Assurances were given

A Melbourne council’s bid to improve road safety by painting massive polka dots on streets is instead dangerously luring children out onto the road, locals say.
More than 250 people have signed a petition to have the colourful polka dots removed after Maribyrnong Council painted the spots on Anderson Street in Yarraville last week.
Mayor Michael Clarke said the move was part of a “traffic calming initiative”.
I actually put that question to the grade sixes at St Margaret’s Primary School in Maribyrnong, and all 41 kids were very clear that they wouldn’t run onto the road just to look at circles.”
– Betrayed mayor, Michael Clarke
Via Top Ender. During the Labor Party’s preselection jockeying for the state seat of Footscray in 2017, then between-rorts Clarke sold himself accurately as the “shovel ready” candidate.
well durrr… you dickhead. It’s not the 11yo’s running onto the road, it’ll be the 4yo’s.
I actually put that question to the grade sixes
What’s wrong with that? I mean, I actually put the question to year 9 boys and all of them said that when they went to a porn site they always answered “No” when it asked them if they were 18 or older.
As a driver – I am always looking ahead to potential threats, distracting me (or anybody else) with multi-coloured bright objects on the roadway is a recipe for an accident.
Hopefully this shovel ready candidate will bury himself. Victoriastani local government is not a rich picking ground for higher functioning individuals.
It obscures markers, camouflages the road surface against all the surrounding colours, and confuses perspective.
How the hell did this knucklehead this could possibly work.
It would be instructive to find out where this initiative came from. Was it some ‘innovative’ born from an ‘expert’? Was it some staffer who had a brain fart and no one thought of actually reliably checking if it would work? Or a council member who wants to start padding their resume for their frankly unnecessary but paid climb up the political ladder?
The authors of stupid ideas should be made known so that, if their input is incurred again, others are aware they must be a little more cautious in accepting it.
But you can be sure no lessons will be learned and in a few months the same person will have the idea of removing street names from telephone poles because they look phallic.
Those colourful circles are like a magnet to little children. It’s like someone put a playground there right on the road especially for them to run about in and get hit by a car.
“Finkin” – it’s not a Leftard’s strong point!
But if we can now convince hordes of Lefties to use those polka-dots for a grown-ups game of “Twister” out on the busy, narrow, congested streets of Yarraville, they may actually have some redeeming features after all.
Lemme guess. During his last o’seas fact finding trip to Kalifornicania, he saw this very same concept and decided to rush it thru as a genius idea.
The plan is to turn the world into a kindergarten.
Get a grip on yourselves. Has the Cat turned into a full blown leftie site?
Children will run onto the road. What? dozens , hundreds, thousands, all of them.
It a bloody decoration. Get over it.
The shopping centre section of the street is quaint, maybe 100 metres long, theoretically two way with parking on both sides but only one car can get through, slowly, at a time.
Check Google maps.
This is where they beheaded the parking meters a while ago.
Can the plebs never be safe enough.
Appropriate for a clown state.
Some said it would attract the magic climate elves and their rare and elusive skipping rainbow unicorns, spreading fairy dust from which solar panels grow like magic mushrooms in bullish!t, only to be harvested for more ‘green jobs’.
This strikes me as something from the people who bring us IKEA and the Doom Pixie (h/t somebody else).