan Crennan,Virginia Bell & Michelle Gordon(Gleeson excluded as she has only just been sworn in)
Three Chief Justices of State Supreme Courts(Marilyn Warren,Anne Ferguson,Catherine Holmes)
Which of any of them has outshone their male counterparts?
Poor old Albo stuck in the mud. Just waiting for the hunting party to come along with the .308.
Janet A mentioned Kate Ellis has a book coming out soon. Hopefully she pulls no punches and Shorten and his mates get a special mention for that footage of her walking past them in
I see that Plibbers denies any knowledge of the harassment of Nicolle Flint during the 2019 election campaign. She must have spent the entire campaign in a cave i n the desert.
As they did in Queensland and Western Australia recently.
So her answer to a victim of misogyny and stalking is shut up and then we’ll have a talk behind closed doors.
Wong would be the first one to scream if a man, any man, we’re to say that.
Listening to them, which is basically the same thing.
Wendy Pong’s self righteous simultaneous claims of ignorance and denial of what Nicolle Flint was put through by labore/greenfilth imbeciles last election campaign was excruciating to listen to.
Another thing I’ve noticed of late when hearing sound grabs of these political grubs, is that they all sound as though they’re severely constipated. Presumably it’s some vain attempt to project gravitas, but it simply sounds ridiculous. Goose Morristeen and Wendy Pong are among the worst offenders. Albansleazey on the other simply sounds like a severely intellectually disabled 14 year old.
Give it a rest, you infuriating idiots.
“1735099 says:
March 17, 2021 at 1:10 pm”
Hey racist…any condemnation of the stalking, abuse and threats that Nicolle Flint endured and still endures from your ideological buddies…GetUp, Greens, Union and Labor activists.
Your silence speaks volumes….hypocrite.
“Bar Beach Swimmer says:
March 17, 2021 at 1:16 pm
Exactly…she is a particularly nasty hypocrite. She knows full well what Flint endured in 2019 (and she still endures, Flint’s electoral office was daubed with graffiti recently). Both Flint and Wong are from South Australian and Labor were desperate to win Boothby. They targeted the seat with help from their buddies…GetUp, union, Labor and Greens activists.
Lambie in full flight. Rant wound up to eleventy.
Timmy, make me a sammich.
kd wrong’s period as a Liar elder statesman didn’t last long.
Terry Pedersen says:
March 17, 2021 at 2:31 pm
Actually “were” is grammatically correct, since “if a man, any man, were to say that” is a subjunctive clause.
PS, Terry, to our respective previous emails, eat that shit sandwich you ignorant self-beclowning halfwit.
Timmy, to which emails do you refer?
From the member for Rubbn Tugg in that ABC article
“The fact is, in terms of inappropriate behaviour, I call it out whenever I’m asked to do so, whenever I’m aware of it.”
What a turd.
Their Labya AI diversidee bot is now a chat bot?
Sounds like the ol’ “How many feminists does take to (change a light bulb)?“.
5 – 4 to form a committee and 1 to call her ex husband to fix it.
Still running the KRuddy 2.0 software – hasn’t had an upgrade?
With vultures circling overhead.
Penny Wong is one of the most devious and nasty individuals in Parliament.
Alinsky, viewed through a less partisan lens, has much useful advice for the prosecution of issues : such as the current treatment of women by men, parliament, in workplaces, oppositions – especially where political advantage is sought, Wooden horse-like under cover of sanctimonious concern for victim’s welfare while laying out the crimes of the other team/party/person/gender
especially I would suggest in making M.Ps Wong, Plibbersek and Albanese : Make them live up to their claims – ask for chapter and verse – when did they become aware of Flint’s persecution; what did they say publicly; what did they do (and when for these last two)
Saul Alinsky
“Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.”
“Never go outside the expertise of your people.”
“Whenever possible go outside the expertise of the enemy.”
“Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.”
“A good tactic is one your people enjoy.”
“A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.”
“Keep the pressure on.”
“The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself. ”
“The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.”
“If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside; this is based on the principle that every positive has its negative.”
“The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.”
“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. “
Nah, the Nicolle Flint shit didn’t come from us (Labor) it was GetUp what done it. Don’t tell anyone though that GetUp was started by two Victorian Labor luminaries, whiz kid Brumby government minister Evan Thornley and, you guessed it, the prodigal Bill Shorten.
“Note how Wong wiggles out of a charge of silence with a straw man defence ”
Yes, it was intelligence-insultingly blatant, even to someone only half listening to her righteous waffle – although it was surely a non-gendered straw-personage.