Plibersek now urges former Labor staffers to come forward

Posted on March 18, 2021 by currencylad

BECAUSE she checked with buddy Kate Jenkins who assures her their claims can’t be reported. Ever. They weren’t invited to the rally. They weren’t invited on Four Corners. They’re not being invited to speak to police. But they are being invited to submit their accusations in camera. The way leftist women protect their men is always heartwarming. Related…

 
Labor women alleging abuse are far more frightened about publicity. With good reason.

This entry was posted in Federal Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Plibersek now urges former Labor staffers to come forward

  1. Fred says:
    March 18, 2021 at 10:14 am

    I think we need an inquiry into whether the wife of a convicted heroin trafficker is fit to be a Member of Parliament.

  2. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 18, 2021 at 10:16 am

    Well said Gray Connolly.

    No one…and I mean no one…does hypocrisy like the left.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.