How is that ‘rule of law’ working for you?

Two articles today in The Australian caught my eye. The first by Virginia Tapscott and the second by Robert Gottliebsen.
Virginia Tapscott offers a strident defence of the protests on Monday and makes an important point –
Crying “witch hunt” and pleading for the rule of law to prevail won’t stop sexual assault victims going public with rape allegations. …
… The vast majority of victims will never make it into the dock and the “rule of the law” will never be available to them. …
… I’m afraid begging for victims to “see reason” is a bit useless in a country that is effectively lawless when it comes to sexual abuse and assault. …
… Police and the “rule of the law” have demonstrated time and again they are not realistic avenues of recourse for victims of sexual assault. …
… we can start by acknowledging that the “rule of the law” has failed them and talking about what we can do to change this. …
I suspect that some of the points she makes won’t go unchallenged, but I’m going to leave that to the various police chiefs and state attorneys-general. They can defend themselves.
She makes a valid point – many people do not see the system, in this instance the rule of law, working in their best interests.
It’s not just women – taxpayers too. That is Robert Gottliebsen’s point.
There is no question that there are a lot of issues in Canberra and elsewhere in the way females have been treated on too many occasions.
But Scott Morrison and Christian Porter took a stand on innocent until proved guilty, which I support. What I don’t think either Morrison, Porter or other cabinet ministers fully understood was that the reverse principle “you are assumed to be guilty unless you prove yourself innocent” is the philosophy used by vast areas of the Australian Taxation Office.
As we have pointed out here at the Cat (here, here and here) – the government is a tad hypocritical when it comes to the rule of law.
Importantly, the ATO exercises powers that have been given it by the Parliament – so when it violates the rule of law it does with the express consent and permission of the government.
If and when Christian Porter returns to his day job I’m hoping that he will be embarking on a huge clean up job. All of those reversals of the presumption of innocence, all the star-chambers, and all the abuse of process that gets built into legislation needs to come out.
It is a problem when law-abiding citizens don’t think that they are benefiting from the rule of law. Now I realise that Scott Morrison has been misquoted from Monday – but there is a bit more to the rule of law than not being shot by the police. It is not enough to defend the rule of law when one of your own is under attack – our public servants in Canberra (and the state capitals), both elected and unelected, need to walk the talk.
I’ll be forwarding the gist of this in my own words to my local Liberal member.
that would be most courageous, minister!
For most Australians this applies
Those of us ‘defending’ Porter are not defending him qua Attorney-General. Porter and Morrison are hypocrites on the rule of law.
Apart from the nuisance Constitution I believe our politicians believe any power they can formulate into legalese and vote on is theirs for the taking.
Might be in part do to the fact that culture, which used to overarch and set a ceiling to the ambitions of government, has had its substance dissolved and leeched out by relativism, like a piece of driftwood years on the ocean that can appear solid to the eye but crumbles at the lightest touch.
Our leaders see no limits.
Even a bill of rights is the form of a defence, not the substance of one. Zimbabwe has one. In the US they discovered the right to kill the unborn.
Yeah, Morrison’s comment re protesters not being shot (leaving aside the idiotic reactions to it) was pretty dumb. We need the bar to be a tad higher than that. It was telling, really. Almost as though Morrison really believes that, when all is said and done, not being shot dead by the police is all we truly need to be free.
Crying “witch hunt”
We cry witch hunt so we are reminded to learn from history. A lot of women fail to appreciate that the actual witch hunts in medieval Europe and 17th century USA were when many innocent women were accused & imprisoned or put to death through mere accusations & no due process.
The presumption of innocence & due process that the likes of Tapscott so blithely dismisses evolved to protect both men & women from this happening again.
Porter and Morrison are hypocrites on the rule of law.
Porter oversaw the introduction of Robodebt as Minister for Social Services.
He and Morrison contiued to support it after they were advised it was unlawful.
Sorry, I suppose the point I wanted to make in my rant was that they see the presumption of innocence as something they dispense and, if they so choose, may dispense with.
Like all the legislation where governments spare themselves from prosecution for things that non-government entities would have entire departments hunt them down and prosecute the furthest, and most excessive, extent of law.
Watch what happens.
Employment law is also a reverse-onus-of-proof.
Any accusation whatsoever made under the auspices of the Fair Work Act against an employer, means that employer is guilty unless able to prove innocence.
The “rule of law” took a beating for a while when Robodebt was the go.
And whilst we’re dragging the taxpayer into the issue, it’s worth asking whether or not that same taxpayer is picking up the tab for Porter’s defamation suit, both for the action (on Porter’s behalf) and the defence (on the ABC’s.)
“it’s worth asking whether or not that same taxpayer is picking up the tab for Porter’s defamation suit, both for the action (on Porter’s behalf) and the defence (on the ABC’s.)”
Such sanctimonious sludge from a parasite who’s lived off the taxpayer his whole adult life.
Also this.
wonderful. So they’ve determined a-priori that the deductions were as a result of a scheme or fraud
these are the bits sane people should be concentrating on.
If the law and its processes are insufficient, fix them.
Don’t go throwing them out and replacing them with mechanisms to enable the witch-hunt.
The GST rules (specifically 165-55) and Hart v Commissioner of Taxation (2018) show that the Commonwealth has no interest in the rule of law.
