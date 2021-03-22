Even that rain that falls won’t quench my thirst for knowledge!

“Even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and river systems” [my emphasis] – Tim Flannery, 2007 (reported here).
Warragamba dam (above) spilling over yesterday.
Clearly nothing happening (above) to river systems.
So naturally, Tim’s Climate Council (he is Chief Councillor) is now saying:
“The intense rainfall and floods that have devastated NSW communities are taking place in an atmosphere made warmer and wetter by climate change” – Climate Council spokesperson Will Steffen [my emphasis].
Got it? The endless big dry that Tim Flannery predicted in 2007 as a result of climate change is now the wetter atmosphere as a result of climate change that is flooding NSW in 2021.
But hang on. Wasn’t the Climate Council blaming the 2019/20 bushfires on climate change back in March 2020 repeating Flannery’s nostrums for renewable salvation. It stated:
“Climate change fuelled Australia’s devastating Black Summer”, noting, “Extremely hot, dry conditions, underpinned by years of reduced rainfall and a severe drought, set the scene for this summer’s unprecedented fires.” [my emphasis].
Which one is it guys? Talk about a weathervane!
‘Which one is it guys?’
It’s both! It’s all of them. It’s whatever we say it is.
Just repent already and give me your wallet. The planet demands it.
ACCC: ‘It is illegal for a business to make statements that are incorrect or likely to create a false impression.’
If it is illegal for “business”, then why is it okay for a Quango of Quackery?
Pure FlimFlamery.
uh huh
Except for 1864, 1867, 1870, 1900, 1961, 1964, 1978, this is unprecedented!
I’m not entirely sure what’s the downside with “warmer and wetter” in a country which is mostly in drought, either.
There is not a single mainstream outlet that will mention the contradiction.
They are scientists. We must bow to them. We must believe them. We must have faith.
And verily we must discover the heretics where they nest. We must fall upon them, and we must assure the scientists that they can give word to their heresies no more.
For this is the way of the science.
Unprecedented once-in-a-hundred-year events.
Although it happens every hundred years, it is the first time.
Thanks, Klimate guys!
The line under the first picture.
The correct spelling is ‘Warragamba’.
MSM reporting the present rain as “historic”.
he’s a fuckwit.
like most people on telly
sorry, nearly all people on telly
u know times are bad when nuclear armageddon starts looking attractive
Warmer and wetter was always correct; Sydney to become more tropical, IF global warming were to take place, but CO2 lags temp by hundreds of years according to ice core samples.
The ol’ FlimFlamMan changing his story to suit the circumstances?
Archaeologists are blaming a change in Earth’s tilt for the desertification of the Sahara in ancient times, FlimFlamMan.
/ManBearPig
When you have 23 y.o. snowflakes writing News copy?
“In living memory” ‘n’ all.
Don’t blame journalists, the average one has the memory of a pregnant goldfish. The important thing is to churn out content populated with comments from people for colour, even better if it is a media release, less work chasing them up.
The modern journalist doesn’t pay as much attention to what they write as their readers do.
tim may well fall prey to the slippery stairs syndrome
with all this wet weather
btw his fave song is WAP
cos he is one
They’ve been talking about raising the height of the Warragamba dam wall for decades.
Counters the “hot angry Summer” and bushfires that Aunty spruiks every year.
Global warming, climate change, climate disruption – it’s the unfalsifiable scam that just keeps on giving. The “science” simply morphs into what ever suits the fraudsters current needs.
Wait till the BOM finds a way to “homogenize” the rainfall statistics. And trust me I reckon they are working on it!
Been on my mind alot lately
Yes, and the Greenies have stopped them doing it.
e.g. This whole website dedicated to stagnation of progress.
https://www.giveadam.org.au/
Won’t hear anything from Flim Flammery unless all this rain cancels the writers festival circuit.
As with all propaganda campaigns, the climate hysteria of the past 25 years by our “experts” was made possible because the news media didn’t treat it with the contempt and constant scorn it deserved.
Nothing better illustrates that the media is no longer the public’s eyes and ears, but a gutless lapdog for those trying to subvert government in the public interest.
Flannery, the warmists and the left know its all a lie, but they don’t dare tell the truth because they know that’s the end of the money train.
