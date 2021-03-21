Hating Asians

THE intersection where African-Americans and Asian-Americans encounter one another has been less than amicable for a long time. On one side, Asians are not historically invested in the tragedy of slavery. On the other, the descendants of slaves – or, rather, their advocates – do not see Asians as an aggrieved minority (the only kind they respect) precisely because they are so embarrassingly successful. That’s awkward. In the 1800s, Chinese labourers were badly exploited and mistreated – socially, legally, by railways and mines; everywhere. It was no picnic for Japanese-Americans after 1941. Bruce Lee earned less than half of Green Hornet Van Williams in the late 1960s.

Then came Rodney King in 1992: everyone remembers the heavily armed, highly successful Korean minutemen defending their businesses from mostly black looters during the Los Angeles riots. The confrontation encapsulated how far two sub-cultures had come in American life. One was willing to fight for their electronics emporia; the other was willing to die for a stolen tele.

The president and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination wherever and whenever it occurs." – Throughout 2020, Kamala Harris was silent, stood by and never spoke out against the violence, hate and discrimination that laid waste to cities, lives and careers.



Notwithstanding the discreteness of the peoples so classified, ‘Asians’ en bloc came to be regarded by ‘progressive’ race wranglers as class enemies. That the discrimination they had been besting for 200 years was systemic and real only enraged left-wing social engineers more. How could they get ahead and thrive without a rights ‘movement,’ without subsidies, quotas, taxpayer-funded ghettos and – most perplexing of all – without Democrats?

The resentment reached a logical, disgraceful incarnation as the admissions policy of Ivy League universities – notably, Harvard. To protect affirmative action berths, they made it as difficult as possible for Asians to be enrolled. How difficult? Asians required an SAT score 450 points higher than blacks. Colleges argued that despite stellar résumés, Asians had terrible personalities. Given the left’s decades-long hostility to Asian-Americans – most especially from black advocacy groups – the attempt by the Biden ‘administration’ to use the Georgia spa massacre as yet another racial casus belli is contemptible. With media propagandists like the ABC’s preposterous Emily Olson on the job, however, anything is saleable.