He’ll bury his head and make a point of being ridiculously deferential in the hope this will keep them off his back.
A forlorn hope, to be sure. But desperate people will cling the merest sliver just so they can steel themselves to shift their focus, even briefly, to something better.
He should be showered with letters warning him that having once escaped their clutches they will become more determined to bring him down than before – if one ever gets away then others will get ideas.
If he wants to defend himself he should make for the law is applied fairly and with an eye to justice. He might reflect that had he voiced concerns about mobs in the case of the Cardinal he would have been in better shape when they tried going after him.
Defend our legal principles and they will defend him.
The courts don’t provide adequate recourse for those who have had their reputations and livelihoods destroyed by woke fascists. Perhaps they should take matters into their own hands?
Gottliebsen is usually solid and worth reading. Inclined to spruik for Triguboff from time to time (presumably when he takes him out for lunch)
Been doing risk assessments this morning and preparing a toolbox on the topic.
There is a point to this ramble
In it I point out in many, many cases you cant mitigate an outcome, for instance if the risk is 2 loaded road trains having a head on the outcome is “catastrophic” no matter what reasonable precautions you put in place.
What you can affect to a certain degree is the likelihood of that happening, road rules, seatbelts, well designed roads etc.
So I can go from “almost certain” with a catastrophic outcome if it happens to “Very rare” with a catastrophic outcome.
Ive had to explain this a lot to people who keep asking “why is the outcome still catastrophic”, and its because you just cant reasonably get rid of the damage because you reduce the risk.
What these protests seem to be doing is the same.
No-one and no rules can prevent the outcome if a rape occurs.
What can be done is the risk can be reduced through law enforcement and reporting which allows predators to be removed.
People can be encouraged to report and look out for one another as well.
Ive seen figures claiming reporting for rape as low as 12%.
If an employee group suffered 9 serious injuries and only one reported it that would be 9 people out of work/facing charges from DMIRS.
These ladies are marching because they want to stop an outcome, while at the same time doing their best to discourage reporting or prosecution of offences which would reduce the likelihood of the event occurring.
A report on its own may not lead to a successful prosecution, but you can bet if the coppers see the same name more than once the bloke will be well and truly on the radar.
TL/DR: You cant avoid outcomes, you can reduce the likelihood if you use existing methods.
use it all the time in FMEAs – risk vs. impact.
Concur. Bonehead Porter has been bitten on the arse by his own inaction and silence when the rule of law needed to be defended.
The dickhead has already shown weakness by taking time off. The mob will not show any sympathy just because he cries ‘mental health’.
Sorry, which rule of law are we talking about?
The one for parliamentarians, the one for state employees or the one for peasants?
“Rule of law” is only half of the phrase. The whole phrase is actually “rule of law without fear or favour”.
The problem is in the last bit. Our legal system is so skewed to specially privileged people that the rest of us now distrust it.
Victoria comes to mind particularly where special people are treated very specially indeed.
Thank you Mole.
The fuzzy ‘thinking’ surrounding the several different questions arising from the latest outrage-creating events does nobody any favours.
The issues around behaviour in the workplace, alleged discrimination against wimmenses, and rape, are slightly connected, but throwing them all in the one pot and stoking a fire under it achieves absolutely nothing constructive.
It does allow for lots of virtue-signalling and political point scoring. Most nauseating (to me) is the orgy of self pity and the publicity given to anyone who decides they want a bit of attention by ‘bravely’ recounting some event that allegedly happened years ago.
These stories may or may not be true, but contribute exactly nothing to improving the situation for either men or women.
Trying to be calm and sensible and constructive is considered to be traitorous to the harridan elite and their dopey followers. Emotion rools, OK?
As a woman, I find it embarrassing.
but throwing them all in the one pot and stoking a fire under it achieves absolutely nothing constructive.
Which is a very good point.
If your approach is to blob everything together and scream “someone else fix this” then nothing useful will happen.
Picking single strands and dealing with them would be far better.
Victoria’s Racial and Religious Vilification Law also has the reverse onus of proof .
This is a complex issue. I agree wholeheartedly that ratbag men should be held to account and I can understand why women are so angry about the behaviour of that group and having to put up with it for so long.
Having said that:
– I think it is a small group of men, nowhere near the majority, but there is a tendency to tar all men with the same brush.
– A lot of women are attracted to “bad boys”. A lot of them. And they know in advance that they are “bad boys”. In other words, “bad boy” behaviour is rewarded. That’s biological, I get it. But there it is.
– The march this week had a strong ideological push against conservatives and that’s when I switch off because it demonstrates they don’t really care about the issue, just about punishing their enemies. Be very careful with whom you associate.
I’d be fascinated to know what the author’s alternative would be. Sounds like she might be talking about convicting people based on the “vibe of the thing” and not actual evidence. I have no doubt that sexual predators get away with it from time to time (hard to know what proportion of total incidents this is) but surely our system of criminal justice is better than locking someone up purely on the say so of another party? Imagine if rape convictions under these circumstances were accompanied by the death penalty!
That’s where I’m at. I want to see a reduction in violence and sexual assault, but I’m not convinced that the people organising these protests are really about that.
Reverse onus litters a lot of industrial OH&S legislation – including the centrepiece Work Health and Safety Act 2011.