The town of Stanthorpe in the south west Downs region of southern Qld ran out of water in January, 2020.
Supply had to be trucked in.
They’ve had a new dam going through the approvals process since 2006.
Madness!
Mother Lode
#believeallscientists!
If I hear ‘unprecedented’ once more, I’ll vomit.
Next doors cat had kittens , most likely due to climate change .
There will be power brown outs soon ,due to climate change .
The tomato fell out of my burger due to climate change .
All these incidents should be investigated by flannels Klimate Klensing Komissariat .
Yes, good to see they’re getting some.
Will need an unusually wet winter to capitalise, though.
.. and again.. this can be easily disproven with data (until the BOM get’s around to ‘fixing’ it like they have with temperature).
eg:
o Eastern Australia Annual Rainfall
Its just a pity that flim flam doesn’t live upriver of the Hawkesbury constriction at Sackville.
Then he could be flushed out with his own Flanneries
If a once in fifty year flood is happening once every fifty years, it seems that everything is normal.
If, after fifty years of installed ‘renewable’ energy’ we are still experiencing ‘once in fifty year floods’, renewable energy at any level has failed completely and spectacularly at preventing a global warming permanent drought flooding of any description in Australia.
And, Australia’s deadliest flood was the Gundagai flood of 1852, over 90 dead, back when carbon (sic) levels were at ‘safe levels’ according toWhacky Will Steffen.
At least they’re getting a bit pasted on twitter.
You have to unleash the “Offensive Replies” to unveil this appalling threat.
And west of them they’ve got too much!
Fact check – absolutely true.
Presuming nothing gets worse … this flood is roughly the same as 1988 and 1990 in Sydney.
Warragamba got at least a week’s advance warning that rain was on the way, they could have tipped off 5% during that time and then had the space to fill it back up … but instead they sat on their bums and did nothing … letting it fill and spill over. That’s exactly what they did in 1990 as well, therefore no significant change in the past 30 years. Everything is exactly what you would expect it to be, and yeah Flannery is still a great hindsight predictor and annoying smart arse like he has always been. You wonder who is paying him these days, and how they see is propaganda as believable.
CAGW “Scientists” write wet and dry papers.
It takes a bit of elbow grease to polish them.
Londonderry residents would be up in arms if they did pull the levers.
The Govt explosive labs are located there, for a reason.
brisbane’s combined water storage dropped to 16% in 2003
now brisbane has twice as many people, dam near (see what i did there?), but no water storage expansion…
so….brissy is gonna get thirsty…it’s just a matter of time in the land of oz
and frankly my dear……
The climate council reports are a joke.
Have a look at their FACT SHEET: TROPICAL CYCLONES AND CLIMATE CHANGE
There’s very few facts or data presented, what is cited is cherry-picked, and the rest is modelling and scary words.
They haven’t pulled up the 45 years of data on tropical cyclones in Australia, because it shows a decrease in cyclone activity.
Rather, they say
Forgive my ignorance, engineers and hydrographers but…
Isn’t there some way we can capture and store more of the megalitres of water during floods in this country?
How’s yer basement, C.L.? 😁
Yeah and my boots empty at the moment.
The cheap way is landform, C.L. You have to find a suitable valley to drown.
The east coast doesn’t offer much scope as it’s flat and estuarine.
Dammed if you do, damned if you don’t.
Dams and more dams, but we aren’t allowed to build anymore.
Dams and more dams, but we aren’t allowed to build anymore.
Yes we are, it just takes a really long time.
In the next billion or so years dams will be useless so why bother. Let’s concentrate on green hair dye and drilling holes in ourselves.
There was that bloke yonks ago who came up with a mega-scheme of dams, weirs, channels and thingos all over the country to store flood run-off and drought-proof the land.
Bradfield?
the narrative uber ales!
the facts must be made to fit the narrative!
Given that it never rains everywhere all at once, there’s this amazing technology called “pipe” and another called “pump”. What you do is pump the water down the pipe and it comes out some place different. Like quantum tunnelling only without the quantum.
Pretty advanced and futuristic … works better with a few crypto apps … also costs money, which is mostly going towards useless climate change stuff.
