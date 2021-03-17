Vaccination Roll Out: Triumph or Tragedy?

The Morrison Government’s handling of the pandemic has been pretty average. Having outsourced hotel quarantine and testing and tracing regimes to the states the Federal government’s role has largely been reduced to that of an interested bystander and funder of welfare programmes.
The one notable exception, however, is the Morrison’s Government’s responsibility to deliver the vaccination programme and hence pathway to a more normal life. Last November the Prime Minister claimed that his government’s vaccination strategy would give “Australians the best shot at early access to a vaccine” and “puts Australia at the front of the queue”. Doubtless the government hopes this will be a triumph it can ride to the next election.
So how is that strategy looking? As at March 14 Australia has administered just 164,437 vaccination doses (0.66 per 100 people). In contrast (see here) the United States has administered 107.06M (32.01 per 100), United Kingdom 25.78M (37.98 per 100), European Union 49.5M (11.12 per 100), Israel 9.37M (108.31 per 100), and Canada 3.03M (8.02 per 100). In fact far from being “front of the queue” Australia is global laggard with over 100 nations ahead of Australia on doses per 100 people. With the exception of Japan, New Zealand and Taiwan every developed nation is massively ahead of Australia.
The only benefit to being a global laggard is that you get to see if there are any adverse side-effects before you start a programme of mass inoculations. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing in a country like Australia where there is no community transmission and hence no urgent medical need. However, that doesn’t square with the Prime Minister’s comments last November and it does set Australia back in returning to quasi normal (which is yet to be defined) without a significant ramp up.
Which brings us to the Astra Zeneca vaccine which has now been suspended throughout much of Europe due to fears it could cause deadly blood clots. You would think holding off for a few days until the European Medicines Agency announces its position on the safety of the vaccine would not just be the smart thing, but the right thing to do.
That Josh Frydenberg yesterday categorically ruled this out (here) seems driven by political sensitivity that the Morrison Government’s vaccination strategy is not going down well with the voters either because of frustration with the slow roll out or because of concerns about the safety of the vaccines.
The European suspension of AstraZeneca has the potential to be problematic on both fronts. As the Treasurer observed, the AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured by CSL in Melbourne and is the centrepiece of the government’s vaccination strategy. A loss in public confidence will slow down an already slow inoculation process. A global suspension (probably unlikely) would leave the government’s vaccination strategy in tatters.
The government is seemingly very dependent on the AstraZeneca vaccine rather than diversifying its supply. Based on statements made by Professor Paul Kelly on 13 January (here) this is due to an impasse between the Government and both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson which the government refuses to elaborate on. Surely the public have a right to know why Australians cannot have vaccines readily available in Europe and the US.
As I wrote (against the MSM groupthink) a few weeks ago (here) the Morrison Government is in dangerous polling territory having failed to build any political capital throughout the pandemic and instead ceding it to the Labor states. I suspect the recent slump in Newspoll goes beyond the recent rape scandals and reflects a general disillusionment with the Morrison Government.
At the heart of the Morrion Government’s problems is that it constantly oversells and under-delivers (when not outright reneging on promises) and it’s roll out of the vaccination programme is no different. It promised Australians “early access” at the “front of the queue” but now concedes Australians should expect to wait at the back of the line with inoculations running into 2022.
It promises Australians the vaccines are safe (and hopefully they are) but shows an arrogant disregard to the fact that European nations have temporarily suspended AstraZeneca vaccines. That it won’t even wait a few days for the European Medicines Agency sends the message it is indifferent to peoples safety and more worried about its political skin.
Literally as I type the breaking news is that the Federal Government’s on-line booking system for a COVID vaccination has failed on day one. It was probably overseen by the same boffins that oversaw the dud COVIDSafe App. Having outsourced much of the pandemic response to the states the Morrison Government has had bags of time to prepare for the vaccination roll out. So far things don’t look good and its messaging has been inconsistent and awful.
