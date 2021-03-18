Victoria Police apologetic about arresting Muslims



Persevere, everyone – the national broadcaster gets to who and why in paragraph 8:

Assistant Commissioner Michael Hermans, [Victoria Police Counter Terrorism Command] said they were inspired by Islamic “ideology-based, religious extremism”. But he stressed it made “no difference” which religion was involved, as police focused on the crime, not the religion.



It’s reassuring to know Victoria Police will be as ruthless with Anglican and Buddhist terrorists as they are with Mohammedan ones. Meanwhile, ASIO would like to speak to this unidentified man believed to be the leader of a “young, well-educated, articulate, and middle-class” cell. Spy chiefs have warned the public not to approach the man who has “social or economic grievances” and is considered highly dangerous.



