Like Midas, the Rationalist is always in the unfortunate position of not being able to touch anything, without transforming it into an abstraction; he can never get a square meal of experience.— Michael Oakeshott
Open Forum: March 20, 2021
Baaaa
Off to bed, been a long week. Sneaky though, had to wait…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VH0G1o8xbt4
🎸
Oh, here it is.
Thought it might be somewhere.
The Doomlord must have had a rollicking evening.
London Grammar cover of a Chris Issac classic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo80bXyEbkE
Top Ten howzzaaaaaat.
And if this isn’t a recipe for a Liberty Quote, I don’t know what is:
In the running.
Fuel – Bad Day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGHnYD2y-44
Top Tenth
Doug Stanhope with some advise for the Poms.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlKJPf8btKE
From the world of Vidya Gaems comes our greatest possible solution for all the world’s renewable energy ills:
Farts. If you can run a Space Station on farts, surely you can power the
world…
#Spessman
People will wake up in the morning,….go buy a newspaper ( Fuckheads!/ Imbiciles! ),and proceed to watch breakfast television. Some of the most ignorant, filthy useless pricks on planet EARTH, are at play on MSM TV / forums/ platforms.. People suck it up like a dry sponge to water.
FUCKING MORONS!
Adam says:
March 20, 2021 at 1:49 am
Liked your blogpost, (about the spirituality).
Thanks.👍
Sleep well, all. Even the pricks.
The D-Day Darlings – We’ll Meet Again (Official Video)
The President has fallen! Joe takes a dip on AF1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST9cmttj1kY
Must be Putin!!
Can’t wait to see how CNN/NYT pin this one on Trump.
Why did Joe Biden cross the road?…..To fuck the chicken.
Johannes Leak.
Warren Brown.
David Rowe.
Christian Adams.
So much money, ( Taxpayer money ) going into a building milking all of us for rent. Greens, Labor , Liberals.
Have a guess at the building in Perth?
Paul Thomas.
Bob Moran.
Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco.
Chip Bok.
Gary Varvel.
Mike Lester.
Steve Kelley.
Al Goodwyn.
Lisa Benson.
Lisa Benson nails it
Would you like to live here?
h/t Paco enterprises
Paco if anyone interested.
LOL.
ASIO now says spies a bigger threat than terrorism.
How does this agency still exist?
It’s like the person making Armie Hammer allegations has read the allegations against Porter.
Yaaawwwwnnnnnnnnn…Time for a brew.
Bern, ASIO now advertises publicly for staff, suggesting that they will have important and meaningful jobs.
You can just imagine the fantasists, desperates and clueless eejits flocking to apply. No doubt some of them get hired.
The old system of talent spotting was imperfect, as any system is. But at least it weeded out 90% plus of those mentioned above.
The truth is that working for ASIO is about as exciting as working for the Coal Board, which was the cover story of Le Carre’s Control.
Imagine being a sentient person working there now, when the boss tells everyone that something which is demonstrably and publicly untrue is true. Not as cover, but because it is what certain political entities want to hear. Right wing terrorists are a substantial threat.
‘What we can say is that it wasn’t China.’ Pull the other one, it plays Lying Eyes.
LOL.
ASIO now says spies a bigger threat than terrorism.
How does this agency still exist?
To allow maliciously in competent Canbra parasites feel like they have a ‘job’. Nothing less for a 1st class honors graduate from the ANU- it’s she/he/its due.
Chuckle, chuckle, snort. Judith is fired up.
https://spectator.com.au/2021/03/sloan-agrees-with-garnaut-hold-the-presses/
LOL.
ASIO now says spies a bigger threat than terrorism.
How does this agency still exist?
Does that mean they can now get rid of the bollards of peace?
Art for Jihad’s Sake
JD at 3:33
Cmon man, show us how the video ends. I wanna see Biden exit Airforce 1 . That should be a hoot.
The only person less relevant than the Sussexes in 2021 in Oz is the Parrot.
Mark,
Glad you liked it. I’m having a blast writing this stuff.
Twitter will ban you for sharing the Biden tripping on the Air Force One steps.
Such modesty, numberwank. You are the most irrelevant person in Australia, and possibly the world.
Duncanm, on the old thread – that cloud roll looks very similar. Substitute water for land.
ABC are playing the rambling address to CDC by Biden without comment, as if he’s a sensible being. He says “science is back”. Also relates that he spent a lot of time previously with Xi, and once when they were on the Tibetan plateau Xi asked Joe to explain what the USA was, and Joe said “in a word, possibilities”.
At the moment the possibility is that Paco is right and that the left have the controls and will crash the nation.