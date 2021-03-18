Victoria Police apologetic about arresting Muslims

Persevere, everyone – the national broadcaster gets to who and why in paragraph 8:
Assistant Commissioner Michael Hermans, [Victoria Police Counter Terrorism Command] said they were inspired by Islamic “ideology-based, religious extremism”.
But he stressed it made “no difference” which religion was involved, as police focused on the crime, not the religion.
It’s reassuring to know Victoria Police will be as ruthless with Anglican and Buddhist terrorists as they are with Mohammedan ones. Meanwhile, ASIO would like to speak to this unidentified man believed to be the leader of a “young, well-educated, articulate, and middle-class” cell. Spy chiefs have warned the public not to approach the man who has “social or economic grievances” and is considered highly dangerous.
Of course it’s da socialmeedya. Not the extended family, not the local majid ( m0sque), not the imam, not a certain book and sayings.
Try casual analysis As. Com. Hermans, take one away at a time and see which is the primary cause and what are the factors.
It will get a lot worse. This is not going away. France is the real test case in the coming year.
Our senior plods have got no further than the monumental stupidity and thoroughly predictable Martin Place siege.
Perhaps he is trying not to scare the horses, and so, let the whole barn burn down.
VicPlod haven’t got the ASIO memo?
The most dangerous “terrorists” of all to VicPlod are Christians who have faith in God as a higher authority that the Andrewstan pig state. They will hunt them down as they hunted down their leader Cardinal Pell .on invented charges later thrown out 7-0 by the High Court.
The most dangerous “terrorists” of all are Christians who have faith in God as a higher authority that the VicPlod pig state. They will hunt them down as they hunted down their leader Cardinal P**l on invented charges later thrown out by the High Court.
The most dangerous “terrorists” of all are Christians who have faith in God as a higher authority that the VicPlod pig state. They will hunt them down as they hunted down their leader Cardinal Pell on invented charges later thrown out 7-0 by the High Court.
Don’t be too shocked if you hear them being described as conservative Muslins – that way they can tar all conservatives.
Fascinating that the Cat spaminator bans the M word, even when CL uses it in a post.
Upside down, upside down, everything’s upside down these days.
– Mr Squiggle
I take it they are intimidated by educated people.
But he stressed it made “no difference” which religion was involved, as police focused on the crime, not the religion.
ASIO take a different tack; they focus on “garage Nazis” (an ideological grouping, like M u s l i m s), but who have not actually committed any crime.
A lot of Syrians and Iraqis settled in and around Epping (my old haunt back in the 80’s).
Go around these places now and you’ll see headscarves and even burqas.
The idea to commit particular terrorist acts may have come from the internet but I guarantee you the motivation to get on-line to get ideas, came from the dinner table, family visits and Friday prayers.
“but I guarantee you the motivation to get on-line to get ideas, came from the dinner table, family visits and Friday prayers.”
100% true.
But he stressed it made “no difference” which religion was involved, as police focused on the crime, not the religion.
During the last spate of terrorist acts and arrests inspired by a certain religion, a leading “moderate” spokesman for that religion, who often appears on the ABC’s The Drum, threatened on national TV and in newspaper interviews that if police kept referring to “M….. terrorism” devotees would be instructed not to co-operate with police in their investigations.
Can you imagine a leader of any other religion making such a threat?
Our authorities ought to be taking note of Macron’s attempts to impose reform on this religion that has thus far proved incapable of reforming itself. To be sure, the legal framework in France makes that simpler to do than it would be here, but it may become an imperative because no self-respecting secular demcracy can long tolerate an intolerant minority within and survive.
So, the answer to religion based totalitarianism is to increase State based totalitarianism?
how about not importing intolerance in the first place?
Good to see we have forgotten Covid and the long March can resume.
So, the answer to religion based totalitarianism is to increase State based totalitarianism?
That’s not what I said.
See Popper’s “paradox of tolerance”:
Karl Popper, The Open Society and its Enemies
The problem with Popper’s theory is that once it is determined the State needs to get such powers, it will eventually be used for ill. Once given very, very difficult to take away.
“We should claim that any movement preaching intolerance places itself outside the law and we should consider incitement to intolerance and persecution as criminal, in the same way as we should consider incitement to murder, or to kidnapping, or to the revival of the slave trade, as criminal.”
We’ve imported a religious ideology that supports much of the above…in fact it is religiously sanctioned.
Of interest, the Saudis do not tolerate any of this. The jeehadis are eliminated, the imams jailed, and the extended family are warned ( if not also eliminated – they don’t say). Path of Blood by Small and Hacker is a good book on this. UAE is the same, but more discrete.
Saudis are just into the export and sponsorship business.
“You there! The one with 40kg of explosives strapped to your chest.
Yes you. If you do not cease and desist with the inappropriate speech you will receive an official warning!”
Maybe a strongly worded letter.
but the religion is a clue as to motivation and by whom.