The fact is that the way evolution has worked its way through the millennia, men do everything they can to accommodate women. “Women and children first” was, and probably still is, the mantra in any emergency where lives are at risk. Men die so that women can survive and bring on the next generation. There is not necessarily a lot of gratitude that comes with the actions taken by men, but that is how it has always been.
Which brings me to this, which is hard not to take as a parody, but apparently it is real. ABC 7.30 anchor Leigh Sales’s honest words about sexism in Australia. Everything you read below is in quotes:
“I do think, from speaking to a lot of female friends and colleagues, there are also just what I would call minor little slights, that happen all the time and which constantly make you feel like the world is designed mostly for men to be in key positions.”
“When it happens individually it’s nothing, but when it happens all the time, taken together, it can be a lot.”
So what are these horrors she has had to endure?
As an example, she said wireless microphones often used during public speaking engagements were designed for men’s clothes, and required a sturdy lapel, a heavy belt and a coat to cover it up.
“I’m always made to feel a little bit inconvenient,” she said.
There were other examples as well — such as being made to feel annoying for needing to use the toilet and being told her male counterpart never had that need; and male colleagues setting up windy filming locations suitable for men with short hair, but not women with long hair.
“Nobody involved in any of these incidents do I consider sexist, or bad people, or anything of that nature. In isolation, (the incidents) are all totally minor,” Sales said.
“But it’s also the fact that all of these things can be immediately skewed to make me sound like the world’s biggest pain in the arse … It’s very easy for women in these situations to turn into the person who is ‘the problem’. When actually, the problem is that this is designed for men.”
Oh how she must suffer! But then there is this to add on to the rest: Now Chanel’s petition is leading a sex education revolution. I have to say that I find this story quite incredible and not in the least charming.
“She rang her father first, to give him a heads up. ‘He was at a party, and I said: “I have to tell you something. I’m about to do an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. By the way, I got sexually assaulted when I was 13. Bye!” He was like: “What?” It was confronting for dad at first.'”
Was it the man who lived next door, her uncle or some fellow teenage lad who was trying to work out how to approach a young maid?
She believes there has been some tangible change: from the people who have told her they have understood, for the first time in their lives, that they experienced sexual assault and it wasn’t their fault.
How could they not have known that they had been sexually assaulted? But what I am most interested in is what ought to be done. I do not doubt that young women find the going more difficult than in my time, but I cannot picture what the rules are or should be, and who is supposed to enforce them.
So here is another vacuous bit of empty rhetoric with nothing there about what the rules should be. If Chanel was assaulted when she was thirteen but never mentioned anything to her father for more than a decade, seriously, what specifically does she want done? This will not help at all: Embed consent education in school curriculum, Liberal MP urges.
Dr Martin said education about protective behaviours should begin as soon as children started to talk, in an age-appropriate way such as reading a picture book like Tess Rowley’s Everybody’s Got A Bottom. Protective behaviours include teaching young children the proper names for body parts, what is private and how to respect and protect their bodies.
Relationship skills could also start being taught to preschool children through conversations about who their friends were, who they played with and what made a good friendship, she said. As children got older, this could evolve into assertiveness training, giving them the confidence to speak up against bullying or about other unhealthy relationships.
Consent means a girl gets to choose which boy she will pair off with, not that there will be no pairing off at all.
BTW Leigh and Chanel, if you were on The Titanic, would you get into the lifeboat first? I bet you would.
I wish I earned circa $300k and still managed to feel hard done by. Must be a nice feeling.
If this is what modern women feel hard done by they should just stfu. Women centuries past would kill to be this pampered.
Sales could make alternate wardrobe choices and cut her hair shorter – instead she assumes her choices are sexist, and she is right – but for all the wrong reasons.
Women have done as well as men academically for decades. If they don’t like things, they should just start their own professional practices, businesses and political parties, and only employ women. Problem solved.
I am so glad the female microphone discrimination saga has come to light. Seems like an idea for a female designer to get working on now that it is a sexist issue. Must be a grant in there somewhere to be sought.
I agree entirely that this is the fundamental problem that’s getting overlooked. And the overlooking is deliberate: they are still living in the 60s and 70s. Meanwhile, Comrade Andrews’ so-called conversion laws make anyone who counsels chastity or celibacy liable for ten years in the slammer.
Lets hope the barren old witches breed themselves out of the gene pool.
