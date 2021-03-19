Presumption of guilt unshackles society’s bigotries

Today in The Australian
For those committed to preserving a society worth living in, few sights could be more dispiriting than that of mass rallies undermining the presumption of innocence. But last Monday’s demonstrations should have been eminently predictable. After all, the presumption of innocence comes as naturally to human beings as playing the violin does to baboons.
To be conservative…..is to prefer the familiar to the unknown, to prefer the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the actual to the possible, the limited to the unbounded, the near to the distant, the sufficient to the superabundant, the convenient to the perfect, present laughter to utopian bliss— Michael Oakeshott
“Actore non probante, reus absolvitur,” not absolvitor.
She’s a witch! BURRNNN her!
The Left would weigh everyone against a duck.
Rhyming history still rhymes.
What is the point of posting a link to an inaccessible article? Promote paid service? Not for me.
Maybe someone with access should post the text.
The new reset laws ,adapted from the former Soviet Union .
All persons accused of a crime against the dogma are guilty unless they can prove their innocence conclusively , this will make for a lighter sentence .
Who needs proof when accusations will do .
Excellent article & another problem is the incentive of victims of crime schemes, whereby victims are rewarded by the state with cash.
Powerline Blog is doing a daily report on the Chauvin trial jury selection. The responses of the potential jury are very eye opening. “presumed innocent” …not in this social media world.
the family of Geo. Floyd have just pocketed $27m (less contingency fees!) and the trial of the cop has just started. God knows how much they’ll get if he’s found guilty.
Many thanks again, Henry, for posting your article at the Cat – the only place it will be published without reader comments being censored by woke, intolerant moderators taught in journalism schools to hate freedom of speech.
I thought the use of the word “baboons” was apt.
Well just Scroll on By Boris. Its your choice.
Here a leading “Feminist Academic” using smooth brain 1st order thinking on a justice issue.
If we must raid someone’s super to fund women fleeing violence, it should be the perpetrator’s
Jane Caro
Women should not have to sacrifice financial security in their old age for their physical safety now
Surely, if we must raid someone’s super to help fund women leaving abusive relationships, it should be the perpetrator’s super not the victims? His balance is likely to be higher, as well.
Smooth brain vagina think this good idea. Will not lead to any increase in violence. Lowest possible threshold to take money. No downsides at all. Wont be abused.
….
Women have given birth to every taxpayer who has ever lived plus being taxpayers themselves. Why do we begrudge investing some of that money in their safety and future wellbeing?
Smooth brain vagina think this clever.
Whether baboon or human, the consequences of dominance rank differ between male and female.
Some human females have learned that a social construct called “presumption of innocence” can be preempted to benefit their group dominance hierarchy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kU2PWY2HWeE
few sights could be more dispiriting than that of mass rallies undermining the presumption of innocence
What about Victorian Supreme Court judges like Ferguson and Maxwell? I think their abysmal performance in Pell would be more dispiriting.
Speaking of bigotries…
Black writer in US appears to call for white genocide, or at least softens people up to the idea:
His work (not this) has appeared in the NYT.
Boris G
“What is the point of posting a link to an inaccessible article? Promote paid service? Not for me.”
Especially since so many of us have recently cancelled subscriptions to The Australian
Newscorp, publishers of the Australian did a great job of trial by media getting rid of Barnaby Joyce as deputy PM.
Ever since then leadership of the Nationals has been invisible. And in the past they could often be counted on to support the conservative cause.
woolfe
“Well just Scroll on By Boris. Its your choice.”
When we choose to read Catallaxy that should not involve having to subscribe to The Australian to read articles.
If we did subscribe to The Australian there’d be no need to go to Catallaxy to read this.
We could read the article there.
melb, you need to remember that locking up Cardinals quite rare & so Ferguson/Maxwell will be forever remembered around the world as class A clowns. Brings a smile to my face.
I don’t come to the Cat to read articles for free. Its not a library.
I always thought the front-left people in the orchestra looked a bit strange.
Accusations in my primary school yard were discarded unless one could “prove it!”
Interesting aspect of the Floyd case is defence want to get in police camera footage of an incident in 2019 where he swallowed drugs at time of arrest. It is a tragedy he has been made out to be sone kind of martyr.
Powerlines reporting is excellent as he is on the ground.
How about thoseevil white men stop paying tax to people who hate them the whole woke edifice would fall in a heap . To destroy socialism , take away the other peoples money .
However much we may dislike The Australian, Henry has an article published, therefore should be supported. Shall we have no voices from our side on the MSM?
Often (thus far not this one) other commenters will cut & paste paragraphs.
For those with subs, the more you visit articles by people like Henry, the more likely they’ll get other articles published.