Thanks calli,
G. W. Leeper of the school of agricultural science at the University of Melbourne considered the plan to be lacking in scientific justification.
So UoM has been riddled with pox for a very long time. My experience was the leftification of my twin daughters, barely know them any more.
Yet our dams will never fill.
These liars are shameless.
The stocks. Now. Plus flood-spoiled vegetables.
CL,
Isn’t there some way we can capture and store more of the megalitres of water during floods in this country?
The UN is ahead of you and has got everyone covered.
https://knowledge.unccd.int/sites/default/files/inline-files/waterParadigm.pdf
Coming to a government near you sooner or later.
Reducing carbon emissions in Australia to zero wouldn’t make an iota of difference to the Aussie climate.
Mother Lode says:
They are scientists. We must bow to them. We must believe them. We must have faith.
Sooner or later, we extreme, right-wing, radical, Gaia-despoiling, denialists must realise that this is not simply science, but SuperScience [insert TM when I figure out how to].
SuperScience is an evolved, fairer, more equal and non-discriminatory form of rigorous investigation and analysis, reinforced by community and peer support, to produce the outcomes that will benefit all of Gaia’s deserving children.
The old science (*spit*) was patriarchal, oppressive and non-inclusive. Not before time, it has been replaced with something better, shinier, bigger, faster, more!
Move forward with SuperScience, or be buried under the moral deadweight of past ignorance.
Bradfield looked at an A4 map, did some doodling on it as he didn’t have a napkin handy, then moved onto the next schooner.
If one did build a dam on the millstream or upper Burdekin, there is more than enough arable land nearby to irrigate, rather than spend scarce funds sending it hundreds of kms west to evaporate. A stupid, stupid idea.
Then HOP Time.
Loving this rain, me being an Aquarius water baby. We have lived on the water, next to it, swum in it, surfed it, sailed it all our lives. Too much water is never enough, except it caved, in our laundry ceiling on Saturday night. Drat for that, but Defence Service Homes Insurance has been very quick to respond.Jm,
C.L. says:
Isn’t there some way we can capture and store more of the megalitres of water during floods in this country?
Ice. Mega-blocks of ice. Towers of them.
Of course, we’d have to keep them from melting, so we’d require refrigeration.
And maybe buildings to house them.
Or giant fans to blow about the hot air that threatens to melt them.
Yep, I like the giant fan idea.
When we need more water, we just turn one or two of the fans off for a bit, and people come along with buckets – no, maybe giant buckets – to fill using the melt-water.
Holey schmackos, I think I’m onto a winner here.
I’m gonna need $6.8 billion for a viability study using Lego models.
That’s him, Calli.
One of the most common forms of colour commentary during a big flood is the reporter/official saying so many Sydney Harbours could have been filled in such and such a period. I always think, what a waste.
It looks like Warragamba Dam can be gravity fed from Wingecarribee Reservoir release, but its only downstream is Prospect Reservoir.
CL,
Yeomans keyline system perhaps:
IIRC Jindabyne Dam is Oz biggest, speaking of pipes and pumping stations.
What pumped storage hydro fanatics in Tassie forget is wear and tear on the concrete pipes due to turbulence and small stones in the water.
duncanm says:
March 22, 2021 at 3:56 pm
1955 – The Great Flood of 1955 in the Hunter Valley
Around the town in which I was born the flooding was, according to my parents, nothing they’d ever seen before – which of course was true because they’d only been in the country for about 6 years.
I still remember this photo of the 1974 floods in Brisbane
I linked to Bradfield because his name came to mind first. His idea is impractical. Big thinkers can be like that.
Our problem in Australia is not water volume. It’s landform. For dams, we are old and flat and crap. So other, less conventional, forms of water storage and dispersal have to be considered.
Instead of wedding ourselves to eurocentric power generation models, however profitable to the few, we have to explore stuff that is suitable for us. That requires local expertise that we seem to have shed as a man carelessly flips off his slippers ready for a good long snooze. Wake up. We aren’t at peak dumb yet,
There’s a one horse town in outback South Australia where Tim’s prediction still holds true so there’s no need for any backpedaling whatsoever.
Many aspects of The New Water Paradigm have some merit.