Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police

Posted on March 18, 2021 by currencylad

91 Responses to Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police

  1. Entropy says:
    March 18, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    To think we used to joke about this.

    Imagine, it would require a check box list detailing everything planned. That novel 50 shades of grey would be two pages long.

    And of course, even if it wasn’t an unworkable joke, the feminazis would realise it would be a get out of jail card for their enemies and have it banned.

  2. Fair Shake says:
    March 18, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Geez are they for real? So what if both parties give consent. Then one party is not too happy the gimp suit comes out. Too late, you ticked the box and it’s all good to go! This is redickuless .

    Oh and for the record my sex game’s safety word is : ouch.

  3. Bradley Ashworth says:
    March 18, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    At least he acknowledges it’s the worst idea he has had……..

  4. Fred says:
    March 18, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    So a knife wielding man would just force his victim to consent with her phone app before having his way with her.

  5. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 18, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Reichfuhrer Fuller demonstrates yet again (see: Rugby League) that he’s totally & completely out of touch with Australians or even with normal people.

  6. Jock says:
    March 18, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    I proposed this the other day in the Oz and here. Tongue in cheek. But this is where all this gets us. What else can be done? Do we really want someone going to the nick because they are accused. (unless of course you are in the SAS)

    Im not saying some of the stuff Overington mentioned doesnt occur. But precisely how you deter it or punish it, i dont know. and frankly i think social media is a bigger problem than a couple of young blokes hanging out of a car yelling “do you want a root”.

  7. Fair Shake says:
    March 18, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Does the app require a google review after the act? Questions like…

    Would you recommend to a friend? Enemy?
    Did the service meet your expectations?
    Was it delivered on time? In good condition?
    How could we improve the service / product?

  9. mundi says:
    March 18, 2021 at 12:53 pm

    If 98% are found not guilty, insane the real plague on society false claims of sexual assault?

    Given how easy it is to record things in the modern era… one wonders how so many claims are seemingly pointless.

  10. jupes says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    First he was going to save rugby league and now sex crimes.

    Those emergency powers have really gone to the pillock’s head.

  11. Rohan says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    They already have an app for that. It’s called Tinder.

  12. Albatross says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Commissioner Fuller [..] said COVID-19 had shown the importance of adopting technological solutions.

    “If someone told me two years ago that we would have to sign in our phones every time we sat down at a restaurant, I would’ve laughed at them,” he said.

    Take note of this.

    Catherine Lumby

    …looks like she needs a good root.

  13. jupes says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Commissioner Fuller acknowledged the app might be “the worst idea I have all year”, but said COVID-19 had shown the importance of adopting technological solutions.

    LOL.

    Like the CovidSafe App?

  14. jupes says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    Just remember that this latest moral panic was begun by two claimed assaults that may never have happened.

  15. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Discovering a week later that he is not Tarquin, a trust-fund wielding merchant banker on $200 million a year, but is in fact Trev, an unemployed typset-printer on $200 a week, …well… this doesn’t turn last week’s wild willing sex into rope.

    This is the reason some of the 90% of rope claims aren’t proceeded with by the cops.

  16. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    First he was going to save rugby league and now sex crimes.

    His approach to Rugby League was sufficient indication that the man should not be allowed to possess sharp implements, never mind a ticket book, warrant badge & firearm.

  17. dopey says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    What about wanking?

  18. max says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    As long as education is statist, culture is going to be statist.

    Statist education is the bulwark of this statist concept of life,

    as long as you sending children to government schools you will not change anything.

  19. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Ok a few words have been said about the idiocy of the cops “consent app”.

    Surely feminists couldnt make the idea sound sensible?

    Critics ridicule NSW police commissioner’s idea for sexual consent app
    Mick Fuller floats idea of recording ­consent before sex, but critics say technology would protect men, not women


    Labor’s shadow minister for women and education, Tanya Plibersek, congratulated Fuller for raising the issue of consent in the legal system, but cautioned that “consent can be withdrawn at any time”.

    “So the fact that you’ve signed up in the beginning, doesn’t mean that you’re up for everything that your partner suggests,” she said.

    “You can withdraw consent.


    Plibersek said changes need to be made to Australia’s legal system to combat the low rates of sexual assault conviction.
    “I know the police who work on sexual assault cases work really hard to get convictions,” she said.

    “And the problem is our legal system, which is stacked against victims of sexual assault. We need to change our legal system to stop Papists walking around our streets.”

    Well done Blubbersack for demonstrating why a young bloke might want to consider a rooting app.

