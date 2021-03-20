The misadventures of Katie and Kylie

THE ABC is today promoting the predictable, on-trend return of the “drink-spiking” thylacine (not to be confused with its equally beloved Yowie). There is, of course, no proof whatsoever that either of the young women whose names have been changed for “privacy reasons” were administered a drug by anyone other than themselves:

Katie* said when testing was conducted at the hospital nothing unfamiliar was identified other than alcohol.



So the drug was identified, after all.

Kylie* had a similar experience to Katie in late February after visiting the same venue with her boyfriend… “They did a blood and urine test and it came up with nothing.”



It ‘came up’ with alcohol.

“So that’s when it was talked about it could have been GBH (gamma hydroxybutyrate) because that doesn’t come up in your system.”



That’s when it was talked about? Bullshit. There is a good reason New South Wales Police went to the trouble of producing a fact sheet on “Drink Spiking – Myths and Facts.” They became fed up with being told to Do Something about an “epidemic” that didn’t exist. From 2009:

In a study published in the British Journal of Criminology, more than half of the 200 university students surveyed said they knew someone whose drink had been spiked. But judging from evidence in police and medical records, these numbers are probably highly inflated. For instance, one Australian study of 97 men and women who’d been admitted to an emergency room and claimed their drinks had been spiked found only 9 “plausible” cases. Forensic evidence supported none of those claims; for the most part, the complainants were simply drunk… “Young women appear to be displacing their anxieties about the consequences of consuming what is in the bottle on to rumors of what could be put there by someone else,” said Dr. Adam Burgess, one of the authors of the British study, in an interview with the Telegraph: Among young people, drink spiking stories have attractive features that could “help explain” their disproportionate loss of control after drinking alcohol, the study found. Dr Burgess said: “Our findings suggest guarding against drink spiking has also become a way for women to negotiate how to watch out for each other in an environment where they might well lose control from alcohol consumption.”



Like the use of “recovered memories” – another overwhelmingly fake and hysterical phenomenon that has recently resurfaced – the return of so-called “drink-spiking” is a result of the orchestrated panic now dominating the ‘news.’ On this occasion, the goal of the purveyors is to instill fear and man-hatred into a female population they believe should have voted Labor.