The Morrison Government needs to massively lift its game implementing the vaccination programme and needs to start putting meat on the bones in terms of how a vaccinated Australia can return to semi normal. In other words, update and give substance to its inadequate pandemic plan that due to its original deficiencies (e.g. defining “proportionate response”, establishing metrics for success / living with the virus etc) enabled the states to go rogue. The vaccination programme is at risk (politically) of going from triumph to tragedy. If that happens the Morrison Government’s current Newspoll slump will simply be the start of a terminal decline.
They could have left it at “flattening the curve” and moved on.
LOL. Thanks for that Justinian, I’d almost forgotten about that $60 million lemon.
A completely BS objective. The now known mortality rate of COVID-19 demands nothing more that a shrug of the shoulders and “let’s move on!”.
Old technology works fine. So dealing with a human, 1b, 4.20 Monday.
– Just like the last census (website crashed the night of the census)
– My-health opt out process (webpage crashed about 30 minutes after opening, by which time I’d already opted out)
Big stupid government – absolutely bloody hopeless at its most benign, malevolent and downright dangerous at its worst.
The Government needs to stick its vaccine up its arse!
perhaps dear leader Dan, first-prick among equals of Danistan, with his ‘gold-standard’ monitors and hotel quarantine could take it over and show people what a fvck-up of Intergalactic proportions really looks like
telling them all the while ‘I make no excuses’, and ignoring any human rights commentary while his thug-police bash the shit out of protestors and people generally on the flimsiest of pretexts
Chrism,
Well said.
Pink batts insulation?
Building the Education Revolution (school halls)?
Same as it ever was.
I’d rather wait and know that this Vaccine is 100% safe, no adverse reactions and “Made in Australia” before I succumb to the forced “program” – just to make the Government look good… after all, they are forcing this on everyone directly & indirectly, forcing restrictions and removing freedoms in life and travel within our own country. If one is actively pursuing a healthy lifestyle, looking to ensure they are taking care of their own safety & others whilst out in the community, then why need a forced vaccine? Haven’t the Australian people proven that the curve was flattened & more was achieved by following simple, logical personal hygiene measures? Certain State Premieres completely failed in the measures required to keep Australians protected from Foreign visitors…why even allowing anyone to travel to Australia other that Australian citizens who are trapped in other countries. They need to be brought home. Why do we have to pay dearly for the inefficiencies, irresponsibility of bureaucrats who have not suffered one day for anything.
Well, busted up danny boy has most elderly people south of the NSW border scared shitless of the “killer” virus. So much so that as soon as news of available life saving jab, was on call they (all 2 million ? of them) all in unison rang the available hot line to get a winning jab. Only to be pissed to the max when they got second prize ….nothing in stock at the moment!
There was no curve to flatten apart from the hyperbolic curve of government lead incompetence. Look in the dictionary of jo, under Failure, 1/ successive Australian Governments. 2/ successive State Governments. 3/ Local Government. Don’t get me wrong I’ve personally known a few politicians, from all sides that on their own, great people but part of a party, a lone voice.
With Scummo at the apex.
37 cases of blood clot in the month following vaccination out of 17 million doses in the EU as of yesterday.
Lower than the general population rate of clot per year in Australia (Deep Vein Thrombosis) by about 100 times.
Turnbulbs.
Let us lay the scorn, derision and mockery at the feet of the guilty party – the APS. These grotesquely incompetent cream licking fat cats need to be scoured and tied up in public squares to be subject to the People’s punishments. At Federal and State level the performance of our bureaucrats during the ‘normal bushfires and the Beer Pox Plague has been deplorable.
How many outside of nursing homes died of the beer bug – not with the beer bug?
And yet we (collectively) keep putting our faith and trust in politicians to solve our problems. It seem slike a lifetime since Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher warned their respective electorates that the powers of government were limited…and that that was a good thing.
@ Justin
Well done – glad to see some writing on genuine weaknesses on the part of government, rather than the tribal chest-beating that has become so common.
To provide a live example of what happens when governments fail to deliver vaccine promptly, observe what has happened in Germany: Merkel’s polling early in the pandemic was good, as, by European standards, was Germany’s Covid performance: moderate lockdowns, high rates of detection, and not the blow-outs in excess mortality seen in lands to her west. But now … months of lockdown on, there is virtually no vaccination, nor elimination along Australian/NZ lines; nor much sign of improvement on the horizon for months. And the Union (the German centre-right party, the larger part of the current coalition government)’s numbers are tanking: https://www.politico.eu/europe-poll-of-polls/germany/
Some of the vote is moving to the liberals, the FDP. But some of it is also returning to the darker forces of the AfD, Left (ie, communists) and the Social Democrats. Bad timing, given the prospective election.
