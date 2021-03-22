Even that rain that falls won’t quench my thirst for knowledge!

“Even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and river systems” [my emphasis] – Tim Flannery, 2007 (reported here).

Warragamba dam (above) spilling over yesterday.

Clearly nothing happening (above) to river systems.

So naturally, Tim’s Climate Council (he is Chief Councillor) is now saying:

“The intense rainfall and floods that have devastated NSW communities are taking place in an atmosphere made warmer and wetter by climate change” – Climate Council spokesperson Will Steffen [my emphasis].

Got it? The endless big dry that Tim Flannery predicted in 2007 as a result of climate change is now the wetter atmosphere as a result of climate change that is flooding NSW in 2021.

But hang on. Wasn’t the Climate Council blaming the 2019/20 bushfires on climate change back in March 2020 repeating Flannery’s nostrums for renewable salvation. It stated:

“Climate change fuelled Australia’s devastating Black Summer”, noting, “Extremely hot, dry conditions, underpinned by years of reduced rainfall and a severe drought, set the scene for this summer’s unprecedented fires.” [my emphasis].

Which one is it guys? Talk about a weathervane!