But who reads E M Forster any more? A Passage to India revisited

In the 1950s E M Forster’s A Passage to India was on the HSC English reading list in Tasmania. Forster (1979-1970) was a bachelor don in Cambridge who mixed with the Bloomsbury group and had a significant reputation as a writer and scholar for much of the 20th century.

The main theme of the 1924 novel is the tension generated by race relations and the quest for independence in India between Anglos and Indians who mixed the same social circles. The central drama is a court case regarding an allegation of sexual assault of an English woman by an Indian friend when they were underground in a complex of caves.

To make the contemporary comparison, the woman was confused by echos in the caves, became lost, and emerged not knowing what actually happened.

I am too busy wind-watching to re-read the novel but the thought occurs, what is on the HSC reading list these days that imaginatively explores divisive issues in a nuanced manner?

To tell the truth, there was light in the tunnel, Fahrenheit 451 was on the syllabus in one of the many optional sub-units of English in NSW a couple of years ago. It is about a future society where books are banned and “Firemen” roam the city searching out books to burn.