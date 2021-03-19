Craig Brooking & Michael Bowden guest post. Firming RE power with batteries

Firming the New England Renewable Energy Zone with Batteries
As intermittent generators continue to penetrate the electricity system, firming capacity is required to stabilize the system to compensate for sudden reductions in intermittent, weather dependent electrical energy.
The NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap (the Roadmap) is promoting the establishment of 3 Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) in regional NSW. The New England REZ is planned to have the largest capacity of 8GW. The REZ will need firming.
Conclusion of the analysis of the comparative cost of RE and coal power
The capital cost to build and firm wind generation in the New England REZ with batteries is nearly $132 billion.
Four High Efficiency Low Emission (HELE) coal stations will cost $11 billion.
With HELE coal power there is no requirement for FCAS and a correctly maintained plant can be expected to operate with a minimum of 95% operational availability.
The technical life of a HELE USC coal fired power station is 50 years, while the technical life of a wind farm is about 25 years.
The technical life of a large battery is about 15 years, based on the warranty period for the SA Hornsdale battery.
Hence the life cycle capital cost of wind farms firmed with batteries is significantly amplified by their constrained technical lives.
For the New England REZ to match the power and energy output of 4 1000 MW HELE USC coal-fired power stations with an operating life of 50 years, the capital cost would be in excess of $263 billion ($131.64*2) compared with $11 billion for coal.
THE CALCULATIONS
Eveready gang at work ? Or Musk bought puppets ,
Better yet, put them in the Liverpool Valley near the Kamilori Hwy. The place is chock a block full of Lock the Gate types despite having under 2% of the total area at threat of mining. I have utmost respect for farmers but have palm on forehead moments when they think that the Greens won’t have them next on the list. Hello Koala Legislation…
Great effort folks. Unfortunately you are dealing with people that don’t do numbers and costs, it’s about the feeelz. Besides no cost is too great to save the planet right.
Nuclear power = inevitable.
The blackouts and high cost of electricity – with a minefield of collateral damage – will make nuclear power inevitable.
If we have any cash left when the awakening occurs, it will be a miracle.
Yes Rockdoctor, big estate owners with minimal remnant native vegetation proclaiming their love for the environment. Go hard farming I say , but don’t be a hypocrite. They are next on the agenda and they don’t even know it.
WA case examples:
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/julius-susanto_today-at-around-1pm-this-large-cloud-band-activity-6777516776726106112-yDxf
Where are the windfarms that have been operating properly for 25 years?
I’m gunna corner the market on the AA rechargables!
but but the expensive solution must be the best (like our subs).