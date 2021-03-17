Vaccination Roll Out: Triumph or Tragedy?

The Morrison Government’s handling of the pandemic has been pretty average. Having outsourced hotel quarantine and testing and tracing regimes to the states the Federal government’s role has largely been reduced to that of an interested bystander and funder of welfare programmes.

The one notable exception, however, is the Morrison’s Government’s responsibility to deliver the vaccination programme and hence pathway to a more normal life. Last November the Prime Minister claimed that his government’s vaccination strategy would give “Australians the best shot at early access to a vaccine” and “puts Australia at the front of the queue”. Doubtless the government hopes this will be a triumph it can ride to the next election.

So how is that strategy looking? As at March 14 Australia has administered just 164,437 vaccination doses (0.66 per 100 people). In contrast (see here) the United States has administered 107.06M (32.01 per 100), United Kingdom 25.78M (37.98 per 100), European Union 49.5M (11.12 per 100), Israel 9.37M (108.31 per 100), and Canada 3.03M (8.02 per 100). In fact far from being “front of the queue” Australia is global laggard with over 100 nations ahead of Australia on doses per 100 people. With the exception of Japan, New Zealand and Taiwan every developed nation is massively ahead of Australia.

The only benefit to being a global laggard is that you get to see if there are any adverse side-effects before you start a programme of mass inoculations. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing in a country like Australia where there is no community transmission and hence no urgent medical need. However, that doesn’t square with the Prime Minister’s comments last November and it does set Australia back in returning to quasi normal (which is yet to be defined) without a significant ramp up.

Which brings us to the Astra Zeneca vaccine which has now been suspended throughout much of Europe due to fears it could cause deadly blood clots. You would think holding off for a few days until the European Medicines Agency announces its position on the safety of the vaccine would not just be the smart thing, but the right thing to do.

That Josh Frydenberg yesterday categorically ruled this out (here) seems driven by political sensitivity that the Morrison Government’s vaccination strategy is not going down well with the voters either because of frustration with the slow roll out or because of concerns about the safety of the vaccines.

The European suspension of AstraZeneca has the potential to be problematic on both fronts. As the Treasurer observed, the AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured by CSL in Melbourne and is the centrepiece of the government’s vaccination strategy. A loss in public confidence will slow down an already slow inoculation process. A global suspension (probably unlikely) would leave the government’s vaccination strategy in tatters.

The government is seemingly very dependent on the AstraZeneca vaccine rather than diversifying its supply. Based on statements made by Professor Paul Kelly on 13 January (here) this is due to an impasse between the Government and both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson which the government refuses to elaborate on. Surely the public have a right to know why Australians cannot have vaccines readily available in Europe and the US.

As I wrote (against the MSM groupthink) a few weeks ago (here) the Morrison Government is in dangerous polling territory having failed to build any political capital throughout the pandemic and instead ceding it to the Labor states. I suspect the recent slump in Newspoll goes beyond the recent rape scandals and reflects a general disillusionment with the Morrison Government.

At the heart of the Morrion Government’s problems is that it constantly oversells and under-delivers (when not outright reneging on promises) and it’s roll out of the vaccination programme is no different. It promised Australians “early access” at the “front of the queue” but now concedes Australians should expect to wait at the back of the line with inoculations running into 2022.

It promises Australians the vaccines are safe (and hopefully they are) but shows an arrogant disregard to the fact that European nations have temporarily suspended AstraZeneca vaccines. That it won’t even wait a few days for the European Medicines Agency sends the message it is indifferent to peoples safety and more worried about its political skin.

Literally as I type the breaking news is that the Federal Government’s on-line booking system for a COVID vaccination has failed on day one. It was probably overseen by the same boffins that oversaw the dud COVIDSafe App. Having outsourced much of the pandemic response to the states the Morrison Government has had bags of time to prepare for the vaccination roll out. So far things don’t look good and its messaging has been inconsistent and awful.

The Morrison Government needs to massively lift its game implementing the vaccination programme and needs to start putting meat on the bones in terms of how a vaccinated Australia can return to semi normal. In other words, update and give substance to its inadequate pandemic plan that due to its original deficiencies (e.g. defining “proportionate response”, establishing metrics for success / living with the virus etc) enabled the states to go rogue. The vaccination programme is at risk (politically) of going from triumph to tragedy. If that happens the Morrison Government’s current Newspoll slump will simply be the start of a terminal decline.