Muddy: Para-Predator

That’s it.
I’ve held off completing the writing of this post because there have been enough people commenting, but it needs to be done. The clichéd ‘something inside me has snapped’ is applicable.
What follows is incomplete and possibly vague, but I don’t want to name any individuals. I’m sure I don’t need to.
My intention is to name and expose a subspecies of human that derives sustenance from the pain or trauma of others. These are the para-predators.
In the animal kingdom, targeting the wounded or lame is practical: it reduces the energy expended in tracking and killing a meal. It also decreases any risk that the hunt may go awry if the wrong victim is chosen.
One attribute that differentiates we humans from the remainder of the animal kingdom is our capacity to feel, and willingness to demonstrate, empathy. Para-predators steal time and attention from the genuine expressions of shock and compassion that most people exhibit when exposed to substantial trauma. They must be ruthlessly identified for what they are.
It is not enough to simply decry their attention-seeking; they must be firmly labelled and publicly categorised as detritus.
Para-predators are human scavengers who derive their self-worth from picking the scabs on the wounds of others. They contribute nothing practical to the issue at hand, but theatrically prance around the carcass, chanting unintelligibly, quivering internally at the attention they receive for their salivating antics.
There is nothing to be gained from comparing a para-predator with a traditional human predator whose scraps they feed from. It is stating the obvious that both are undesirable, and in a utopian world, both would be erased.
The aim here is shine a light on the para-predator who almost always escapes social censure for exploiting and increasing human pain, by skulking in the thick shadow of the primary predator.
Para-predators exist, and thrive. They mustn’t.
But enough about Collaborator Bob and Grigory…
So I take it you arent in favor of the “Uluru statement from the heart’ and other associated set piece victim theatre antics then?
do you mean the ABC and other assorted lefties with zero empathy?
I assume the people making political capital out of an untested allegation by a dead woman with, reportedly, a history of mental instability are in view here?
If so, yes, it’s a particularly unsavoury and unprincipled instance of the Left’s standard modus operandi of viewing and using human beings as means to an end.
“I’m afraid begging for victims to “see reason” is a bit useless in a country that is effectively lawless when it comes to sexual abuse and assault. …”
Maybe she needs a trip to the Congo or Somalia to understand what “effectively lawless” looks like.
(She could do that though without leaving Melbourne or Sydney)
They say there are two species of flying monkeys – empaths who truly believe in the cause and are self-sacrificial – and ghouls who want something from the wicked witch.
The second species describes the para-predator.
When they sought to kill the Tsar’s family, only the lowest of the low stepped forward.
Akin to the French catapulting pox ridden corpses at the British.
billie says:
March 17, 2021 at 1:05 pm
do you mean the ABC and other assorted lefties with zero empathy?
See munty’s comment at 1254.
further to catapulting this
including Debbie Kilroy, Angela Davis retweets.
Truly horrific.
Well now, isn’t the arsehole who takes advantage of a drunk woman, or the one who attacks a woman jogging alone also preying on the vulnerable?
I would think it’s rare for a human predator to target another that’s equally strong.
Almost all human to human predation would therefore be by para-predators.
Which means, the arseholes Muddy is talking about are no different (in psyche) to the criminals they’re complaining about.
Geezus that was horrific.
These fvkwits taking advice from American race baiters will ruin this country.
By the way, that race baiting AA bitch claims Aboriginal women and kids were given arsenic in their bread. If that is true, what was arsenic used for in the 19th century?
To this day, aboriginal women and kids suffer from STDs.
Race baiters gunna race bait. It will be a tragedy for this country if our blacks take any advice and training from the American blacks.
As one means of understanding such predators, I recommend a book I am currently reading:
Carl Trueman: The Rise & Triumph of the Modern Self
Available at Amazon if you must but Search will find it elsewhere also, both in print and electron.
These dehumanisers are incapable of rational discourse because they are operating from within a totally different frame of reference/world-view/philosophical structure.
I wanted to avoid naming specific people and issues, lest others equally culpable be considered excluded. Commentors seem to be understanding the essence.
My understanding is that ‘para’ as a prefix is akin to ‘partial’ or part of, or part like. A paramedic, for example, is a partly qualified medical doctor; similarly paralegal.
A para-predator shares some of the characteristics of a predator.
One of the first tasks to resolve a problem, is to identify it. Fully identify it. This includes applying language to the identified components.
Para-predator.