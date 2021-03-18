I don’t think so

I understand that Scott Morrison is trying to be positive. But …

“There are now more jobs in the Australian economy than there were before the pandemic,” the Prime Minister said.

That’s not quite true.

The number of (seasonally adjusted) employed people in the economy is almost back to what is was in February 2020.

It would be fair to say that there are about ‘as many’ as they were a year ago and build in some sort of fudge factor.

What Morrison is skipping over, however, is the years worth of lost opportunity and lost growth but unfortunately also increased public debt and increased government spending.