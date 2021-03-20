Seat of power

Posted on March 20, 2021 by currencylad

  1. Motelier says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:15 pm

    Prez Biden is a classic example of elder abuse by family and supporters.

    Of course Kamila is just “a slip in the shower” away from being President.

  2. calli says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    You’ll have to put a title on this one C.L. To allow a quick link from the side bar.

    Slip Zone sounds about right.

  3. Paul says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Suffering side effects from his operation to remove his foot from his mouth

  4. Paul says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    Motelier says: “a slip in the shower”

    Maybe Camalea planted soap on the stairs.

  5. dopey says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    It’s a long way to top if you wanna…

  6. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    This makes Kamila moist

  7. Baa Humbug says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:43 pm

    Old prick loses footing, news at 11.
    The real story here is the contrast in MSM coverage.

  8. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    Biden is such an embarrassment.

  9. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    Stupid old paedo , trying tp fool people that he is fit ,he is not makes hinself look like a tool with his pitifull jogging on to the stage in front of his two Supporters and media wankers . Nothing more pitifull ,like agray haired old guy with a ponytail and a tiny sports car,embarassing to watch .
    Wont be long before his owners pull the pin on him ,even those evil bastards must seee the damage he is doing to the billionare brand .
    Bet the world leaders will have fun with the silly half Indian bint , tgey must be hysterical pissing themselves jaughing at the Democrim freak show .

  10. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    How do you thinkthe democrims owners will dispose of paedo biden ?
    Push him down the plane steps ?
    Put strychnine in his coffee?
    Get tgeir Mafia buddies to shoot him and make a martyr ?
    Admit hes lostthe plot and retire himmon medical grounds ?
    Blow him up in another antifa Bolshevik LivesMatter insurrection ?
    Drown him in the Potomac and say he wandered off looking for kids to rub his hairy legs ?
    Endless possibilities ,but it was always going to happen ,he was always temporary
    Put there to make the theft look legal .

  11. JohnJJJ says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    I talk to the yanks and they are thrilled with the government money. They haven’t got it in their hands, but just the smell of free government money is enough. There is no way out of this one. The Democrats have now won with a simple bribe. No different to any kingdom or dictatorship.

  12. H B Bear says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:21 pm

    Can’t be long now.

  13. H B Bear says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    How do you think the democrims owners will dispose of paedo biden?

    I think they think the Poot might do it for them.

  14. Makka says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    The Democrats have now won with a simple bribe. No different to any kingdom or dictatorship.

    There will be more of this, much much more. In many different forms.

    Parabolic;
    https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/government-debt

    The Feds balance sheet;
    https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm

    But Geriatric Joe has a marvelous Plan;

    Biden has proposed $11 trillion in new spending over the decade. His $1.4 trillion health care plan would expand the Affordable Care Act, bring a “public option” to the health exchanges, and expand long-term care assistance. More recently, Biden proposed reducing the Medicare eligibility age to 60, at an estimated cost of $300 billion. He also has proposed new spending on climate and infrastructure ($2 trillion), Social Security and Supplemental Security Income ($1 trillion according to the Progressive Policy Institute), college, K-12 education, and preschool aid ($1.5 trillion), family leave assistance ($550 billion), “Buy America” investments ($700 billion), housing aid ($640 billion), and combatting opioid addiction ($125 billion). Finally, Biden has endorsed the $3 trillion in stimulus spending passed by the Democratic House.

    He would pay for one-third of this new spending with $3.6 trillion in new taxes over the decade—which, at 1.3 percent of the economy, would represent the largest permanent tax increase since World War II.

    Whatever could go wrong?

  15. Carpe Jugulum says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    It’s a long way to top if you wanna

    Dog faced pony soldier

  16. shatterzzz says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    What can you say .. LOL!
    https://i.ibb.co/syZLyr0/Stairs.jpg

  17. NuThink says:
    March 20, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Is that King Biden sitting on the proverbial ‘Throne’?
    Next in line for an Oprah tell all interview.

  18. NuThink says:
    March 20, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    Looks like a Biden on a Bidet!

