Labor of Love

Posted on March 23, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Fake News, History, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to Labor of Love

  1. craig says:
    March 23, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    I thought office sex was common?

  2. GerardB says:
    March 23, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Thanks,

    Just what is needed on a rainy afternoon.

  3. Iain Russell says:
    March 23, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    OMG!! Perfect, the only thing missing is the rent boy addicted senior figure……!!

  4. NoFixedAddress says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    C.L.

    A classic!

    Well done.

  5. Marley McScruffin says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Has Jan Murray been approached for comment?

  6. duncanm says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    who’s #3?

  7. jupes says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    Gold C.L.

    Note that Bob Ellis is still revered in the Labor Party.

  8. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    Thanks C.L…you’ve nailed their hypocrisy perfectly.

  9. Roger says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    who’s #3?

    Qld Labor leader from the early 1980s and convicted child ropist, Keith Wright.

  10. Clam Chowdah says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    What about the sleazebag who used union money for hookers? Craig something.

  11. TBH says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Hilarious, thank you CL.

    That said, the Coalition have lost control of the narrative around this and are now absolutely shot unless they stick the landing on the vaccine rollout and economic recovery ahead of the election. Probably not even then.

  12. Boambee John says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    CL

    Tch, tch,tch.

    The fat fascist fool munty will be here soon to reprimand you for your “whataboutism”.

    Don’t you know that it is a childish tactic to mention the many sexual peccadilloes of Labor (and the Demonrats, that nice man Bill Clinton was ever so courteous telling that woman to put ice on her bruised lip after she invited him to give her a tender kiss).

  13. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    “TBH says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:18 pm”

    Maybe…but it’s still one year until the election and one year is a long time. Just remember, most of this is being orchestrated by the MSM, social media sewers and various progressive and very hypocritical scum…however the Liberals are just hopeless in throwing it back.

  14. harrys on the boat says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    Keith Wright

    montys hero, idol and he’s desperate to emulate him.

  15. Dan4eva says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    ouch!

  16. TBH says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Maybe…but it’s still one year until the election and one year is a long time. Just remember, most of this is being orchestrated by the MSM, social media sewers and various progressive and very hypocritical scum…however the Liberals are just hopeless in throwing it back.

    Fair point Cassie, but I think they’re going to need every bit of that year and be squeaky clean between now and then.

    I don’t deny for one minute that this is an MSM hatchet job.

  17. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    “Fair point Cassie, but I think they’re going to need every bit of that year and be squeaky clean between now and then.

    I don’t deny for one minute that this is an MSM hatchet job.”

    Yes indeed…though I will also add that Morrison, for all his faults, is actually quite a canny politician.

    I can stand Morrison and the eternally weak, spineless, supine, craven Liberals but the thought of that sleazy thug Albanese as PM makes me feel physically sick.

  18. Old Lefty says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Nice one, CL!

    You could also include Queensland state school teacher turned Left-faction MP and Deputy Speaker Bill Darcy, put away for years for offences while a teacher and, at the insistence of his old Labor mates, paid his ample parliamentary pension while in HM’s accommodation.

    Not to mention Jon Stephens and Bill Hurrey of the ABC. Speaking of whom, here’s a nice riposte from Morrison to Probyn of the ABC:

    ‘Reporter: Prime Minister, if you were the boss of a business and there’d been an alleged r0pe on your watch and this incident we heard about last night, on your watch, your job would probably be in a bit of jeopardy, wouldn’t it?

    Doesn’t it look like you’ve lost control of your ministerial staff here?

    Mr Morrison: Well, I’ll let you editorialise as you like, Andrew. But if anyone in this room wants to offer up the standards in their own workplace by comparison I’d invite you to do so.

    Reporter: Well they’re better than these, I would suggest Prime Minister

    Mr Morrison: Well let me take you up on that. Right now, you’d be aware that in your own organisation that there is a person who has had a complaint made against them for harassment of a woman in a women’s toilet.

    And that matter is being pursued by your own HR department.

    Reporter: I am not aware of it.

    Mr Morrison: You are not aware of it. So let’s not, all of us who sit in glass houses here, start getting into that.’

  19. dover_beach says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:42 pm

    Masterful, C.L.

  20. Old Lefty says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    I gather, by the way, that Louise Milligan claims to know the names of some alleged Labor perpetrators. But of course she’s not telling. Now why is that a surprise?

  21. duncanm says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    Cheers Roger.

  22. Rex Mango says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    Craig Thompson deserves his portrait hung in this gallery.

  23. duncanm says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:46 pm

    Old Lefty says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    It’s about about time Morro got a bit of biffo in him.

  24. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    “Old Lefty says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:40 pm”

    I thought the allegation is about a Sky journalist…?

  25. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    And whilst we’re on the subject of their ABC….remember Peter Roebuck…..they turned a blind eye to him.

  26. BrettW says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    Good for Morrison to hit back at the press hypocrisy. Unfortunately press going fully attack mode but not letting subscribers comment on their articles to show that perhaps their journalists don’t represent the thinking of the readers.

    Let’s us not forget the female PM who was happy to defend Peter Slipper and in doing so accused Abbot of being a mysoginist. It was also Gillard who was happy to accept Craig Thompsons support in Parliament.

    Now they are talking about a women’s summit on the radio.

  27. duncanm says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:55 pm

    .. and don’t forget.

    Luke Foley – drunken ALP groper-of-ABC-journalist

  28. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    “duncanm says:
    March 23, 2021 at 4:55 pm
    .. and don’t forget.

    Luke Foley – drunken ALP groper-of-ABC-journalist”

    Which the MSM and particularly their ABC conveniently kept silent about for two years. Wonder if the ABC would have kept quiet about it if the politicians had been…say….Tony Abbott or Peter Dutton. Not on your nelly.

