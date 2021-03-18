Liberty Quote
I despise racists, I despise anti-semites, and I despise vapid poseurs who support terrorist barbarians against the civilised, yet who themselves enjoy the benefits of civilisation.— Mk50 of Brisbane
-
Recent Comments
- Dinky on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- The Barking Toad on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Mullumhillbilly on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Infidel Tiger King on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- 1735099 on Education cover up
- Rex Anger on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Fair Shake on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Rex Anger on “The world’s biggest pain in the arse”
- incoherent rambler on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Frank on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Dot on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Bulldog on ASIO comes clean
- H B Bear on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- incoherent rambler on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Tintarella di Luna on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Paul on Victoria Police apologetic about arresting Muslims
- duncanm on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Farmer Gez on Education cover up
- H B Bear on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- H B Bear on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- m0nty on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Tintarella di Luna on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- gafa on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Tintarella di Luna on Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- JohnL on Generation I for narcissism and ignorance
-
Recent Posts
- Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
- Victoria Police apologetic about arresting Muslims
- Lionel Shriver. How the west has lost the moral high ground
- Plibersek now urges former Labor staffers to come forward
- ASIO comes clean
- “The world’s biggest pain in the arse”
- Diplomatic bullying of Australia by EU/US climate crisis devotees
- Education cover up
- Vaccination Roll Out: Triumph or Tragedy?
- A possible way forward to douse the covid hysteria
- How is that ‘rule of law’ working for you?
- Muddy: Para-Predator
- Hitting the victim: Anthony “Christchurch Massacre” Albanese accuses Flint of playing politics about the abuse she endured
- 24 Hour Party People
- Not everybody makes it
- “We’re going to lose fast”
- A strong democracy requires a fair and honest press
- Stott Despoja says PM ‘raised prospect’ of shooting women
- Management propaganda
- Is pent-up demand sustainable?
- Beyond The Brittany Stump
- Good Hands
- Milo vs. The Pope
- Political Marching Orders
- David Bidstrup guest post. The cost of a fragile grid
- The Itas of March
- It is possible Victoria may soon have a Leader of the Opposition
- She consented to intercourse but changed her mind
- … the ABC isn’t worth anything, so we shouldn’t get rid of it …
- We’re having an independent inquiry after all
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
This entry was posted in Ethics and morality. Bookmark the permalink.
To think we used to joke about this.
Imagine, it would require a check box list detailing everything planned. That novel 50 shades of grey would be two pages long.
And of course, even if it wasn’t an unworkable joke, the feminazis would realise it would be a get out of jail card for their enemies and have it banned.
Geez are they for real? So what if both parties give consent. Then one party is not too happy the gimp suit comes out. Too late, you ticked the box and it’s all good to go! This is redickuless .
Oh and for the record my sex game’s safety word is : ouch.
At least he acknowledges it’s the worst idea he has had……..
So a knife wielding man would just force his victim to consent with her phone app before having his way with her.
Reichfuhrer Fuller demonstrates yet again (see: Rugby League) that he’s totally & completely out of touch with Australians or even with normal people.
I proposed this the other day in the Oz and here. Tongue in cheek. But this is where all this gets us. What else can be done? Do we really want someone going to the nick because they are accused. (unless of course you are in the SAS)
Im not saying some of the stuff Overington mentioned doesnt occur. But precisely how you deter it or punish it, i dont know. and frankly i think social media is a bigger problem than a couple of young blokes hanging out of a car yelling “do you want a root”.
Does the app require a google review after the act? Questions like…
Would you recommend to a friend? Enemy?
Did the service meet your expectations?
Was it delivered on time? In good condition?
How could we improve the service / product?
Subscribe to our newsletter and receive 15% off your next order.
Yeahbnb
If 98% are found not guilty, insane the real plague on society false claims of sexual assault?
Given how easy it is to record things in the modern era… one wonders how so many claims are seemingly pointless.
First he was going to save rugby league and now sex crimes.
Those emergency powers have really gone to the pillock’s head.
They already have an app for that. It’s called Tinder.
Take note of this.
…looks like she needs a good root.
LOL.
Like the CovidSafe App?
Just remember that this latest moral panic was begun by two claimed assaults that may never have happened.
Discovering a week later that he is not Tarquin, a trust-fund wielding merchant banker on $200 million a year, but is in fact Trev, an unemployed typset-printer on $200 a week, …well… this doesn’t turn last week’s wild willing sex into rope.
This is the reason some of the 90% of rope claims aren’t proceeded with by the cops.
His approach to Rugby League was sufficient indication that the man should not be allowed to possess sharp implements, never mind a ticket book, warrant badge & firearm.
What about wanking?
As long as education is statist, culture is going to be statist.
Statist education is the bulwark of this statist concept of life,
as long as you sending children to government schools you will not change anything.
Ok a few words have been said about the idiocy of the cops “consent app”.
Surely feminists couldnt make the idea sound sensible?
Critics ridicule NSW police commissioner’s idea for sexual consent app
Mick Fuller floats idea of recording consent before sex, but critics say technology would protect men, not women
…
Labor’s shadow minister for women and education, Tanya Plibersek, congratulated Fuller for raising the issue of consent in the legal system, but cautioned that “consent can be withdrawn at any time”.
