March 20, 2021
52 Responses to Open Forum: March 20, 2021

  1. covid ate my homework says:
    March 20, 2021 at 12:56 am

  2. Rockdoctor says:
    March 20, 2021 at 12:59 am

    Off to bed, been a long week. Sneaky though, had to wait…

  4. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    March 20, 2021 at 1:05 am

    Oh, here it is.

    Thought it might be somewhere.

  5. Nelson_Kidd-Players says:
    March 20, 2021 at 1:06 am

    The Doomlord must have had a rollicking evening.

  6. covid ate my homework says:
    March 20, 2021 at 1:16 am

    London Grammar cover of a Chris Issac classic.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo80bXyEbkE

  7. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    March 20, 2021 at 1:26 am

    Top Ten howzzaaaaaat.

    And if this isn’t a recipe for a Liberty Quote, I don’t know what is:

    Everybody gangster til the roof starts speaking Korean. – @CountDankulaTV

  8. Adam says:
    March 20, 2021 at 1:49 am

  10. Rex Anger says:
    March 20, 2021 at 2:03 am

  11. covid ate my homework says:
    March 20, 2021 at 2:04 am

    Doug Stanhope with some advise for the Poms.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlKJPf8btKE

  12. Rex Anger says:
    March 20, 2021 at 2:13 am

    From the world of Vidya Gaems comes our greatest possible solution for all the world’s renewable energy ills:

    Farts. If you can run a Space Station on farts, surely you can power the
    world…

    #Spessman

  13. Steve trickler says:
    March 20, 2021 at 2:19 am

    People will wake up in the morning,….go buy a newspaper ( Fuckheads!/ Imbiciles! ),and proceed to watch breakfast television. Some of the most ignorant, filthy useless pricks on planet EARTH, are at play on MSM TV / forums/ platforms.. People suck it up like a dry sponge to water.

    FUCKING MORONS!

  14. Mark A says:
    March 20, 2021 at 2:31 am

    Adam says:
    March 20, 2021 at 1:49 am

    Liked your blogpost, (about the spirituality).
    Thanks.👍

  16. JD says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:33 am

    The President has fallen! Joe takes a dip on AF1

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST9cmttj1kY

  17. JD says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:37 am

    Must be Putin!!

  18. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:45 am

    The President has fallen! Joe takes a dip on AF1

    Can’t wait to see how CNN/NYT pin this one on Trump.

  19. covid ate my homework says:
    March 20, 2021 at 3:48 am

    Why did Joe Biden cross the road?…..To fuck the chicken.

  24. Steve trickler says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:04 am

    So much money, ( Taxpayer money ) going into a building milking all of us for rent. Greens, Labor , Liberals.

    Have a guess at the building in Perth?

  35. Mark A says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:26 am

    A radical feminist is getting on a bus when, just in front of her, a man gets up from his seat.
    She thinks to herself, “Here’s another man trying to keep up the customs of a patriarchal society by offering a poor, defenseless woman his seat,” and she pushes him back onto the seat.
    A few minutes later, the man tries to get up again. She is insulted again and refuses to let him up.
    Finally, the man says, “Look, lady, you’ve got to let me get up. I’m two miles past my stop already.”

  36. Carpe Jugulum says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:29 am

    Lisa Benson nails it

  37. Mark A says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:31 am

    Would you like to live here?
    h/t Paco enterprises

  38. Mark A says:
    March 20, 2021 at 4:32 am

    Paco if anyone interested.

  39. feelthebern says:
    March 20, 2021 at 6:22 am

    LOL.
    ASIO now says spies a bigger threat than terrorism.
    How does this agency still exist?

  40. feelthebern says:
    March 20, 2021 at 6:34 am

    It’s like the person making Armie Hammer allegations has read the allegations against Porter.

  41. Beertruk says:
    March 20, 2021 at 6:51 am

  42. johanna says:
    March 20, 2021 at 6:58 am

    Bern, ASIO now advertises publicly for staff, suggesting that they will have important and meaningful jobs.

    You can just imagine the fantasists, desperates and clueless eejits flocking to apply. No doubt some of them get hired.

    The old system of talent spotting was imperfect, as any system is. But at least it weeded out 90% plus of those mentioned above.

    The truth is that working for ASIO is about as exciting as working for the Coal Board, which was the cover story of Le Carre’s Control.

    Imagine being a sentient person working there now, when the boss tells everyone that something which is demonstrably and publicly untrue is true. Not as cover, but because it is what certain political entities want to hear. Right wing terrorists are a substantial threat.

    ‘What we can say is that it wasn’t China.’ Pull the other one, it plays Lying Eyes.

  43. miltonf says:
    March 20, 2021 at 6:59 am

    LOL.
    ASIO now says spies a bigger threat than terrorism.
    How does this agency still exist?

    To allow maliciously in competent Canbra parasites feel like they have a ‘job’. Nothing less for a 1st class honors graduate from the ANU- it’s she/he/its due.

  44. Mak Siccar says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:00 am

    Chuckle, chuckle, snort. Judith is fired up.

    Most people would understand the first law of economics: for every economist, there exists an equal and opposite economist.

    https://spectator.com.au/2021/03/sloan-agrees-with-garnaut-hold-the-presses/

  45. Beertruk says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:04 am

    LOL.
    ASIO now says spies a bigger threat than terrorism.
    How does this agency still exist?

    Does that mean they can now get rid of the bollards of peace?

    Art for Jihad’s Sake

  46. Fair Shake says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:04 am

    JD at 3:33

    Cmon man, show us how the video ends. I wanna see Biden exit Airforce 1 . That should be a hoot.

  47. 1735099 says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:05 am

    The only person less relevant than the Sussexes in 2021 in Oz is the Parrot.

  48. Adam says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:09 am

    Mark,

    Glad you liked it. I’m having a blast writing this stuff.

  49. feelthebern says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:10 am

    Twitter will ban you for sharing the Biden tripping on the Air Force One steps.

  50. Herodotus says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:11 am

    Such modesty, numberwank. You are the most irrelevant person in Australia, and possibly the world.

  51. calli says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:12 am

    Duncanm, on the old thread – that cloud roll looks very similar. Substitute water for land.

  52. Herodotus says:
    March 20, 2021 at 7:14 am

    ABC are playing the rambling address to CDC by Biden without comment, as if he’s a sensible being. He says “science is back”. Also relates that he spent a lot of time previously with Xi, and once when they were on the Tibetan plateau Xi asked Joe to explain what the USA was, and Joe said “in a word, possibilities”.
    At the moment the possibility is that Paco is right and that the left have the controls and will crash the nation.

