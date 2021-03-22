Paw of The United States

Posted on March 22, 2021 by currencylad

A Reuters photographer has taken one of the most brilliant political portraits of the century:

This entry was posted in American politics, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to Paw of The United States

  1. Catfeesh? says:
    March 22, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    I liked this one from Don jr, sorry if it has already come up.

  2. pete m says:
    March 22, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    Claw of the US.

  4. Roger says:
    March 22, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    The presidency is in good hands with Joe Biden.

  5. Roger says:
    March 22, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    I liked this one from Don jr, sorry if it has already come up.

    My wife was watching Ch. 7 news that night and they actually played that video.

  6. duncanm says:
    March 22, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    Seems they’re blocked from taking photos of real news..
    https://twitter.com/jbmoorephoto/status/1372924066894651392

  7. Mother Lode says:
    March 22, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    Fortunately it seems foreign leaders are not taking his calls and will be even less interested in hosting him in their countries so there will be much less need for him to climb those damned stairs.

    Now, if only we could get him to walk out to Marine One and hold up a baseball bat.

  8. Mother Lode says:
    March 22, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    I liked this one from Don jr, sorry if it has already come up.

    Wasn’t there an original one where it was the Hilderbeest being hit?

  9. dopey says:
    March 22, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    One small step for a man, one giant leap or something…

  10. Splatacrobat says:
    March 22, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    “They’ll have to prise this steel handrail from my cold dead hand before I admit I’m fucked”

  11. Pyrmonter says:
    March 22, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    Grover Norquist must surely be happy?

    I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub

  12. rickw says:
    March 22, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    A perfect photographic essay of what got cheated into power.

  13. cuckoo says:
    March 22, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    We need a new motto for the US. Forget E pluribus unum. What’s Latin for “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”?

    (A first effort: Cadutus sum et non surgere possum

  14. gavalanche says:
    March 22, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    just biden my time here a while folks

  15. Chairman Wow says:
    March 22, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    TheGreat Move Forward I mean he did fall UP the stairs not DOWN .

  16. egg_ says:
    March 22, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    One small step for a man…

    One giant leap for a lizard person.

  17. Ben says:
    March 22, 2021 at 5:37 pm

    I met the photographer (Carlos Barria) in 2017.

    Apparently the famous Obama ‘candid’ shots from the White House were choreographed. But nobody’s surprised are they?

  18. Muddy says:
    March 22, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    This has obviously been edited. Rotate the image 90° clockwise & you’ll have the original shot which shows the TRU steepness of the stairs.

    Pfffft.
    Just another insurrectionist conspiracy.

  19. Mother Lode says:
    March 22, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    Apparently the famous Obama ‘candid’ shots from the White House were choreographed.

    Was there ever any doubt?

    They tried to package him as cool and ‘with it’, but then when their attention lapsed he would do things like ride a bicycle that seemed too small, wearing what Americans seem to call ‘Mommie jeans”.

    They wanted to create the image of the idea Renaissance Prince of the sort Henry VIII had been before he took a tumble jousting, blew up like a balloon and went gaga.

    They wanted Obama to be erudite, a published author, a philosopher, a statesman, to be amiable, and athletic to boot.

    All the mind stuff in front of the public could be rehearsed, drilled in by rote, to be delivered with studied nonchalance when required when people would pretend it was off the top of his head.

    But physical condition? Nup. Remember that footage of him throwing out the first baseball of the season? That was the real Obama.

  20. Boambee John says:
    March 22, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    Obama. Remember the time they showed him firing a shotgun, with the butt visibly away from his shoulder. Strangely, he didn’t end up with a broken shoulder.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.