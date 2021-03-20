The misadventures of Katie and Kylie

THE ABC is today promoting the predictable, on-trend return of the “drink-spiking” thylacine (not to be confused with its equally beloved Yowie). There is, of course, no proof whatsoever that either of the young women whose names have been changed for “privacy reasons” were administered a drug by anyone other than themselves:
Katie* said when testing was conducted at the hospital nothing unfamiliar was identified other than alcohol.
So the drug was identified, after all.
Kylie* had a similar experience to Katie in late February after visiting the same venue with her boyfriend…
“They did a blood and urine test and it came up with nothing.”
It ‘came up’ with alcohol.
“So that’s when it was talked about it could have been GBH (gamma hydroxybutyrate) because that doesn’t come up in your system.”
That’s when it was talked about? Bullshit. There is a good reason New South Wales Police went to the trouble of producing a fact sheet on “Drink Spiking – Myths and Facts.” They became fed up with being told to Do Something about an “epidemic” that didn’t exist. From 2009:
In a study published in the British Journal of Criminology, more than half of the 200 university students surveyed said they knew someone whose drink had been spiked. But judging from evidence in police and medical records, these numbers are probably highly inflated. For instance, one Australian study of 97 men and women who’d been admitted to an emergency room and claimed their drinks had been spiked found only 9 “plausible” cases. Forensic evidence supported none of those claims; for the most part, the complainants were simply drunk…
“Young women appear to be displacing their anxieties about the consequences of consuming what is in the bottle on to rumors of what could be put there by someone else,” said Dr. Adam Burgess, one of the authors of the British study, in an interview with the Telegraph:
Among young people, drink spiking stories have attractive features that could “help explain” their disproportionate loss of control after drinking alcohol, the study found.
Dr Burgess said: “Our findings suggest guarding against drink spiking has also become a way for women to negotiate how to watch out for each other in an environment where they might well lose control from alcohol consumption.”
Like the use of “recovered memories” – another overwhelmingly fake and hysterical phenomenon that has recently resurfaced – the return of so-called “drink-spiking” is a result of the orchestrated panic now dominating the ‘news.’ On this occasion, the goal of the purveyors is to instill fear and man-hatred into a female population they believe should have voted Labor.
I find this discussion of facts quite problematic. It is making me feel quite uncomfortable.
Just watched a film
an american spy thriller made in the early 2000’s called Breach
the boss was a woman. capable, strong, fine of mind and body
even the missus remarked early in the film…I want hair like that
by the end of the film she was even more awesome.
prettier, stronger, capable and wholesome
her hair was awesome … the bangs were better
contrast that to the way women are portrayed now, and the way they portray themselves
it’s almost like they retarded or something
This is propaganda. It is important to recognise it as such.
I do know a bloke who lost everything one night in Bangkok.
Wallet, visa, keys, watch
didn’t see him interviewed on the ABC though
Paywallian
This is our time of reckoning
The anger Australian women feel today goes far beyond feminism and even equality; it’s about making men change, or else.
By HELEN TRINCA
Any Oz readers know what the “or else” is?
Some kind of cock restraint?
the missus complained today that she’d put her neck out
my instant response was, “prolly cos you talk too much”
or else … lol
CL you have have been a vocal defender of innocent until proven guilty. How about Bill Clinton? If memory serves me well, you said on these very pages that you very much believed he was a r***st
“or else” — Gazorpazorp, our future.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mazy1IuJzbE
It’s funny how it is always the last drink that was ‘spiked’.
Also keep in mind that this latest stupid crisis was started by two events that may never have happened.
Women have never been more fawned over and favoured than they are now in Australia. Doesn’t mean that there aren’t criminals about. Always have been and always will be.
I’ve seen countless young women ‘drink spiked’
It happens all the time. More of it when “a new batch of rohypenol is in town”
I’ve seen the young lady victims vomiting, losing all motor control & unable to walk without help, chucking a spread without realising it (those 2-inch long dresses don’t cover much once she’s lost all idea of where she is) & unable to repeat their name or address.
It’s pretty bad the state they get into.
In every case the drug in question is: Approximately twenty stubbies of Vodka Cruiser.
Well, drink spiking shifts the blame for the blackout where she doesn’t know what’s happened to the imaginary other. Once again not excepting responsibility for getting a skinfull. Yes Vaginia, alcohol is a drug and drinking a shitload will have consequences. Body size and fat content among several other factors will alter outcomes. What I found amazing back in the day were the 45 60 kg girls who thought that they could drink with the boys 1 for 1. It always ended up with one of us holding the hair out of the arc of chuck. I have no idea what damage they did to the liver and kidneys.
There is an obvious solution to all of this.
Ladies Lounges.
Either that or mandate no woman is allowed to drink and when they go out they must wear a burka.
Check out an analysis of the panicked and dishonest overreaction to the recent staffer scandal at Parliament House:
