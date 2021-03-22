Paw of The United States

A Reuters photographer has taken one of the most brilliant political portraits of the century:
A Reuters photographer has taken one of the most brilliant political portraits of the century:
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read a book of quotations.
I liked this one from Don jr, sorry if it has already come up.
Claw of the US.
Dammit! Apparently I can’t post a link.
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1373260944822964224/video/1
The presidency is in good hands with Joe Biden.
I liked this one from Don jr, sorry if it has already come up.
My wife was watching Ch. 7 news that night and they actually played that video.
Seems they’re blocked from taking photos of real news..
https://twitter.com/jbmoorephoto/status/1372924066894651392
Fortunately it seems foreign leaders are not taking his calls and will be even less interested in hosting him in their countries so there will be much less need for him to climb those damned stairs.
Now, if only we could get him to walk out to Marine One and hold up a baseball bat.
Wasn’t there an original one where it was the Hilderbeest being hit?
One small step for a man, one giant leap or something…
“They’ll have to prise this steel handrail from my cold dead hand before I admit I’m fucked”
Grover Norquist must surely be happy?
I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub
A perfect photographic essay of what got cheated into power.
We need a new motto for the US. Forget E pluribus unum. What’s Latin for “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”?
(A first effort: Cadutus sum et non surgere possum
just biden my time here a while folks
TheGreat Move Forward I mean he did fall UP the stairs not DOWN .
One giant leap for a lizard person.
I met the photographer (Carlos Barria) in 2017.
Apparently the famous Obama ‘candid’ shots from the White House were choreographed. But nobody’s surprised are they?
This has obviously been edited. Rotate the image 90° clockwise & you’ll have the original shot which shows the TRU steepness of the stairs.
Pfffft.
Just another insurrectionist conspiracy.
Was there ever any doubt?
They tried to package him as cool and ‘with it’, but then when their attention lapsed he would do things like ride a bicycle that seemed too small, wearing what Americans seem to call ‘Mommie jeans”.
They wanted to create the image of the idea Renaissance Prince of the sort Henry VIII had been before he took a tumble jousting, blew up like a balloon and went gaga.
They wanted Obama to be erudite, a published author, a philosopher, a statesman, to be amiable, and athletic to boot.
All the mind stuff in front of the public could be rehearsed, drilled in by rote, to be delivered with studied nonchalance when required when people would pretend it was off the top of his head.
But physical condition? Nup. Remember that footage of him throwing out the first baseball of the season? That was the real Obama.
Obama. Remember the time they showed him firing a shotgun, with the butt visibly away from his shoulder. Strangely, he didn’t end up with a broken shoulder.