More like Ab(by) Normal from Young Frankenstein.
1st line went missing:
Show me a government in recent history that hasn’t done that.
Isn’t Scummo labelling the Couf just a “nasty flu”, now that the airlines are breathing down his neck?
Reality bites.
Meanwhile, there have been no deaths in Australia to this ‘pandemic’ this year. None.
Died of the Couf or with the Couf?
Only the elderly/infirm/p1ssants were cowed by the Couf, spreadsheet jockey.
Spoken like a spineless geek in a bowtie.
When was the last death attributedto theChinese virus?
People were dying by the thousand in Australia last year,well that was the media said ,is the lack of deaths due to the fact that it is summer (srt of ) and the Chinese virus thrives in colder weather ?
Another question , are the Chinese virus and global warming part of aglobal fascist plot? They are both being used to stifle freedom by pollies every where.
Heard today on US media that there is anti Asian (Chinese ) violencein California due to Trump and I calling covid 19 “the Chinese virus ” , Im not a bit sorry
sends the message it is indifferent to peoples safety and more worried about its political skin.
Pretty much sums it all up.
They had nothing else to do but get ready for the vaccine rollout -can anyone think of any major legislation they have done lately? – and they couldn’t be bothered to get that right.
Others have mentioned well known Government/Public Service roll outs that were totally stuffed up, so you think they would have ensured this was closely monitored.
But it seems something that simple is beyond even this mob.
Just to occupy the Treasury benches is the sum total of their ambition.
To stuff up a isolated island continents response to a low level virus, well, that takes a certain kind of lack of talent.
Putting countless small businesses to the wall and destroying lives meant it was all about the Couf, not the little people.
But I’m sure that the best of breed software from people who make search engines and online stores was used in the booking system.
Not my fault. I was in the toilet at the time.
i am all for the vaccine (as long as its voluntary)
there are too many credulous people and this is a big problem
ie natural selection
Is anyone arguing against this, on a self-described “libertarian and centre-right blog”?
Party politics rots the brain.
How do you achieve Herd Immunity without compulsion?
Just about every single thing the Europeans do in public health, safety and on environmental issues is completely irrational. Remember when their cars went all diesel? Everyone else knew at the time that diesel had particulate issues but they wouldn’t listen. Ignore everything their politicians say on vaccines.
Isn’t Scummo labelling the Couf just a “nasty flu”, now that the airlines are breathing down his neck?
Reality bites.
The airlines must have threatened the shit out of the Ausgov Dickhead Cluster. Their schedules are very bullish. Getting audited by QF today. Airline attitude is very much back to business as usual.
Will be interesting to see what happens to the first idiot politician to run contra to this. Will be either the WA dickhead or the VIC dickhead.
How do you achieve Herd Immunity without compulsion?
What’s the point? COVID-19 kills virtually no one….
Scotty has good reason to do a surreptitious go slow on the rollout after we lost Hammerin’ Hank, Neon Leon and Marvelous Marvin to the vax after effects in the last month.
WTF is going on with the absolute panic about PNG
Governments and bureaucrats and good at locking down, obstructing, delaying.
Clueless about opening up, risk taking, enabling.
Look how bad they EU has performed compared to UK.
Every single European government spectacularly [email protected] up their response to COVID, even worse than victoriastan. Yet we are expected to believe that the few cases of blood clots are caused by the vaccine and not a convenient method of screwing over a uk company post brexit… and it’s not just another example of incompetent big European government wanting to prolong a crisis? Scotty is no legend, and they have plenty of problems, but in my book a government that doesnt explicitly leverage a crisis to gather powers at the states expense looks a shed load better than what’s happened mostly everywhere else.
I know the last one, but who are the other two?
WTF is going on with the absolute panic about PNG
Pony Girl has just discovered it’s only 150km from Cape York.