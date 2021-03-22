A hard look at electric cars and hydrogen

CLEAN HYDROGEN FROM COAL

Run that past me again, oh, I see, inspired government subsidies at work again.

A Japanese-Australian venture has begun producing hydrogen from brown coal in a 500 million Australian dollars ($390m) pilot project that aims to show liquefied hydrogen can be produced commercially and exported safely overseas. The plan is to create the first international supply chain for liquefied hydrogen and the next big step will be to ship cargo on the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier. “We have the potential here to be world leaders in the production and export of hydrogen and this project is developing up that technology to do exactly that,” Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor told the Reuters news agency on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the event. Australia, already dominant in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, is hoping liquefied hydrogen will give it a greener market for its coal and gas.

What could go wrong? Greens with a few brain cells have pointed out the allegedly green hydrogen produced by burning coal is insanely carbon intensive. But there is grant money on the table and there is also the possibility of picking up votes from coal miners.

ON THE SAME THEME – THE SCANDAL OF BIOMASS

Planet of the Humans demonstrated the supreme hypocrisy and absurdity of burning biomass to save the planet and they just can’t stop doing it.

The article has a section on the feasible ways of reducing emissions, like going nuclear and using more gas. They didn’t mention going into recession which explains the European strategy to achieve the emission transition – compared with the US method based on fracking.

A WORD FROM TOYOTA – THEY DO CARS TOO!

They are not getting on the electric car bandwagon.

The rise of electric vehicles is like the penetration of solar and power and wind into the power mix (the big mix, not just electricity.)

Change in US energy production

That picture shows solar power rising spectacularly from a low base between 2010 and 2019 while the fossil fuels increased more in absolute terms. The picture below shows that biomass makes the same contribution as solar and wind combined, that accounts for the bulk of RE at 2010.

The point is that electric cars are rising from a zero base and all the work remains to be done, as the man from Toyota explained.

As they move on from here they will soon hit the wall of the supply chain issues, disposal of waste problems and the need for more electric power just as the Green New Deal is undermining the fossil foundation of the system. Not to mention the price barrier and the massive investment in charging infrastructure required to support any significant number of electric vehicles.