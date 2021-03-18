David Bidstrup guest post. The vexed question of energy storage.

The popular belief is that renewable energy can be made to “work” by using storage whereby excess capacity is used to charge something up, be it a battery, pumped hydro, compressed air storage or even the lifting and lowering of weights from storage “towers” and then releasing the “stored energy” when it is needed.As all politicians’ promise that they will rid us of the nasty fossil fuels and give us all clean green wind and solar I thought I would see what was involved in getting to this utopian place.
The process is a bit convoluted but bear with me.
The first step is to look at some actual data gleaned from AEMO records and find out the demand and the contribution to meeting that demand from nasty fossil fuels and lovely renewables. The only actual records I have are for 2018, (thanks to Andrew Miskelly), so they will have to do for this illustrative example. The records give the output of every generator in the system every five minutes so the files are large, (105,000 lines for one year), and take a bit of wrangling.
The studies below are based on full renewables to provide the electricity. The demand curve is just the total of all output for the various time periods as electricity is generated to meet demand. There is no “excess electricity” sloshing around waiting for something to use it.
After finding the combined output for wind and solar for the periods under investigation the next step is to scale them up to a point where there are periods of excess capacity to “charge something up” and periods where the stored power is used and hopefully balancing them up. The first example uses January 18 and 19 2018, days where the temperatures were high and demand also. In the chart below the black line is the total demand in MW and the shaded blue area is the output of combined wind and solar scaled up by a factor of 19. Any blue shaded area above the demand line represents MWh that can be “stored” as supply exceeds demand. Note that there are 288 time intervals for one day, (24X12). The clear areas below the demand curve are the times when “stored energy” needs to be released as supply is less than demand.
See here to get the picture.
DB The vexed question of storage
The wind and solar outputs are as they were on the actual days, but scaled up to find the level necessary to be able to “store” enough to cover the periods where demand exceeded output. In the example above the “stored energy” is about 207,000 MWh and the requirement to top up is about 195,000 MWh, so in the paddock. Note the amount to be stored, it is around 2,070 100 MWh batteries which cost about $100 million each. We also need 19 times as much wind and solar generating capacity as we had in 2018.
I then looked at some days in winter, 30 June and 1 and 2 July to see if the scale up was any different.
Here the “storage” was 496,000 MWh and the deficit was 345,000 MWh, so there needs to be 3,450 100 MWh batteries available to be “charged up”.
This analysis is illustrative only and uses data that is 3 years old but it shows the issues that we face if the future is hung on renewables and storage. The “supply” curves shown are actual data scaled up so the “intermittency/unreliability” of wind and solar is evident.
The management of a system that had to constantly balance storage and deficits on a daily basis would be fraught with complexity and it would not take much for the system to fall over completely, something like a week of wind drought for example.
I am sure that there are people who are smarter than me and who could wrangle the data better to get more definitive results but the issue of “storage” and the quantification of it is something I never hear about when the fanatics promise us the world for nothing.
This is not part of David’s post but I just found it in a recent search for Ruth Park books on Abe and it is quite appropriate to indicate the mindset of the RE groupies and their inventions.
Thanks David for doing this analysis… its exactly what’s needed.
.. and then on top of that, there’s the dream of adding transport energy consumption – electric cars.
From 2017-18, we see that road transport consumed about 1200PJ, roughly 50/50 petrol/diesel.
Electricity supply/generation is about 1600PJ
If we just consider the petrol vehicles (600PJ), that’s another 166,000 GWh of energy per year, about 30% on top of your figures.
They’re dreaming of unicorn farts and rivers of chocolate.
I cannot contribute anything of significance on this topic, however, if I may digress slightly, I find the concept of capacity an issue which seems to slip under the radar.
At a café, I can pay for a large-sized cup for my caffeine hit, but if the barista who doesn’t want to be there only fills it to the 70% level, I’m not receiving what I paid for.
