Addicted To Shove

ANGRY Kristina Keneally – whose natural comeliness seems to be yielding to the inner toxins of habituated umbrage – begins this well-rehearsed Sunday talking point with a sigh before speaking for “Australian women.” You never hear a male politician speaking on behalf of “Australian men.” Feminists really believe women vary no more than a Robert Palmer chorus line.



Keneally’s conflation is a dog’s breakfast for at least two reasons. First, Christian Porter is himself the alleged victim of a powerful, violating assailant. Second, taxpayers are financing the defence of the alleged defamer – not a luxury available to any other Australians. I understand the frustration, though. Keneally and her fellow travellers have bet the house on a deceased mental patient whose written testament makes the Steele Dossier look like a Treasury Note.