  29. BrettW says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    Wasn’t that kept quiet ? What did ABC higher ups know and when ?

    “Luke Foley – drunken ALP groper-of-ABC-journalist”

  30. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    Te communist gobaist media are practicing for the next election where they will try to do a paedo biden trick to get the billionaire owned global party in by deocrimm means , you know ,an electorate of 100,000 where 64,000 vote liberal and 69,000 will vote globalist. Like the USA where 135million registered voters cast 159million ballots .

  31. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    Well done Currency Lad – if you had hit ’em with both barrels you would have run out of pixels!

  32. harrys on the boat says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:11 pm

    Albanese at the old rub and tug rarely gets a mention.

  33. Epicurious says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:13 pm

    CL you need to update your photos et comments given the additions provided by your helpful readers.

  34. Mike Ryan says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:24 pm

    Perverted, happy memories.

  35. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    the (alleged) rent boy addicted senior figure

    This is as good a time as any to remind readers of IT’s legendary observation bemoaning the prevalence of extortionate taxes in this stupid, stupid country:

    I’ve got more hands in my pockets than a rent boy at an ALP conference …

  36. Lee says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    … however the Liberals are just hopeless in throwing it back.

    Just waiting for Ed to show up and tell us that the Liberals shouldn’t do unto others what they do to the Libs, because it’s not nice.
    No wonder conservatives are losing on every front.

  37. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Speaking of whom, here’s a nice riposte from Morrison to Probyn of the ALPBC

    No, OL, Morristeen was attempting to sling some mud back at SKY and was responding to a question from the latter’s Canberra attack poodle, Andrew Clennell.

    Interestingly, Chris Kenny has just stated (on his show) that Morristeen is wrong and there are no SKY staff currently being investigated for sexual harassment.

    Whether any of them should be believed is another matter entirely.

  38. bollux says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Where’s Bill D’Arcy? Hope he’s not a friend C.L.

  39. a happy little debunker says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    It takes the ABC weeks (sometimes months) to put together a Four Corners ‘report’, but instead managed to do it’s Monday expose on Porter in days.

    It was all in the bag long before any ‘anonymous’ 33 page letter.

  40. Jessie says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Impressive post currencylad, many thanks for the historical insight.

    I had been under the impression it was Bob’s other 1/2 involved with the procurement and use. Collins was a protege of the Maningrida card carrying communists, later the ANU CAEPR monolith, or used for same.

    Knowing NT CLP interests in mining projects I had assumed he used Lindy Chamberlain to argue against the popular opinion of infanticide and then later supporting handover to ‘traditional owners’ of Ayers Rock.

    Perhaps professor Langton could elaborate on the circumstances of minors in the instance of cultural behaviour justifying the abuse of children/young people who want otherwise. This cultural behaviour of abuse/rape/choice as a single unemployed mother seems to be the accepted potentiate for ongoing ‘genealogical’ land/sea claims. And the endless meetings of the same.

  41. Old Lefty says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Oops: Andrew Clennell of News, not Probyn.

  42. Old Lefty says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    But he could still have pressed the ABC for its denial and cover-up over Stephens.

  43. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 23, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    It was all in the bag long before any ‘anonymous’ 33 page letter.

    it’s been in the offing for more than a year –

  44. jupes says:
    March 23, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    Of course the SFLs only have themselves to blame for this latest ‘crisis’.

    As C.L. succinctly points out in this post, Labor doesn’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to sexual shenanigans. Nor does the ABC, but the fact that they can attack the SFLs from a position of such weakness and have the SFLs caving in to their demands is just embarrassing.

    SloMo calls in a professional misandrist to conduct an enquiry into (SFL) behaviour in Parliament House. This on the strength of two accusations, one an obvious set up by the ABC and the other a wild claim that may not have happened. We now have SFL female politicians calling for quotas on the ABC and SloMo agreeing with them.

    Hopefully this completely manufactured crisis will destroy the gutless, morally bankrupt SFLs. They stand for nothing. I have never hated a political party more.

  45. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 23, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    and let’s remember Mark Latham had a few things to say about a certain ABC journalist at a party

    — I’m told the party ended with one of the ABC journalists collapsed in the middle of the floor, her knickers dangling around her ankles.

    – Mark Latham from the Latham Diaries.

  46. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 23, 2021 at 6:13 pm

    I see Chris Kenny is interviewing Simon Longstaff of the Ethics Centre about the Parliament workplace review – good heavens

  47. John64 says:
    March 23, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    Add Bob Hawke and Bill Landeryou to the rogues gallery.

  48. max says:
    March 23, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    And Tony Burke. Sling it right back.

  49. Rex Anger says:
    March 23, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Simon Longstaff of the Ethics Centre

    Heheh…

  50. Dave in Marybrook says:
    March 23, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    And don’t forget Peter Slipper, BrettW

  51. H B Bear says:
    March 23, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    That Bob Ellis loved a party. “No thanks Bob, I’ll get a Uber. Drive carefully.”

  52. Fred says:
    March 23, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Bob Collins left Parliament in 1998. Albo was elected in 1996. What did Albo know? And why didn’t he say anything?

  53. H B Bear says:
    March 23, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    Craig Thompson deserves his portrait hung in this gallery.

    As (I’m sure) a committed Keynesian Thommo was just helping GDP and a couple of young ladies make a living. Alongside the rest of those here he should be applauded.

  54. H B Bear says:
    March 23, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    Bob Collins left Parliament in 1998. Albo was elected in 1996

    Time heals all wounds, eh Fred? Unless you are a Lieboral AG on a high school debating trip. Piss off unless you’ve got something better than that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.