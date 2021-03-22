The cracked heads of Aboriginal women should yield plenty

British flag to be soaked in Indigenous blood as part of Dark Mofo performance in Hobart.
If a man is called a Chinaman, a member of the Labour Party will always be found ready to rise and protest against his employment. I have no sympathy with any such narrow-minded pettifogging views.— Donald Cameron, member for the Free Trade Party, March 22, 1904
Edgy!Don’t look too hard, especially at the middle column.
The Aboriginal flag soaked in the menstrual blood of Aboriginal teens too OTT?
It would be more relevant to current ongoing atrocities.
The books of Daisy Bates and Ellis Rowan seem to have been disappear ed. I do have Ellis Rowans Australian flower hunter writing about her travels and her activities .Her interactions with the indigenous population would not be to the liking of todays fake history enthusiasts. But the old books documenting Aboriginal culture as seen through the eyes of others including government officials and scientists should be examined. The Canadian government have not done to the Eskimos what we have done to our out back indigenous communities.
After smallpox that more than decimated the original population their biggest disaster has been the Whitlam welfare reforms.
Interesting to see that desecrating icons of the anglos is okay but what would happen if someone did the same to the Aboriginal flag?
Mofo?
They culturally appropriated the ‘Nations’ thing from Canada(?), now ‘Mofo’ from the US.
Just underscores the entire Indigenous Rights activist movement is a not based on the indigenous.
If it’s the usual suspects who donate the blood it’ll be more ‘white’ than it is ‘first nations’.
Torres Strait Islanders never had a problem with smallpox or other contagions, as they were in regular contact with the outer world to the north. Isolated tribes to the south and inland of Australia, different matter.
Back in the day, when the Mabo case was in progress, we had indigenous friends on TI who we used to visit regularly, and vice versa. On of the daughters was working in Cairns at the time,and told her dad she was going to get married to her boyfriend. His response was along the lines of “No way you are marrying that black fella.” Which is pretty much how islanders viewed the mainland indigenous, maybe they still,do.
the aboriginal australian grief industry is like the palestinian industry and is being sustained not to get better lives for those involved but to provide an identity and occupation
can you imagine if they got everything they wanted, would they go and then get regular occupations, book seller, running a gas station? (freedom fighter is a way cooler occupation than say, clerical worker, or teacher surely?)
I don’t buy into any of it and nor do any of the other refugees and migrants who come here (like me) and if they want to protest I don’t know why they think targeting australians is going to help them in any way
the union jack might be the right way to go, but they need to do it in the uk, not here
but it’s all about the performance and the look of it isn’t it, not results
if you wanted results you’d help people out there, in the outback, who need it
not berate people who just don’t care
pfft .. whatever
Support your local bottle shop ,compesayshin for haborijinies .
PlEnty of blood on centrelink payment week .
interesting notes on the TI’s.
There was a quick snippet on a big TI AFL match on SBS last night. They certainly seemed to have their communities in a much healthier state than much of inland Oz.
Picking a Spanish artist seems a little edgy, given the history of Spanish colonial history.
The terrible abuse of Aboriginal women by Aboriginal men before and immediately after the arrival of Europeans is also widely recorded. An easily accessible summary provided is by Tony Thomas in a May 2013 Quadrant article, which includes the following:
First Fleeter Watkin Tench noticed a young woman’s head “covered by contusions, and mangled by scars”. She also had a spear wound above the left knee caused by a man who dragged her from her home to rape her. Tench wrote, “They are in all respects treated with savage barbarity; condemned not only to carry the children, but all other burthens, they meet in return for submission only with blows, kicks and every other mark of brutality.”
Marine Lt. William Collins wrote, “We have seen some of these unfortunate beings with more scars upon their shorn heads, cut in every direction, than could be well distinguished or counted.”
Governor Phillip’s confidant, Bennelong, in 1790 had taken a woman to Port Jackson to kill her because her relatives were his enemies. He gave her two severe wounds on the head and one on the shoulder, saying this was his rightful vengeance.
Phillip was appalled that an Eora woman within a few days of delivery had fresh wounds on her head, where her husband had beaten her with wood.
In 1802 an explorer in the Blue Mountains wrote how, for a trivial reason, an Aboriginal called Gogy “took his club and struck his wife’s head such a blow that she fell to the ground unconscious. After dinner…he got infuriated and again struck his wife on the head with his club, and left her on the ground nearly dying.”
In 1825 French explorer Louis-Antoine de Bougainville wrote “that young girls are brutally kidnapped from their families, violently dragged to isolated spots and are ravished after being subjected to a good deal of cruelty.” George Robinson in Tasmania said in the 1830s that men courted their women by stabbing them with sharp sticks and cutting them with knives prior to rape. The men bartered their women to brutal sealers for dogs and food; in one case such a woman voluntarily went back to the sealers rather than face further tribal violence.
Also, in the 1830s, ex-convict Lingard wrote: “I scarcely ever saw a married woman, but she had got six or seven cuts in her head, given by her husband with a tomahawk, several inches in length and very deep.” Explorer Edward John Eyre, who was very sympathetic towards Aborigines, nevertheless recorded:
“Women are often sadly ill-treated by their husbands and friends…they are frequently beaten about the head, with waddies, in the most dreadful manner, or speared in the limbs for the most trivial offences…
“Few women will be found, upon examination, to be free from frightful scars upon the head, or the marks of spear wounds about the body. I have seen a young woman, who, from the number of these marks, appeared to have been almost riddled with spear wounds.”
Sounds unhygienic and maybe risky in regard to spreading some unknown infection.
C.L.
You really do take ‘one for the team’ in following their ABC “stories”.
I wonder if the “true bloods” are aware that some ‘mofu’s’ want to blood let them!
Coming from a white privileged burb I haven’t had much to do with folk of a darker shade save for a week in pre-Tracey Darwin awaiting funds to get a bus out of the joint. Heaps of action in the pubs each night with our male custodians of the land beating the crap out of one another. Noticed every time the barney was started and egged on by their better halves who well might have enjoyed seeing a bit of physical payback regardless of who delivered it or copped it
Hey RacerX, you don’t know how true !
Harsh but true. I have some respect for the older Aboriginal women, many of them are the ones holding it all together and trying to keep the grog out of the family.
>Dark Mofo
Boomer shit.
Interesting to see that desecrating icons of the anglos is okay…
Not just an icon, but the flag of a nation.
I suspect his real motivation is Gibraltar.