Henry didn’t actually post his article at the Cat, Tom. He just provided a link to the paywall at the Oz.
Woolfe
“I don’t come to the Cat to read articles for free. Its not a library.”
None of us come here to read articles in the Australian free. Especially those of us who’ve cancelled our subscriptions.
Who said Catallaxy was a library? You’re the only one to say or imply that.
I guess there would be one advantage for those remaining with an Australian subscription – they could at least be sure of making a comment here on an Australian article without it be bing censored.
An excellent piece by Henry.
And yes, given the pervasiveness of this topic over many weeks, it’s shame it cannot be posted here in full.
I respect intellectual property rights but teaser paragraph blogging a la Bolt doesn’t really work here.
Terry Pedersen
Henry didn’t post an article here. He posted a link to an article.
Terry
Good that you pointed that out.
Arrogant baboons who each think they are the one.
Or …or we could presume the accused is guilty By the not so ancient Rule of Twitter (RoT). The costs of the legal system are quite high for most, so the accused would quickly roll over and take whatever punishment is dished out. This would surely make the process more efficient and cleanup the backlog in the courts. As The guilty party existing career would be torched, he ( or she Reg) would then be free to pursue a new career in the vast number of jobs to become available in the renewable energy sector. Win-win-win. Let the RoT set in!
Otherwise a great article by Ergas. Loved the reference in last para to lowest ring of hell.
The “presumption of innocence” as a fundamental precept has been pretty much obliterated across Oz for DECADES.
ANY time you have to “prove” yourself to be of “good character” you are playing THEIR game.
The “Napoleonic Code” is the inspiration for this global bastardry and its pre-eminence in “precedent’ law grows daily, with every dodgy bit of “regulation” and legislation.
“Expediency” is not a good way to frame a “justice” system. However, the unelected public serpents and the “movers and shakers” LOVE IT! This is because it is fundamentally a LEGAL system, NOT a “justice” system.
Per ardua ad nauseum
et
Nil illegitmii carborundum
Maybe the whole Porter episode will sort some wheat from these mountains of chaff?
“Geo. Floyd have just pocketed $27m”
So crime does pay.
Confirmed. Just another defence of the patriarchy.
Jane Caro’s thinking shows a lack of emotional intelligence. When someone is that angry to hit out at someone they will not be thinking of any consequences. What we don’t know is how much emotional abuse by women goes on . Of course there are controlling people of all genders whose emotional welfare is dependent on being in control . All who go into relationships come with some baggage whether it’s expectations how others should behave , their self esteem dependent on partner , with trait anxiety and I am only beginning. All this has got to be navigated by a couple who probably have not got themselves sorted out .
This then applies to politicians also for instance there have been pollies who suffered from undiagnosed depression . I wonder how decisions were made in these cases .
I worked in a place where psychological testing was done on executives as well as other staff and emotional problems still got through.
I’d be quite happy if there was an option whereby a person could pay, say 10 cents, to read a paywalled article. I suppose the logistics of collecting all those 10 cent transactions would be formidable, but OTOH many a mickle makes a muckle. Plus, it would provide invaluable data to publishers about which articles people consider worth paying for.
Back to the subj. – the tension between mob rule and agreed process is at the heart of every civilisation. It is never going away, human nature being what it is.
When the consensus supporting agreed process breaks down, mob rule ensues. This is what is supposed to keep the process lot honest.
As we live in an imperfect world, there is a constant tug o’ war between the two forces, and sometimes one is over the line, sometimes the other. The important thing is that both teams remain standing. If either collapses, chaos ensues.
Thanks Henry – an excellent summation
Interesting from – Christian Porter’s defamation trial of the century
Nicola Berkovic Legal Affairs Correspondent
The blockbuster defamation trial has created complications for Mr Porter’s job as Attorney-General, the courts and the tightly knit media law world. The Federal Court quietly updated information on its website on Thursday about how it allocates judges to cases in which “the character of a matter (calls) for a different approach” to its usual system.
Federal Court cases are allocated based on a judge’s practice area, their availability and workload. But a case’s “importance or public interest”, and the “administration of justice and the reputation of the court”, can add another decision-making layer.
Justice Jayne Jagot was allocated to the case on Monday by Chief Justice James Allsop, in consultation with the court’s principal registrar, the national operations registrar, and its national consulting team of judges.
Justice Jagot was appointed by the Rudd government in 2008, and was passed over for promotion to the High Court by Mr Porter. She recently dismissed a high-profile defamation case brought by Ms Chrysanthou and Ms Giles on behalf of two doctors from Sydney’s notorious Chelmsford psychiatric hospital. Mr Walker, Ms Chrysanthou and Ms Giles are acting together on an appeal against Justice Jagot’s decision.
