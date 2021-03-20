The United Republic of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

The C-grade actress Meghan Markle seems to have been obsessed by Royalty since she was a young girl. Now 39 years old, Markle dreamed and then plotted to become a Royal. She would succeed where Diana failed.

Meghan wanted to be Queen and found her mark in Prince Harry. She assessed that Charles would be a short-lived monarch and that she and Harry would be able to persuade weak-willed William to abdicate in favour of Harry. In her plotting she did not realise that William’s children would have precedence over Harry. Oh woe betide.

Meghan felt betrayed, dishonoured because she and Harry had to endure the indignity of playing third fiddle to William and his tribe. Surely everyone could realise that Meghan would be the ideal Regent, with Harry operating as her Cypher King? How could they not recognise her genius – it must be racism.

So it was off to the United States where Meghan would work with her friends (aka lackeys) to undermine the Royal family and ultimately destroy the Royal family. For Meghan has decided that if she cannot be Queen Regent then no one else can.

Markle claims that their son Archie has been denied a title. But so too are Princess Anne’s children, who are also in the line of succession: Mr Peter Phillips, Miss Savannah Phillips, Miss Isla Phillips and Mrs Michael Tindall. Her other claims in a long television interview with the voyeur Oprah point to delusion rather than fact. I don’t like Piers Morgan, but he is right – I wouldn’t believe a word that Meghan Markle sprouts.

Of course if this quest succeeds there won’t be any titles. No princes, no dukes, no marquesses, no earls and no barons. Perhaps knights can remain under a Republic, as they do in the Republic of France where chevaliers are a dime a dozen. If she succeeds then it will simply be Ms Meghan Markle. The UK Parliament could assist Meghan by amending the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 and removing Harry from the order of succession and removing all of his titles. This would be appropriate as they have renounced their responsibilities to the people of the United Kingdom.