    “So you said yes’
    “At first”….
    “Guilty, send him away for 10 years”..

  20. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Cop wants all sex recorded for police

    Who is gonna pay for the extra cloud storage that I will need?

  21. Albatross says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    jupes says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:03 pm

    Just remember that this latest moral panic was begun by two claimed assaults that may never have happened.

    Yes, and further, this:

    I think it’s about understanding that this crime is on the increase

    Is it though? By what measure?

  22. Albatross says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Cop wants all sex recorded for police

    Who is gonna pay for the extra cloud storage that I will need?

    You don’t have to record self-consent for your wanks IR.

  23. Mother Lode says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    All of this has come about because the MSM and 7-Nilligan made a fuss over Brittany Higgins for a crime she still has not reported to the police and an unsubstantiated claim of rope against an Liberal MP which, again, was not taken to the police.

    The two claims have no legal standing, yet ​all the outrage is that nothing is being done.

    And this policeman, who is meant to represent law and order and whose brothers in blue have been denied an opportunity to investigate, is treating the wild extrapolation of these untested claims to the whole community as a matter of conviction.

    Fuller, huh? We know what fullers used to use to bleach fabrics. Let’s hope he is just taking the piss.

  24. stackja says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    Does the app allow a “I’ve changed my mind”?

  25. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    All of this has come about because the MSM and 7-Nilligan made a fuss over Brittany Higgins for a crime she still has not reported to the police and an unsubstantiated claim of rope against an Liberal MP which, again, was not taken to the police.

    Huh?
    So what was all that reporting last Wednesday that ‘Brave Brittany’ was entering [insert name of suburb here] Police Station to make a formal complaint?

    Have I missed something?

  26. Dot says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    I believe it is prudent for promiscuous young men to film their sexual encounters, including consent and consent to be filmed with an agreement not to share the data.

    Crazy, but actually correct.

  27. stackja says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    If young men and women would stop and think about what they are doing?

  28. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Yeah, producing a digicam with night-vision capability & announcing that you’ll be recording the whole thing, in case she later turns into a bitch, but nothing to worry about, you promise to not upload or show your mates.

    Yeah, that’ll really work.

    The purpose of buying her drinks & getting her back to your place (or secluded park bench, or quiet parking spot just out of town) is to get a root, not a kick in the nuts.

  29. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    I believe it is prudent for promiscuous young men to film their sexual encounters, including consent and consent to be filmed with an agreement not to share the data.

    Best to live stream it, just to be sure.
    I believe there are websites set up already for this.
    A fiend tells me.

  30. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    NSW Sex Approval Form (all fields must be completed)
    ☐ Consented

    Skip to section 7 if the sex was for the purposes of procreation, complete the Addendum #1 if having sex solely for entertainment purposes.

    1. Customer satisfaction survey.
    Were you: ☐very disappointed ☐disappointed ☐indifferent ☐satisfied ☐very satisfied

    2. Would you recommend _________ for sex again: ☐YES ☐NO ☐MAYBE

  31. stackja says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Non-nuptial agreements the new normal?

  32. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    What happens if the Dorpa is illiterate

  33. j.arimathea says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    Yesterday while the wife and I were driving, the *iconic* Helen Reddy was playing on the radio “”I am woman. I am invincible. I am strong. Hear me roar….” [forgive any inaccuracies, I was somewhat tuned out.] Perhaps the song should be rewritten as: I am woman. I wish I was strong. I wish I was invincible. Hear me scream for help.. and so on. Of course I don’t condone brutality against women. But let’s be realistic–if I went to the area near the casino and, in view of everyone, withdrew say $1000 from an ATM and then walked down a dark alley counting the notes, why would I be surprised about what happened next? Bastards abound. It’s a fact of life.

  34. BrettW says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Presumably both parties who consent via the App have to be identifiable so can check back 30 years later when the police report is made.

    Is it done on both sides phone or it it kept in a cloud somewhere ?

    Does not using the app suggest no consent given ?

    Somebody should ask the Commissioner or ASIO if they have access to the apps people are using to check into restaurants.

  35. Bigal says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    “Sorry I cant answer the phone right now, I’m in the middle of a root.”

  36. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    “Sorry I cant answer the phone right now, I’m in the middle of a root.”

    Is this line from the female or the male party?
    Does it imply consent has been granted?

  37. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Wrong approach to the problem.

    What we need are dick sensors that report any activity realtime to an Amazon database.
    We have the technology!

  38. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    Think of the revenue from a State system of dick registration and licensing!

    Do you have a license for that calibre?
    On the spot fines for dick offences (like speeding, overtaking and failing to obey signals).