“So the fact that you’ve signed up in the beginning, doesn’t mean that you’re up for everything that your partner suggests,” she said.
“You can withdraw consent.
…
Plibersek said changes need to be made to Australia’s legal system to combat the low rates of sexual assault conviction.
“I know the police who work on sexual assault cases work really hard to get convictions,” she said.
“And the problem is our legal system, which is stacked against victims of sexual assault. We need to change our legal system to stop Papists walking around our streets.”
Well done Blubbersack for demonstrating why a young bloke might want to consider a rooting app.
“So you said yes’
“At first”….
“Guilty, send him away for 10 years”..
Who is gonna pay for the extra cloud storage that I will need?
Yes, and further, this:
Is it though? By what measure?
You don’t have to record self-consent for your wanks IR.
All of this has come about because the MSM and 7-Nilligan made a fuss over Brittany Higgins for a crime she still has not reported to the police and an unsubstantiated claim of rope against an Liberal MP which, again, was not taken to the police.
The two claims have no legal standing, yet all the outrage is that nothing is being done.
And this policeman, who is meant to represent law and order and whose brothers in blue have been denied an opportunity to investigate, is treating the wild extrapolation of these untested claims to the whole community as a matter of conviction.
Fuller, huh? We know what fullers used to use to bleach fabrics. Let’s hope he is just taking the piss.
Does the app allow a “I’ve changed my mind”?
Huh?
So what was all that reporting last Wednesday that ‘Brave Brittany’ was entering [insert name of suburb here] Police Station to make a formal complaint?
Have I missed something?
I believe it is prudent for promiscuous young men to film their sexual encounters, including consent and consent to be filmed with an agreement not to share the data.
Crazy, but actually correct.
If young men and women would stop and think about what they are doing?
Yeah, producing a digicam with night-vision capability & announcing that you’ll be recording the whole thing, in case she later turns into a bitch, but nothing to worry about, you promise to not upload or show your mates.
Yeah, that’ll really work.
The purpose of buying her drinks & getting her back to your place (or secluded park bench, or quiet parking spot just out of town) is to get a root, not a kick in the nuts.
I believe it is prudent for promiscuous young men to film their sexual encounters, including consent and consent to be filmed with an agreement not to share the data.
Best to live stream it, just to be sure.
I believe there are websites set up already for this.
A fiend tells me.
NSW Sex Approval Form (all fields must be completed)
☐ Consented
Skip to section 7 if the sex was for the purposes of procreation, complete the Addendum #1 if having sex solely for entertainment purposes.
1. Customer satisfaction survey.
Were you:
☐very disappointed ☐disappointed ☐indifferent ☐satisfied ☐very satisfied
2. Would you recommend _________ for sex again:
☐YES ☐NO ☐MAYBE
…
Non-nuptial agreements the new normal?
What happens if the Dorpa is illiterate
Yesterday while the wife and I were driving, the *iconic* Helen Reddy was playing on the radio “”I am woman. I am invincible. I am strong. Hear me roar….” [forgive any inaccuracies, I was somewhat tuned out.] Perhaps the song should be rewritten as: I am woman. I wish I was strong. I wish I was invincible. Hear me scream for help.. and so on. Of course I don’t condone brutality against women. But let’s be realistic–if I went to the area near the casino and, in view of everyone, withdrew say $1000 from an ATM and then walked down a dark alley counting the notes, why would I be surprised about what happened next? Bastards abound. It’s a fact of life.
Presumably both parties who consent via the App have to be identifiable so can check back 30 years later when the police report is made.
Is it done on both sides phone or it it kept in a cloud somewhere ?
Does not using the app suggest no consent given ?
Somebody should ask the Commissioner or ASIO if they have access to the apps people are using to check into restaurants.
“Sorry I cant answer the phone right now, I’m in the middle of a root.”
Is this line from the female or the male party?
Does it imply consent has been granted?
Wrong approach to the problem.
What we need are dick sensors that report any activity realtime to an Amazon database.
We have the technology!
Think of the revenue from a State system of dick registration and licensing!
Do you have a license for that calibre?
On the spot fines for dick offences (like speeding, overtaking and failing to obey signals).
Hell, we could even have a national dick register! (JWH where you?)
Unlawful discharge – goes straight to court.
Send bobs and vagena
Will they tax sex too?
“Sign here, here and here while I look for a witness. We’re in luck a few of my NRL team-mates are here.”
“Wait … what’s the problem?”
I think it has actually been reported.. see AFR report
Don’t forget,
– this consent app will need to be hooked up to a drug and alcohol tester, to ensure that both parties are not under the influence (impaired judgement)
– there will need to be a mechanism to ensure neither party was under duress.
I suggest a third-party witness to all signatures. Maybe we can set up a government authority to be on call for all planned conjugations.
“Psst officer, I’m really struggling here. Got any ideas?”
Like the sound of a dick register.
My name’s Holmes , John Holmes and I have a license to root.
“Excuse me miss, could you please speak more slowly and just lean towards the microphone thanks.”