Knowing what passes for feminist-approved ‘humour’ these days, any design will likely buzz slightly upon activation. And it won’t be a ‘loop gain’ feedback issue…
Oh the poor dear did she earn a third less than a man doing the same job( teaching) did she lose her job when she got married, or like a friend did she have to wait 7 years to get a divorce , stuck with an abusive husband and then when she returned to teaching had to prove that she had not committed adultery.? I can go on but women of my age got on with life and tried to make it better for those that came after .
Times have changed and the new breed of feminists will ruin it for men and women .Bret Weinstein an evolutionary biologist and philosopher discusses this in his interview with Jordan Peterson on YouTube with dysfunctional ideology being substituted for morals and ethics .
As a Psychologist I am wondering what new laws can be put in to prevent testosterone driven narcissistic alpha males taking advantage of drunken females in one night stands,
or how do you get across to stupid females who think that they should be able to go any where , behave anyway and be safe when there is a percentage of the population who are lowlife nasty people.
Being a woman simply means being a woman. I am five foot three and a half, and most men aren’t I also used to menstruate and get backaches, and get pregnant. Men don’t. Please keep my seat ready in the lifeboat. I’m still useful with the grandkids. 🙂
I don’t want to dress like a man just because I have a job unless it is for safety reasons. Either wear a special bib to clip on your TV microphone or wear a jacket, Leigh, then be glad to take your pay packet and shut up. And I never thought I’d say this, but take a tip from Kristina Keneally and Bronwyn Bishop and spray your hair to within an inch of its life if a bit of wind worries you.
Motor vehicles are sexist. Women can’t use the pedals with high heels.
Stairs are sexist because men can look up their dresses.
Chairs are sexist because men can look up their skirts when they cross their legs.
Public transport is sexist because men standing can look down women’s tops.
So many sexist things designed by men. There needs to be a revolution to address this imbalance.
The Birkenhead Drill is like God during good times.
Always forgotten until calamity strikes then it is summoned like a suddenly awakened human right to save people who treat God and man with contempt every other day.
Been done. Islaam has the answers.
I’ll bet good money they would be demanding their place in the lifeboat.
“malsI is right about women”
Is this Aunty’s version of The Four Yorkshiremen?
As Anita Cobby paid the ultimate price – her father said she wouldn’t think twice about walking home alone late at night.
in the old days, society knew how to pair young couples without embarassing anybody through debutant balls, manners etc. the sexual revolution overthrew that with appalling outcomes. now we are stuck with young women holding absolute power over confused and terrorised young men who have absolutely no idea how to make a first move without risk of being destroyed. many retreat to pornography. this won’t end well.
always listen to the oldies..
Who knew the wind was sexist?
I bet sun, rain and earth are, too.
Misogynists!
What a flake. It could only happen at the cushioned, decadent and low IQ ABC.
Leigh will get herself into trouble with the QWERTY’s – she’s assuming a lot of traditional male/female choices; hair length and clothing.
Any reason she couldn’t wear a sensible shirt with a collar?
You can put your own seat down, Leigh. I’ll be leaving it up, thanks.
The facts don’t have to be “skewed” darling.
The inconveniences you complain about are so minor that you are gold medal favourite in the Meghan Markle gormless whinging competition. Seriously, you earn close to half a million and your biggest complaint is that your hair gets blown in the wind!
Have a chat with Jacinta Price about women with real problems you cloth-eared bint.
+1
Jeez if Leigh’s issues are where the modern Australian woman is at then we’ve run out of problems to solve.
First world feminist problems. Pitiful and disgraceful.
Good on you, M. I tried to do my bit, but doubt I did much.
Like most, I found life got on with me a bit too quickly with four children, a divorce, juggling home and a job, and remarriage and a step-parent in the equation. The toxic feminism I met at university did nothing to improve my confidence or help with marriage and family, for we were all supposed to be over that sort of stuff and live as free spirits in the 1970’s. I think I was freer in the 1950’s, young, single and happy.
Has anyone had the guts to tell Sales that if she thinks she sounds like the biggist pain in the arse it’s because she is? For people of Sales bent, it’s things like this that has men like me turning off whenever you open your stupid mouths. Profoundly vapid and idiotic. What used to burn me was how they whinged but didn’t want to do any real work. Consider for example reforming bail for repeat offenders or holding judges and parole boards responsible for when they let a well known grub out for his 6 or 7th sex assault. No, instead they hold silly marches, wear silly white ribbons and get their tame male mates to take a stupid pledge not to attack a woman. I’ll start to care when they are willing actually to do something to control the small percentage of animals in human skinsuits of both genders.
Sales would demand to be first in the lifeboat. Someone needs to come back and tell the world how the sexist iceberg assaulted the female vessel. …waiting in the dark for hours,…. hidden , silent, deadly.