I don’t think so

I understand that Scott Morrison is trying to be positive. But …
“There are now more jobs in the Australian economy than there were before the pandemic,” the Prime Minister said.
The number of (seasonally adjusted) employed people in the economy is almost back to what is was in February 2020.
It would be fair to say that there are about ‘as many’ as they were a year ago and build in some sort of fudge factor.
What Morrison is skipping over, however, is the years worth of lost opportunity and lost growth but unfortunately also increased public debt and increased government spending.
Free steak knives with those figures!
What a load of crap. I don’t know anyone who now has a job that was unemployed before the pandemic. On the other hand I know 4 previously self employed people who will probably never work again because the Chinese virus destroyed their businesses or they decided it was time to retire.
500,000 businesses with staff on Jobkeeper ending in two weeks according to The Business last night on Aunty.
Scummo trying to polish his own turd?
Polyspeak , theres more jobs now than there were before there were as many jobs as what there are now,innit?
Politicians promise you everything give you mothing and take it off you before you get it.
Exactly. He is basically saying that the chosen response to coronavirus had no impact on where the economy was otherwise going to be now. That is obviously bullshit but it works as a headline because they don’t stack headlines high enough for a disclaimer.
Opportunity cost is one of the great don’t ask/don’t tells of economic discourse in Australia and the Western world.
I’d like to see some figures on the wealth gap that has widened into a canyon between Public Servants and private employees during the pandemic. The public servants I know have streaked ahead in terms of wages, assets, and savings. I can’t see private employment ever catching up in my lifetime. The financial raping of the private sector to fund obscene public service wages and benefits is the white collar crime of the century.
Great. Lets have a pandemic every couple of years then.
Why doesn’t the Government just borrow more money from itself and give everybody a raise?
There are now more nut jobs in the USA political system than there were before the pandemic.
If you added in vacant jobs, Morrison would probably be literally correct, as these were about 30 000 higher than a year earlier in the last survey (February is not published yet).
However, the only thing Morrison is demonstrating here is how many ways a single number can mislead the public. If you adjust for population growth in the meantime, and take away (i) the jobs that are not actually being performed, but only paid for, mostly by government money, (ii) the useless repressive jobs created by the government, such as hotel quarantine, and (iii) all the future jobs destroyed by racking up debt that will have to be paid by increased job-destroying taxes, you are looking at a colossal hit to national value-adding work in the long run.
These people would call this a feature.
How many of these jobs are paid for by the government versus the private sector?
You can tell Scummo has never had his house on the line (like most Lieboral politicians)(and me – content to leave that to people better suited to it, although I did do six months without pay when we were doing it tough. All back paid in time for a big Christmas when we had some cashflow again).
So the pandemic was actually good for Australia?
The country should commence another year of lockdown & quarantine again, immediately!
Exports to China down by $1.1billion/month, imports down by $1.5bn/month. All told, things could be worse, and there are things other than domestic policy affecting performance. I wish the government had tighter reins on expenditure and a more free-market approach to pretty much everything (and have particular gripes detailed previously on the Cat) but … things could be a lot worse.
Job keeper is what ScoMo forgets but will soon know about.
[If people want to complain about something, surely it is the utterly inept, delayed roll-out of vaccination. By now we really should have vaccinated at least all of the over-80s – that would reduce the harm of an outbreak and so make suppression less important. Yet Hunt – predictably enough – seems to have planned to distribute vaccine through GPs, and at a fixed, low price, meaning there is no take-up in areas where gap fees are the norm. Yet the same federal department happily allows pharmacists and nurses to vaccinate for influenza at a nominal cost. The inability to see how to do things effectively would be breathtaking if it weren’t about to be so darned expensive]
Grigs must be suffering from withdrawals due to the paucity of cheap Ch1nese junk in the Specials aisle at Aldi?
It’s all about CONTROL by Sir Humphrey Appleby in Canbra.
@ egg
Partly. Also, partly laziness. But also … the perennial, disgusting politics of occupational licensing and the influence of the Organized Medicine (people who almost manage to make the Pharmacy Guild look respectatable).
See the Doomlord’s post about teaching from earlier today for another example.
He’s erring on the side of caution, reckoning that the public can only digest one big political lie at a time.
Today’s figures are yet another reminder of what Mark Twain had to say about statistics – they showed the same unemployment rate in NSW and Victoria (very hard to believe).
Also, bravo and gold elephant stamp to Adelagado at 6.10pm for this –
“The financial raping of the private sector to fund obscene public service wages and benefits is the white collar crime of the century.”
This is a HUGE issue, not just on fairness grounds, but also re seriously perverse incentives, with too much talent likely to be drawn into bloated bureaucracies. We need good people doing the things that governments need to do, but far fewer of them.
Yet, an “outbreak” hasn’t happened.
It’s nice we’re all getting a vaccine and it seems safe. It isn’t even worth bothering about.