And then there is advertising revenue from government web site (consenthub.gov.au)
I expect the Commissioner’s CoitusSafe app would involve a smartphone video link to a Police Assistance referee
voyeurvolunteer centre to ensure consent is “active and ongoing throughout a sexual encounter”.
Wait till you see the police line up. More glory holes than Oxford Street.
As a serving police officer this has the potential to be a game-changer re the constant stream of false rape / sexual assault allegations that come our way. The ‘positive action’ requirement we have for these crimes means an arrest MUST be made, even if the evidence contradicts the complaint.
I agree it has the potential to become another tool for government to invade our privacy (the App will no doubt record everyone you have slept with). Yet, I also think this proposal has the potential to be a circuit breaker. It will flush the feminazi game down the sink. It will expose the cretins for what they are, professional grievance merchants who despise solutions, and whose sole purpose is to acquire a living based on the guilt / anger of society.
yeah no.
Yeronner, we are here to today to establish the true meaning of the words “yeah no”.
…
You let slip more than you intended to there.
“I would just like to put this bedpost into evidence Your Honour”
If we’re going down the “technology solutions” path to solve this problem, it looks like a good use case for a 5G IoT/M2M (Internet of Things / Machine to Machine) product. Come on all you Business Analysts / Agile practitioners, pull the finger out and deliver the solution (iteratively, of course), just be sure to publish the Customer Journey Map beforehand.
“That’s Britanny with two “n”s right?”
Hmmm…a dick register you say. Would we have to sign our names in the snow?
May I, respectfully, raise the subject of “Truth in Advertising”.
Dick-App the latest from PerspectiveSolutions R US.
Micro Chip, inserted when the boy is born, it is live linked via Google Play and Google Maps. Tracked at all times. Consent is locked in when Vag App is switched on ( we at PS RUS call this ‘excited’) by owner and comes within 10 cmm (via bluetooth). This turns on camera and audio recordings devices in both Apps. Data is collected by Google. Free with advertising.
This proposition is hilarious.
Has any comedian worked up a routine based on a rooting app?
Ricky Gervais could do it brilliantly
“Move away from the cock and come out with hands up!”
Category A. Small calibre. single shot
Category B. Scatter gun
Category C. heavy calibre with less than 5 shot capacity
Category D. rapid fire semi automatic
Presumably the need to issue a statement was people like me.
Now we have to wait to find out the results. When I say ‘we’ I exclude the angry ladies who will not use the results of the investigation to modify their views of Brittany, but instead of the legal process – if the police say it is inconclusive they will know it is a misogynistic cover up.
How does this work with the trans mob who insist not dating a trans is a phobia of some sort?
I consented to sex with a woman, not with a dick.
This is a good model to start with
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohDB5gbtaEQ
They tick all the boxes.
“Damn. No signal. Hang on while I go up to the roof.”
Of course some guys might say “Sure there is a signal. I have one bar.”
What happens if you forget your Smartphone?
Will it be like the surprise appearance of the Spanish Inquisition?
No one ever expects them, after all.
Truth in Advertising, this is where the ACCC gets involved with its existing powers.
What about dud roots?
Low rate of conviction is because there are almost never independent witnesses.
This is a reality that people should just accept.
The principle that better a hundred guilty men go free than an innocent be convicted is the gold standard.
And for the dumb app to have any use it would have to be compulsory, with penalties for non compliance.
For that we really would need bedroom police.
Were any “journalists” quick enough to ask him whether he’d ask his wife to download the app, and if not , why not?
Next thing wankers will have to hand themselves in.
30 day warranty. Goods returned in their original packaging. You are liable for return shipping costs.
H B Bear @ 2.58. Winner so far.
“You have the right to remain flaccid. Any engorgement may used as evidence in a court of law.”
low rate of convictions is largely driven by bullshit claims which fall apart under scrutiny
I had a feeling you lot would go down on previous low standards and do nothing but titter about this mounting crisis.
That comment is going to be a hard one to top
This app may be a modern thing but a return the the chastity belt might be worth considering — and the key to be held by Natasha’s-Justa_Spoiler
We’re trying. Honestly.
Nice pickup Tinta. I hope that wasn’t deliberate or CL will have to send himself to the naughty corner.
Maybe we’re missing a golden opportunity here.
Consider it more of a stock market app. There’s offers and bids and hopefully some exchanges on mutual terms.
I think, however, there may be apps that already cover it.
. I think it was but enjoyed the elegance of it.
On the hole I find myself in agreement with HB.
Give him the benefit of the doubt. Like LBW.
Thanks for your input.
What a bloody crazy system we live under.
Pitched online, no Nick, impact was a bit high and probably heading down leg side.
The microchip idea may be ok but a bit expensive.
We could just have all dicks barcoded and the feminists have scanners inserted.
Bing
The microchip idea may be ok but a bit expensive.
We could just have all dicks barcoded and the feminists have scanners inserted.
Bing
Nuh. I prefer paper records…
Surely live monitoring, as in ‘Das Leben der Andern’ would be safer for the citizens ?
I had a feeling you lot would go down on previous low standards
Agreed C.L.
I for one can hold my head high…….with a little help from Viagra.