    Hell, we could even have a national dick register! (JWH where you?)

  39. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:14 pm

    Unlawful discharge – goes straight to court.

  40. mh says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Send bobs and vagena

  41. Turtle says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Will they tax sex too?

  42. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    “Sign here, here and here while I look for a witness. We’re in luck a few of my NRL team-mates are here.”
    “Wait … what’s the problem?”

  43. duncanm says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Mother Lode says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:21 pm
    All of this has come about because the MSM and 7-Nilligan made a fuss over Brittany Higgins for a crime she still has not reported to the police and an unsubstantiated claim of rope against an Liberal MP which, again, was not taken to the police.

    I think it has actually been reported.. see AFR report

    The AFP’s ACT Policing issued a statement on Wednesday confirming it was investigating Ms Higgins’ claim.

    “No additional comment will be made during the investigation,” a police statement said.

  44. duncanm says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Don’t forget,

    – this consent app will need to be hooked up to a drug and alcohol tester, to ensure that both parties are not under the influence (impaired judgement)
    – there will need to be a mechanism to ensure neither party was under duress.

    I suggest a third-party witness to all signatures. Maybe we can set up a government authority to be on call for all planned conjugations.

  45. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    “Psst officer, I’m really struggling here. Got any ideas?”

  46. Caveman says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Like the sound of a dick register.
    My name’s Holmes , John Holmes and I have a license to root.

  47. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    “Excuse me miss, could you please speak more slowly and just lean towards the microphone thanks.”

  48. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    And then there is advertising revenue from government web site (consenthub.gov.au)

  49. Leo G says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:33 pm

    “It would be pretty tough to get someone to sign an app or to make a statement on an app in that case”

    I expect the Commissioner’s CoitusSafe app would involve a smartphone video link to a Police Assistance referee voyeur volunteer centre to ensure consent is “active and ongoing throughout a sexual encounter”.

  50. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    Like the sound of a dick register.
    My name’s Holmes , John Holmes and I have a license to root.

    Wait till you see the police line up. More glory holes than Oxford Street.

  51. Ollie says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    As a serving police officer this has the potential to be a game-changer re the constant stream of false rape / sexual assault allegations that come our way. The ‘positive action’ requirement we have for these crimes means an arrest MUST be made, even if the evidence contradicts the complaint.
    I agree it has the potential to become another tool for government to invade our privacy (the App will no doubt record everyone you have slept with). Yet, I also think this proposal has the potential to be a circuit breaker. It will flush the feminazi game down the sink. It will expose the cretins for what they are, professional grievance merchants who despise solutions, and whose sole purpose is to acquire a living based on the guilt / anger of society.

  52. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    yeah no.

    Yeronner, we are here to today to establish the true meaning of the words “yeah no”.

  53. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Wait till you see the police line up. More glory holes than Oxford Street.

    You let slip more than you intended to there.

  54. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    “I would just like to put this bedpost into evidence Your Honour”

  55. Davey Boy says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    If we’re going down the “technology solutions” path to solve this problem, it looks like a good use case for a 5G IoT/M2M (Internet of Things / Machine to Machine) product. Come on all you Business Analysts / Agile practitioners, pull the finger out and deliver the solution (iteratively, of course), just be sure to publish the Customer Journey Map beforehand.

  56. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    “That’s Britanny with two “n”s right?”

  57. Dinky says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    Hmmm…a dick register you say. Would we have to sign our names in the snow?

  58. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    May I, respectfully, raise the subject of “Truth in Advertising”.

  59. JohnJJJ says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    Dick-App the latest from PerspectiveSolutions R US.
    Micro Chip, inserted when the boy is born, it is live linked via Google Play and Google Maps. Tracked at all times. Consent is locked in when Vag App is switched on ( we at PS RUS call this ‘excited’) by owner and comes within 10 cmm (via bluetooth). This turns on camera and audio recordings devices in both Apps. Data is collected by Google. Free with advertising.

  60. Rob says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:57 pm

    This proposition is hilarious.
    Has any comedian worked up a routine based on a rooting app?
    Ricky Gervais could do it brilliantly

  61. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    “Move away from the cock and come out with hands up!”

  62. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    Hmmm…a dick register you say.

    Category A. Small calibre. single shot
    Category B. Scatter gun
    Category C. heavy calibre with less than 5 shot capacity
    Category D. rapid fire semi automatic

  63. Mother Lode says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    The AFP’s ACT Policing issued a statement on Wednesday confirming it was investigating Ms Higgins’ claim.

