A bit of a blow to formal teaching qualifications

A fake teacher who built his three decade teaching career on a lie has avoided jail after a judge ruled his “excellence” as an educator, made his lie “very difficult to un-tell”.

This is the funniest story you’ll read in a long time.

The 72-year-old university dropout’s lies began when he stole his father’s teaching registration in the mid 1970s and used it to connive his way into four top schools between 1976 and 2000 where he earned almost $850,000 in teaching salary.

…

But in sentencing Lennie, Judge Riddell said she could find “no loss” to any of the schools or students as a result of Lennie’s fraud.

Judge Riddell considered more than a dozen character references from former students who spoke glowingly of their high school maths and science teacher.

Doherty Institute director Professor Sharon Lewin AO said Lennie was “one of the most outstanding teachers (she) ever had”.

“I remember him very clearly telling me I was capable of doing anything in life and to shoot for the stars,”

“He instilled in me a lifelong love of learning and of science,” she said.

Judge Riddell said Lennie’s “natural talent” for teaching saw him rise through the ranks at Mt Scopus to score the role of Head of Student Services.