Muddy: Para-Predator

That’s it.

I’ve held off completing the writing of this post because there have been enough people commenting, but it needs to be done. The clichéd ‘something inside me has snapped’ is applicable.

What follows is incomplete and possibly vague, but I don’t want to name any individuals. I’m sure I don’t need to.

My intention is to name and expose a subspecies of human that derives sustenance from the pain or trauma of others. These are the para-predators.

In the animal kingdom, targeting the wounded or lame is practical: it reduces the energy expended in tracking and killing a meal. It also decreases any risk that the hunt may go awry if the wrong victim is chosen.

One attribute that differentiates we humans from the remainder of the animal kingdom is our capacity to feel, and willingness to demonstrate, empathy. Para-predators steal time and attention from the genuine expressions of shock and compassion that most people exhibit when exposed to substantial trauma. They must be ruthlessly identified for what they are.

It is not enough to simply decry their attention-seeking; they must be firmly labelled and publicly categorised as detritus.

Para-predators are human scavengers who derive their self-worth from picking the scabs on the wounds of others. They contribute nothing practical to the issue at hand, but theatrically prance around the carcass, chanting unintelligibly, quivering internally at the attention they receive for their salivating antics.

There is nothing to be gained from comparing a para-predator with a traditional human predator whose scraps they feed from. It is stating the obvious that both are undesirable, and in a utopian world, both would be erased.

The aim here is shine a light on the para-predator who almost always escapes social censure for exploiting and increasing human pain, by skulking in the thick shadow of the primary predator.

Para-predators exist, and thrive. They mustn’t.