How is that ‘rule of law’ working for you?

Two articles today in The Australian caught my eye. The first by Virginia Tapscott and the second by Robert Gottliebsen.

Virginia Tapscott offers a strident defence of the protests on Monday and makes an important point –

Crying “witch hunt” and pleading for the rule of law to prevail won’t stop sexual assault victims going public with rape allegations. … … The vast majority of victims will never make it into the dock and the “rule of the law” will never be available to them. … … I’m afraid begging for victims to “see reason” is a bit useless in a country that is effectively lawless when it comes to sexual abuse and assault. … … Police and the “rule of the law” have demonstrated time and again they are not realistic avenues of recourse for victims of sexual assault. … … we can start by acknowledging that the “rule of the law” has failed them and talking about what we can do to change this. …

I suspect that some of the points she makes won’t go unchallenged, but I’m going to leave that to the various police chiefs and state attorneys-general. They can defend themselves.

She makes a valid point – many people do not see the system, in this instance the rule of law, working in their best interests.

It’s not just women – taxpayers too. That is Robert Gottliebsen’s point.

There is no question that there are a lot of issues in Canberra and elsewhere in the way females have been treated on too many occasions. But Scott Morrison and Christian Porter took a stand on innocent until proved guilty, which I support. What I don’t think either Morrison, Porter or other cabinet ministers fully understood was that the reverse principle “you are assumed to be guilty unless you prove yourself innocent” is the philosophy used by vast areas of the Australian Taxation Office.

As we have pointed out here at the Cat (here, here and here) – the government is a tad hypocritical when it comes to the rule of law.

Importantly, the ATO exercises powers that have been given it by the Parliament – so when it violates the rule of law it does with the express consent and permission of the government.

If and when Christian Porter returns to his day job I’m hoping that he will be embarking on a huge clean up job. All of those reversals of the presumption of innocence, all the star-chambers, and all the abuse of process that gets built into legislation needs to come out.

It is a problem when law-abiding citizens don’t think that they are benefiting from the rule of law. Now I realise that Scott Morrison has been misquoted from Monday – but there is a bit more to the rule of law than not being shot by the police. It is not enough to defend the rule of law when one of your own is under attack – our public servants in Canberra (and the state capitals), both elected and unelected, need to walk the talk.