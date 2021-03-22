A hard look at electric cars and hydrogen

CLEAN HYDROGEN FROM COAL
Run that past me again, oh, I see, inspired government subsidies at work again.
A Japanese-Australian venture has begun producing hydrogen from brown coal in a 500 million Australian dollars ($390m) pilot project that aims to show liquefied hydrogen can be produced commercially and exported safely overseas.
The plan is to create the first international supply chain for liquefied hydrogen and the next big step will be to ship cargo on the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier.
“We have the potential here to be world leaders in the production and export of hydrogen and this project is developing up that technology to do exactly that,” Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor told the Reuters news agency on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the event.
Australia, already dominant in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, is hoping liquefied hydrogen will give it a greener market for its coal and gas.
What could go wrong? Greens with a few brain cells have pointed out the allegedly green hydrogen produced by burning coal is insanely carbon intensive. But there is grant money on the table and there is also the possibility of picking up votes from coal miners.
ON THE SAME THEME – THE SCANDAL OF BIOMASS
Planet of the Humans demonstrated the supreme hypocrisy and absurdity of burning biomass to save the planet and they just can’t stop doing it.
The article has a section on the feasible ways of reducing emissions, like going nuclear and using more gas. They didn’t mention going into recession which explains the European strategy to achieve the emission transition – compared with the US method based on fracking.
A WORD FROM TOYOTA – THEY DO CARS TOO!
They are not getting on the electric car bandwagon.
The rise of electric vehicles is like the penetration of solar and power and wind into the power mix (the big mix, not just electricity.)
Change in US energy production
That picture shows solar power rising spectacularly from a low base between 2010 and 2019 while the fossil fuels increased more in absolute terms. The picture below shows that biomass makes the same contribution as solar and wind combined, that accounts for the bulk of RE at 2010.
The point is that electric cars are rising from a zero base and all the work remains to be done, as the man from Toyota explained.
As they move on from here they will soon hit the wall of the supply chain issues, disposal of waste problems and the need for more electric power just as the Green New Deal is undermining the fossil foundation of the system. Not to mention the price barrier and the massive investment in charging infrastructure required to support any significant number of electric vehicles.
The scale of the switch hasn’t even been introduced into the conversation in any systematic way yet. According to FinancesOnline, there are 289.5 million cars just on U.S. roads as of 2021. About 98 percent of them are gas-powered. Toyota’s RAV4 took the top spot for purchases in the U.S. market in 2019, with Honda’s CR-V in second. GM’s top seller, the Chevy Equinox, comes in at #4 behind the Nissan Rogue. This is in the U.S. market, mind. GM only has one entry in the top 15 in the U.S. Toyota and Honda dominate, with a handful each in the top 15.
Toyota warns that the grid and infrastructure simply aren’t there to support the electrification of the private car fleet. A 2017 U.S. government study found that we would need about 8,500 strategically-placed charge stations to support a fleet of just 7 million electric cars. That’s about six times the current number of electric cars but no one is talking about supporting just 7 million cars. We should be talking about powering about 300 million within the next 20 years, if all manufacturers follow GM and stop making ICE cars.
Simply put, we’re gonna need a bigger energy boat to deal with connecting all those cars to the power grids. A LOT bigger.
Toyota points out the obvious (to anyone with a functioning brain).
Its about energy storage, transport and infrastructure, baby.
The problem is, no one in power seems to have a functioning brain. They simply shut down when you point out the impossibility of it all.
I wonder if the plan is to increase unreliability to the point where even the love media are pushing for a vote for nuclear power.
If the purpose of electric cars is to lower emissions and consequently prevent doomsday global warming permanent drought flooding, then electric cars have failed spectacularly in Australia.
And wasn’t Swampy Joe supposed to stop global warming flooding whilst simultaneously cooling the planet?
When is that gonna happen?
I fear the coal H2-to-green H2 will be a massive bait-and-switch scheme. I’d like to see some rigorous modelling . Coal-to-H2 has been floated for a while. I see many hurdles and it worries me that government is pushing this stuff untested.
I can’t wait for the first hydrogen fuel based handling fuck up.
Will make conventional fuel storage tank fires look like cosy camp fires that you can toast marshmallows on.
Given the CSIRO was pushing green ammonia as an evolution after dirty ammonia after coal H2 was poo-pooed years ago, I don’t see why they don’t just float coal/H2- to- hydrocarbons. All the steps are woefully energy intensive but the infrastructure/distribution is well understood and already exists.
WTF….BOOOOOM!
I spoke to a guy involved in the H2 business the other day. He was involved in the Perth H2 bus trials years ago and has been involved in LNG and H2 ever since.
I asked; “how is $2/kilo H2 sounding?”
He replied;”At the moment I can hardly get maintenance costs alone to $2.50/kg.”
He smiled and we talked about other things.
My already low opinion of our esteemed former chief scientist was reduced still further after reading a piece he extruded into the Oz this morning. It was all about “firming” which is the buzzword for filling in the power generation gaps when the sun sets and the wind doesn’t blow. We’ll achieve utopia when batteries and hydrogen (green of course) come on line but until then we should be using rapid start gas powered generators which at least emit less CO2 than that devilish coal.
No mention of the need for cheap reliable base load generation or (gasp) nuclear.
He might be a smart fellow with a PhD in electrical engineering but I bet it wasn’t in Power.
Towards the end he said some flattering things about engineers having to find optimal solutions for technological challenges. It’s a pity, as one them, he seems to be blind to the bleeding’ obvious.
Coal oil and gas are primary energy sources ?
Hydrogen is secondary as it requires energy to make
Same as pumped hydro
Both those are negative energy generation processes?
the primary reason none of these things are considered, is that the end consumer must have the warm and fuzzies by not emitting debil debil CO2 when they drive their vehicle.
It’d be like asking the doctors’ wives to slaughter their own meat for the evening stir fry with Quinoa.