A question/suggestion: Can you present the total dollar cost of battery storage as X number of ‘average income’ taxpayers working 12 months solely to pay for the aforementioned storage? i.e. 32, 456 Australian average-income earners will have to work 12 months … (I’m suggesting that presenting the cost in a more relatable format might garner more attention).
so we need to spend about 400 billion on batteries and ? 1 trillion on solar and wind and then we’ll have ‘free’ electricity for the current level of demand – cool – what could i get for 1.4 T in 30 year US T-bonds?
or that is 56k per head or 120k per taxpayer?
and the service cost is? 10k per year per taxpayer?
so free electricity for each taxpayer for 10k per year
This analysis is illustrative only and uses data that is 3 years old but it shows the issues that we face if the future is hung on renewables and storage.
It’s no longer if, it’s when.
The QLD government, whose coal fired generators routinely help the eastern grid meet supply via the interstate interconnectors, has resolved to begin to close coal fired generators ahead of schedule in order to meet their 50% renewables by 2030 goal.
We may just maintain enough base load supply to keep our lights on, with the aid of “demand management”, but I doubt there’ll be much excess power flowing through the interconnectors.
Say, do you suppose these matters are discussed at the National Cabinet? Because ahead of us looms a greater disaster than covid-19, and this one defintely is man made.
And great post, David!
Muddy,
as David says, $100M/100MWh is about the cost.
We need 3,500 of them – $350 billion dollars.
That’s about $25k per tax payer – assuming 15M of them.
Is it far-fetched to expect that a form of energy feudalism, where lower income individuals or households are supplied electricity by the benevolent grace of a regional ‘trickery baron, (in exchange for what? Their labour? Their vote?), may arise?
When we have built lots of widespread wind factories to capture the wind where it’s blowing, how does it get to the batteries? Are there network capacity problems?
Thanks, duncanm.
The price of a ticket in the reliability lottery is $25,000 then.
Whether we personally approve of gambling, or not.
It’s a selectively-applied infrastructure tax, correct?
That’s about $25k per tax payer – assuming 15M of them.
On a regularly recurring basis, given the limited life of batteries.
Where is the “excess” power coming from to charge up the batteries to supply power when in deficit? If this excess power is from wind and/or solar why is it excess? Excess ruinables means that a coal or gas fired plant MUST be turned down to use the “excess” ruinable power…I ask again..where is the power coming from to charge up the batteries if all the power generated is being used to keep the lights on?
Unicorn farts indeed!
Back when all this started to gather momentum, I was and and still am of the opinion that ruinable power must never be used anywhere in the grid. The only time ruinable power can ever be used is to pump water uphill or charge a battery. Once this stored energy is in place then and only then can these operators BID to SUPPLY the stored power in peak demand. Stiff penalties apply for non-delivery. The issue is even using ruinable energy to pump/charge up energy storage is hard slog because the power is too intermittent to run the pumps for hydro or raise potential to charge a battery bank.
The travesty is the alteration of the laws of supply and demand to give primacy to ruinables above all others, Ruinables can never bid for supply, ruinables can never be relied upon to be ready to supply when required.
A catch22? When do I start bombing my own airfield because the economics stack up?
Off-topic, sorry, but considering energy security from a physical security perspective, let’s hypothesize the consequences should one or more of these battery mega-banks be substantially tampered with or destroyed. Say there’s a battery mega-bank in each state, and those banks in two of the eastern states are sabotaged and are non-functional until full replacement becomes available. Those two states will need to draw their electrickery from the mega-bank of another state/s (assuming there are now no coal-fired generators).
Whether from external, or malicious internal actors, the insecurity of our electrical grid has the potential to be taken advantage of, and incur enormous economic damage. To increase this structural insecurity is reckless.
Bit of a problem here – this may by why Bill Gates has been saying for some time that nuclear is the only realistic option.
The climate crusaders only want us to “follow the science” in relation to climate change, not in relation to energy solutions – on the latter, they are going for faith-based initiatives.
Best way to store energy is in a pile of coal.
High energy density, stable, easy to handle with no special requirements.
Second best way to store energy is in the form of uranium fuel elements.
They have even higher energy density, but more stringent storage requirements.
After that fuggetaboutit.