    Presumably the need to issue a statement was people like me.

    Now we have to wait to find out the results. When I say ‘we’ I exclude the angry ladies who will not use the results of the investigation to modify their views of Brittany, but instead of the legal process – if the police say it is inconclusive they will know it is a misogynistic cover up.

  64. duncanm says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    How does this work with the trans mob who insist not dating a trans is a phobia of some sort?

    I consented to sex with a woman, not with a dick.

    This is a good model to start with

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohDB5gbtaEQ

  65. Rohan says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 1:39 pm
    What happens if the Dorpa is illiterate

    They tick all the boxes.

  66. Mother Lode says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    “Damn. No signal. Hang on while I go up to the roof.”

    Of course some guys might say “Sure there is a signal. I have one bar.”

  67. calli says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    What happens if you forget your Smartphone?

    Will it be like the surprise appearance of the Spanish Inquisition?

    No one ever expects them, after all.

  68. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    I consented to sex with a woman, not with a ….

    Truth in Advertising, this is where the ACCC gets involved with its existing powers.

  69. duncanm says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:07 pm
    I consented to sex with a woman, not with a ….

    Truth in Advertising, this is where the ACCC gets involved with its existing powers.

    What about dud roots?

  70. notafan says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Low rate of conviction is because there are almost never independent witnesses.

    This is a reality that people should just accept.

    The principle that better a hundred guilty men go free than an innocent be convicted is the gold standard.

    And for the dumb app to have any use it would have to be compulsory, with penalties for non compliance.

    For that we really would need bedroom police.

  71. Siltstone says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Were any “journalists” quick enough to ask him whether he’d ask his wife to download the app, and if not , why not?

  72. dopey says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Next thing wankers will have to hand themselves in.

  73. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    What about dud roots?

    30 day warranty. Goods returned in their original packaging. You are liable for return shipping costs.

  74. Arthur Wellesley says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:14 pm

    H B Bear @ 2.58. Winner so far.

  75. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    “You have the right to remain flaccid. Any engorgement may used as evidence in a court of law.”

  76. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    Low rate of conviction is because there are almost never independent witnesses.

    low rate of convictions is largely driven by bullshit claims which fall apart under scrutiny

  77. C.L. says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    I had a feeling you lot would go down on previous low standards and do nothing but titter about this mounting crisis.

  78. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    I had a feeling you lot would go down on previous low standards and do nothing but titter about this mounting crisis.

    That comment is going to be a hard one to top

  79. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    This app may be a modern thing but a return the the chastity belt might be worth considering — and the key to be held by Natasha’s-Justa_Spoiler

  80. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    I had a feeling you lot would go down on previous low standards and do nothing but titter about this mounting crisis.

    We’re trying. Honestly.

  81. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Nice pickup Tinta. I hope that wasn’t deliberate or CL will have to send himself to the naughty corner.

  82. duncanm says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    Maybe we’re missing a golden opportunity here.

    Consider it more of a stock market app. There’s offers and bids and hopefully some exchanges on mutual terms.

    I think, however, there may be apps that already cover it.

  83. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    I hope that wasn’t deliberate or CL will have to send himself to the naughty corner.

    . I think it was but enjoyed the elegance of it.

  84. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    On the hole I find myself in agreement with HB.

  85. H B Bear says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    Give him the benefit of the doubt. Like LBW.

  86. Dot says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    Ollie says:
    March 18, 2021 at 2:40 pm
    As a serving police officer this has the potential to be a game-changer re the constant stream of false rape / sexual assault allegations that come our way. The ‘positive action’ requirement we have for these crimes means an arrest MUST be made, even if the evidence contradicts the complaint.

    Thanks for your input.

    What a bloody crazy system we live under.

  87. incoherent rambler says:
    March 18, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    Pitched online, no Nick, impact was a bit high and probably heading down leg side.

  88. Fair Shake says:
    March 18, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    The microchip idea may be ok but a bit expensive.

    We could just have all dicks barcoded and the feminists have scanners inserted.

    Bing

  89. Rex Anger says:
    March 18, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    The microchip idea may be ok but a bit expensive.

    We could just have all dicks barcoded and the feminists have scanners inserted.

    Bing

    Nuh. I prefer paper records…

  90. Mullumhillbilly says:
    March 18, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    Surely live monitoring, as in ‘Das Leben der Andern’ would be safer for the citizens ?

  91. Dinky says:
    March 18, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    I had a feeling you lot would go down on previous low standards

    Agreed C.L.

    I for one can hold my head high…….with a little help from Viagra.

Leave a Reply

