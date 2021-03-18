A bit of a blow to formal teaching qualifications

A fake teacher who built his three decade teaching career on a lie has avoided jail after a judge ruled his “excellence” as an educator, made his lie “very difficult to un-tell”.
This is the funniest story you’ll read in a long time.
The 72-year-old university dropout’s lies began when he stole his father’s teaching registration in the mid 1970s and used it to connive his way into four top schools between 1976 and 2000 where he earned almost $850,000 in teaching salary.
…
But in sentencing Lennie, Judge Riddell said she could find “no loss” to any of the schools or students as a result of Lennie’s fraud.
Judge Riddell considered more than a dozen character references from former students who spoke glowingly of their high school maths and science teacher.
Doherty Institute director Professor Sharon Lewin AO said Lennie was “one of the most outstanding teachers (she) ever had”.
“I remember him very clearly telling me I was capable of doing anything in life and to shoot for the stars,”
“He instilled in me a lifelong love of learning and of science,” she said.
Judge Riddell said Lennie’s “natural talent” for teaching saw him rise through the ranks at Mt Scopus to score the role of Head of Student Services.
Seems to me that his biggest ‘crime’ was to make education bureaucrats look like idiots.
No, they did that to themselves.
The crime was in exposing the truth, as George Orwell declared long ago.
it appears the pretend ones are better than the real ones!
How can he educate children without a formal qualification?
It is like saying that someone with a formal qualification might nevertheless be a crap teacher!
Merit? In education? That way lies madness!
Would make an inspirational movie plot in another universe where positive stories are still valued.
Where do I start?
Those that can, do and those that can’t … pretend to teach.
there sort of is a potential victim: the teacher who did the right thing and qualified but was denied this job because he got it
Are they letting him keep his superannuation? I presume he was a member of the union.
Thats Lennie not Lenin. Not guilty yer onner ,not a bit guilty .
First mOnty in the media, now Bob! The ‘Cat: world famous for our trolls.
The best lecturer I had at Canberra Uni turned out to have faked her credentials. Tres amusing.
Mate of mine did a teacher’s diploma in which psychology, history of teaching, and several other theory subjects were taught.
His best memory – the drama teacher who taught the class how to get their voices to penetrate the back corners of a class without hurting their throats.
The fundamental question that the edumacators have missed – does a degree in something, anything make you a good teacher?
As one multi-degreed pal of mine confided, “I’m just good at passing exams. Don’t ask me to do anything practical!”. 😀
Some of the best teachers I ever had at uni were practitioners who gave guest lectures based on real life experience. No teaching qualifications or experience whatsoever, but the content was fascinating and useful.
I still have the notes from the guy who spoke about how to buy IT systems, and they stood me in good stead when tested down the track. It was years ago, but the principles remain the same.
The accreditation of teachers got out of control a long time ago. When I was at school it was two years at teachers’ college, or one year if you already had a degree in the subject matter. At that time literacy and numeracy of pupils were at least as good, arguably better, than they are today.
While no doubt sensible training and experience help to improve teachers, the good ones are born, not made, IMO.
How was he found out?
A dobber?
Hilarious story. Just goes to show how utterly useless and damaging the hyper-credentialisation of the teaching ‘profession’ has become.
Best of luck to this Aussie original. Well played, sir.
Thank goodness. Now we can stop making dick jokes on CL’s post.
Is there anything funnier than laughing at teachers?
The fake doctors and teachers are frequently better than the ones with a paper. Why didn’t they instead fine the people that failed to check his details.
Just confirms that most degrees are about credentials not knowledge or skill. I know a few teachers, all of them mad lefties, rather ignorant about the world and most struggle with basic arithmetic, I don’t know any of them read for pleasure and doubt that they would have read any ‘classic’ literature except perhaps when they were at school. It’s almost child abuse to send your kids to school today, they’ll come out illiterate, ignorant and brain washed.
We’ve already had fake “surgeons” in this country, so why not fake teachers? As this heartwarming tale shows, at least no one ended up dead, or going into an operating theatre to have to have an appendectomy, only to emerge minus one of their legs.
Just confirms that most degrees are about credentials not knowledge or skill. I know a few teachers, all of them mad lefties, rather ignorant about the world and most struggle with basic arithmetic,
But enough about Collaborator Bob… 😉
I had friends who worked at the Savation Army’s ‘Bridge’ rehab centre. The Salvo-in-charge asked me if I could cater for lunch for a group of D and A counsellors.
After I’d prepared the food, I leaned on the counter at the servery, listening to the conference. The latest ‘in’ thing was teaching addicts, alkies etc, ‘harm minimisation’.
After listening to this crap for a while, I couldn’t help but ask “so, if I was allergic to bees, are you saying it’s ok for me to get stung by a bee just sometimes? Or penicillin?” A lot of people are heavy drinkers. But if you’re an alky, when you start, you can’t stop.
It went downhill from there. Like that Helen Demidenko affair- when the lunatics are in charge of the asylum, no wonder we get cases like fraudulent teachers
Neil Lennie should be celebrated as a national hero – a larrikin, intellectual, and compassionate citizen who devoted his life to helping children realise their academic potential. 2022 Australian of the Year!
Theres a lot of pretending going on these days , demented paedos pretending to be president of the MAGIC USA , where 159million votes were counted out of 133million registered voters ,shows how creative the democrim left are . Watch thed creativity they will show with budget figures ,be eye watering .
Why come here and post lies?
It would make a great film, superior to that maudlin Goodbye Mr Chips.
One of my friend’s sisters had a history teacher who sparked a love of Ancient History in that she never guessed she could have had. He was not one of those guys who tries to get down to the students’ level or be a mate. Just that his fascination with the subject was contagious. The kids scoured the library for material and sources to inform themselves. They had the spirit of scholars. Quite unprecedented.
A couple of years after he left he was extradited back to Canada to face charges for a robbery in which he had been involved in his younger days.
Well, do the crime then do the time and all that.
But he did something that no teaching school does or even pretends to imbue in their pupils. In fact, I can’t help thinking he would have lost marks for straying from the production line style accreditation we have. He side-stepped that by committing a felony in Canada and lying about his qualifications in another country.
That is the kind of thing you sometimes have to do to be a good teacher, apparently.
Any chance someone could copy/paste the story, I would love to read it (never taken out a HS sub living in Sydney)…. if I’m asking for something that breaches a law please ignore.
Free report here, Luke:
– Victorian teacher Neil Lennie, who faked qualifications for decades, spared jail.
In The Australian (whole report):
Shame that, C.L.
Here we have a man who bullshitted his way into teaching, and appears to have had a career that outperformed an ardent (and allegedly most qualified and credentialled) devotee of the Teaching profession on this blog.
No wonder Counfounded Bob hasn’t said a word…
Bullshit. He did the work.
Thanks CL.
Bullshit. He did the work.
What that man said
That was my thought dot.
Those who pursued this man with accusations of fraud ought all be shot.
I always wonder how those doctors that turn out to have no formal qualifications fare in terms of patient cure rates and mortality. Pretty frightening when they are managing to go undetected for decades, for lots of reasons.
Nice story, obviously this man was born to teach and inspire.
Also made me remember School of Rock (Jack Black impersonates a teacher)… “Ok, here’s the deal. I have a hangover. Who knows what that means?
Doesn’t that mean you were drunk?
No. It means I was drunk YESTERDAY.”
Anyways, glad the judge showed some common sense in his adjudication.