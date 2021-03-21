Hating Asians

Posted on March 21, 2021 by currencylad

THE intersection where African-Americans and Asian-Americans encounter one another has been less than amicable for a long time. On one side, Asians are not historically invested in the tragedy of slavery. On the other, the descendants of slaves – or, rather, their advocates – do not see Asians as an aggrieved minority (the only kind they respect) precisely because they are so embarrassingly successful. That’s awkward. In the 1800s, Chinese labourers were badly exploited and mistreated – socially, legally, by railways and mines; everywhere. It was no picnic for Japanese-Americans after 1941. Bruce Lee earned less than half of Green Hornet Van Williams in the late 1960s.

Then came Rodney King in 1992: everyone remembers the heavily armed, highly successful Korean minutemen defending their businesses from mostly black looters during the Los Angeles riots. The confrontation encapsulated how far two sub-cultures had come in American life. One was willing to fight for their electronics emporia; the other was willing to die for a stolen tele.

The president and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination wherever and whenever it occurs.”

– Throughout 2020, Kamala Harris was silent, stood by and never spoke out against the violence, hate and discrimination that laid waste to cities, lives and careers.

 
Notwithstanding the discreteness of the peoples so classified, ‘Asians’ en bloc came to be regarded by ‘progressive’ race wranglers as class enemies. That the discrimination they had been besting for 200 years was systemic and real only enraged left-wing social engineers more. How could they get ahead and thrive without a rights ‘movement,’ without subsidies, quotas, taxpayer-funded ghettos and – most perplexing of all – without Democrats?

The resentment reached a logical, disgraceful incarnation as the admissions policy of Ivy League universities – notably, Harvard. To protect affirmative action berths, they made it as difficult as possible for Asians to be enrolled. How difficult? Asians required an SAT score 450 points higher than blacks. Colleges argued that despite stellar résumés, Asians had terrible personalities. Given the left’s decades-long hostility to Asian-Americans – most especially from black advocacy groups – the attempt by the Biden ‘administration’ to use the Georgia spa massacre as yet another racial casus belli is contemptible. With media propagandists like the ABC’s preposterous Emily Olson on the job, however, anything is saleable.

15 Responses to Hating Asians

  2. Roger says:
    March 21, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Compare Indians & the aggrieved indigenous (which is not all, by any means) here.

  3. jupes says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:01 pm

    From the ABC link:

    Extensive reporting has established the link between this hate and the coronavirus …

    “Reporting” has established a link? What if, like this article, the reporting is a lie?

    … [the coronavirus] which likely originated in China.

    Noted.

    A UN report released in October put the blame on political leaders, especially Republicans, who sought to connect the virus with Asia, which read like a way to shrug off domestic responsibility for curbing it.

    Haven’t we just established that the virus “likely” came from China?

    According to the UN, no-one did more to legitimise violence than former president Donald Trump, who frequently used terms like “Wuhan virus” and “Kung Flu” in lines portraying his re-election campaign as the victim of some political plot.

    So using a term like “Wuhan virus” legitimises violence but bending a knee to BLM does not? What utter fucking bollocks.

    Some of his supporters listened. A November poll found that 86 per cent of self-identified Republican voters said China was responsible for the pandemic’s damage.

    Well we have established that the virus came from China. What were the other 14% thinking? Cuomo and Pelosi?

  4. JohnJJJ says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    One was willing to fight for their electronics emporia; the other was willing to die for a stolen tele.

    Quote of the week. I am still laughing.

  5. calli says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    shootings at spas

    Oh, Emily!

    Is that what they are? I thought they were something quite different.

  6. cuckoo says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    What Roger said. The spate of assaults against Indians here some years ago (notably Mukesh Haikerwal) was hailed by the ABC as proof of our deep (white) racism. Too bad most of the perps turmed out to be African or Islander.

  7. Mother Lode says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:12 pm

    The fact that Asians and Indians are achieving such success suggests that the much vaunted White Privilege is not the obstacle to success BLM, Antifa and the Democrats claim.

    They do have more stable families, instil a sense of responsibility, and encourage their kids to study and work – like white people used to.

  8. miltonf says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    Great article CL- Harris and Bidet fit the description of the evil trash that is attracted to political office- psychopaths, grifters and narcissists.

    Strikes me that they are trying to drive a wedge between White and Asian people in the same way they did with Whites and Blacks.

  9. Jannie says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    I am looking forward to the woke Left anti Chinese racists meeting the CCP owned Labor Party investments.

  10. miltonf says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Day after day, the vileness of the meja becomes more apparent. The other wedge they’re drive is between men and women of course. The vomit being served up by the Australian shows why people should stopped giving newscorpse money.

  11. Snoopy says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Spare a thought for the two white victims of the Atlanta ‘spa’ shooter who have been ‘cancelled’ twice in less than a week. Delaina Gonzalez and were Paul Michels were first shot and killed by Long, now their very existence has been memory-holed by the media to protect and advance the white supremacist race-hate narrative.

  12. min says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    It’s the envy divide and it does not matter what colour you are . Blacks raided and set fire to other Blacks’ businesses .
    There was a picture either in lame pics or Tom’s lot that was to show something about racism , 3 eggs ranging from a dark brown one to a white shelled one , all broken into the pan and of course all looked the same . However not quite accurate ,like life until you look inside you don’t know whether got a bad egg .

  13. Clam Chowdah says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    “Culture is destiny.” ~ Lee Kuan Yew

  14. egg_ says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:42 pm

    Bruce Lee earned less than half of Green Hornet Van Williams in the late 1960s.

    IIRC Bruce Lee came from a wealthy family with servants and got into film because he enjoyed entertaining people.
    That’s successful lineage for you.
    Kinda busts the dusty ol’ stereotypes.
    For every stereotype, there’s an equal but opposite?

  15. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    March 21, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    The Yellow Peril was a favorite of the Australian Left from before Federation to Caldwell and for some time afterwards. Lib PM Harold Holt ended it.

    The Left really does like to recycle such things. Antisemitism seems to be rising again also.