Reputational risk lawyer Rebekah Giles and Sydney barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC had begun discussions with Mr Porter about a possible defamation lawsuit early last week.
It will be an expensive taxpayer-funded team against a member of the government, which controls its purse strings.
Mr Porter is not receiving taxpayer or Liberal Party funding for the case, which could cost him $1m if truth is argued as a defence and the case effectively becomes a rape trial. Barrister Richard Potter SC, who provided prepublication ¬advice on two Four Corners episodes related to Mr Porter — but not the February 26 article which is the subject of the case — has not been included in the team.
However, the defamation case has made an inquiry into the alleged rape much less likely.
Like Mr Porter, Ms Giles was once a successful debater. She survived horrific injuries in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in Thailand and is about as tough as they come. She will do battle for her clients — who have included Phoebe Burgess, former Ferrari boss and Aeroplane Jelly heir Herbert Appleroth and Olympics supremo John Coates — both in and out of the courts.
But for Mr Porter, the ABC and Louise Milligan, the stakes are much, much higher.
A lot of people are bad mouthed by the ABC every day.
A Porter victory could unleash a slew of claims.
It must be made clear at the outset that no additional funding will be released to the ABC to help it cover these costs. Suddenly they will have an interest in not defaming people.
ABC faces tough fight in Christian Porter defamation case
Chris Merritt is vice-president of the Rule of Law Institute of Australia.
Right now, the penny must be dropping for Louise Milligan and the ABC about what is at stake in the defamation proceedings that have been launched by Attorney-General Christian Porter.
The big issue is not whether the national broadcaster will lose; that’s almost a given. It’s how badly it loses, how much material comes to light in court and whether the Federal Court will declare that the national broadcaster and one of its most famous journalists were motivated by malice.
Porter’s statement of claim has been drafted with the goal of proving that the ABC and Milligan were predominantly motivated by malice when they published a February 26 report that, according to Porter, contains the defamatory imputation that he [email protected] a 16-year-old girl in 1988.
In defamation law, malice is present when an otherwise legitimate act is predominantly undertaken for a improper purpose.
And in this case, the improper purpose Porter aims to prove is one that has actually become fashionable among parts of the political class and the media: the sidelining of the justice system.
This is how the statement of claim, which was settled by Bret Walker SC, puts that accusation: “Milligan acted with malice knowing of the impossibility of any finding of guilt or civil liability in the circumstances and believing that a public campaign designed to damage his reputation would be a more effective substitute against Porter in replacement of the process of the justice system.”
Plenty of media organisations have been sued in the past for defaming politicians. But this case is about something more important than Christian Porter’s reputation.
It is literally about the rule of law — whether everyone’s rights and liabilities are governed by the requirements of the normal law and whether the ABC and Milligan tried to displace that system.
If that improper purpose is proven in court, two remedies will be needed — one for the damage inflicted on Porter’s reputation, but a much more significant remedy for what would be a proven malaise inside the national broadcaster.
Who needs a justice system when you have bitter feminazis and media support of the untrue allegations about assaults that happened 20 years ago and cannot be substatiated . Its like global warming , the science is settled ..no arguments .
Thanks Henry
I took the trouble to comment below the article but was ‘rejected’ – I share the fruits of my labours below, and the inspiring comment …
Adrian
1 HOUR AGO
Bravo
it’s a pity our Prime Minister remains silent on this issue. Leadership demands standing up and taking a difficult and painful stand; which at least this writer has done. Please PM show leadership on this issue, as the rule of law is at stake.
So should the PM urge on the prosecution or the defence? Should the PM lend the gravitas of the highest political office to the alleged victim or the self-confessed innocent colleague? Should the PM offer advice to the legal fraternity mid-case as to how this case should be run? Should the PM urge courts to listen to accuser or accused?
Perhaps silence in this instance, at this time, is golden.
Criticism of the PM is often politically motivated and it is an easy task to pick fault with he, a man, who sits at the top of the decision tree.
I think, currently, silence is exactly what a responsible PM should observe.
trouble is the taxpayer ends up footing the bill. If ScoMo had a set, he’d reduce ABC funding to cover the costs. But he won’t.
would a court’s finding against a journo (loose term) and the abc make them reflect on their mischief and change their ways?
probably not, it may motivate them to run deeper, more silent and to keep the fires of grudges well fueled for that moment when revenge can again be sought
is it a desire for glory or truth for the journo or are they just another angry person
a person who rages against everyone and everything, unhappy with the world and waving their fist with threats at the very sky
everything is always someone else’s fault and everyone is stupid
is there a cure?
or do their heads explode eventually?
why do the left believe they can right the world by being angry and poisonous people?
Go fuck yourself