Labor of Love

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
A government that cannot fulfill its most basic responsibilities, maintaining public order on the streets of our major cities, should surely resolve its own failings before seeking to micromanage our private affairs. Waging war against drinking in private premises, as a proxy for fighting crime in public places, captures the essence of the regressive revolution in regulation.
I thought office sex was common?
Thanks,
Just what is needed on a rainy afternoon.
OMG!! Perfect, the only thing missing is the rent boy addicted senior figure……!!
C.L.
A classic!
Well done.
Has Jan Murray been approached for comment?
who’s #3?
Gold C.L.
Note that Bob Ellis is still revered in the Labor Party.
Thanks C.L…you’ve nailed their hypocrisy perfectly.
who’s #3?
Qld Labor leader from the early 1980s and convicted child ropist, Keith Wright.
What about the sleazebag who used union money for hookers? Craig something.
Hilarious, thank you CL.
That said, the Coalition have lost control of the narrative around this and are now absolutely shot unless they stick the landing on the vaccine rollout and economic recovery ahead of the election. Probably not even then.
CL
Tch, tch,tch.
The fat fascist fool munty will be here soon to reprimand you for your “whataboutism”.
Don’t you know that it is a childish tactic to mention the many sexual peccadilloes of Labor (and the Demonrats, that nice man Bill Clinton was ever so courteous telling that woman to put ice on her bruised lip after she invited him to give her a tender kiss).
“TBH says:
March 23, 2021 at 4:18 pm”
Maybe…but it’s still one year until the election and one year is a long time. Just remember, most of this is being orchestrated by the MSM, social media sewers and various progressive and very hypocritical scum…however the Liberals are just hopeless in throwing it back.
montys hero, idol and he’s desperate to emulate him.
ouch!
Fair point Cassie, but I think they’re going to need every bit of that year and be squeaky clean between now and then.
I don’t deny for one minute that this is an MSM hatchet job.
“Fair point Cassie, but I think they’re going to need every bit of that year and be squeaky clean between now and then.
I don’t deny for one minute that this is an MSM hatchet job.”
Yes indeed…though I will also add that Morrison, for all his faults, is actually quite a canny politician.
I can stand Morrison and the eternally weak, spineless, supine, craven Liberals but the thought of that sleazy thug Albanese as PM makes me feel physically sick.
Nice one, CL!
You could also include Queensland state school teacher turned Left-faction MP and Deputy Speaker Bill Darcy, put away for years for offences while a teacher and, at the insistence of his old Labor mates, paid his ample parliamentary pension while in HM’s accommodation.
Not to mention Jon Stephens and Bill Hurrey of the ABC. Speaking of whom, here’s a nice riposte from Morrison to Probyn of the ABC:
‘Reporter: Prime Minister, if you were the boss of a business and there’d been an alleged r0pe on your watch and this incident we heard about last night, on your watch, your job would probably be in a bit of jeopardy, wouldn’t it?
Doesn’t it look like you’ve lost control of your ministerial staff here?
Mr Morrison: Well, I’ll let you editorialise as you like, Andrew. But if anyone in this room wants to offer up the standards in their own workplace by comparison I’d invite you to do so.
Reporter: Well they’re better than these, I would suggest Prime Minister
Mr Morrison: Well let me take you up on that. Right now, you’d be aware that in your own organisation that there is a person who has had a complaint made against them for harassment of a woman in a women’s toilet.
And that matter is being pursued by your own HR department.
Reporter: I am not aware of it.
Mr Morrison: You are not aware of it. So let’s not, all of us who sit in glass houses here, start getting into that.’
Masterful, C.L.
I gather, by the way, that Louise Milligan claims to know the names of some alleged Labor perpetrators. But of course she’s not telling. Now why is that a surprise?
Cheers Roger.
Craig Thompson deserves his portrait hung in this gallery.
It’s about about time Morro got a bit of biffo in him.
“Old Lefty says:
March 23, 2021 at 4:40 pm”
I thought the allegation is about a Sky journalist…?
And whilst we’re on the subject of their ABC….remember Peter Roebuck…..they turned a blind eye to him.
Good for Morrison to hit back at the press hypocrisy. Unfortunately press going fully attack mode but not letting subscribers comment on their articles to show that perhaps their journalists don’t represent the thinking of the readers.
Let’s us not forget the female PM who was happy to defend Peter Slipper and in doing so accused Abbot of being a mysoginist. It was also Gillard who was happy to accept Craig Thompsons support in Parliament.
Now they are talking about a women’s summit on the radio.
.. and don’t forget.
Luke Foley – drunken ALP groper-of-ABC-journalist
“duncanm says:
March 23, 2021 at 4:55 pm
.. and don’t forget.
Luke Foley – drunken ALP groper-of-ABC-journalist”
Which the MSM and particularly their ABC conveniently kept silent about for two years. Wonder if the ABC would have kept quiet about it if the politicians had been…say….Tony Abbott or Peter Dutton. Not on your nelly.
Wasn’t that kept quiet ? What did ABC higher ups know and when ?
“Luke Foley – drunken ALP groper-of-ABC-journalist”
Te communist gobaist media are practicing for the next election where they will try to do a paedo biden trick to get the billionaire owned global party in by deocrimm means , you know ,an electorate of 100,000 where 64,000 vote liberal and 69,000 will vote globalist. Like the USA where 135million registered voters cast 159million ballots .
Well done Currency Lad – if you had hit ’em with both barrels you would have run out of pixels!
Albanese at the old rub and tug rarely gets a mention.
CL you need to update your photos et comments given the additions provided by your helpful readers.
Perverted, happy memories.
This is as good a time as any to remind readers of IT’s legendary observation bemoaning the prevalence of extortionate taxes in this stupid, stupid country:
… however the Liberals are just hopeless in throwing it back.
Just waiting for Ed to show up and tell us that the Liberals shouldn’t do unto others what they do to the Libs, because it’s not nice.
No wonder conservatives are losing on every front.
No, OL, Morristeen was attempting to sling some mud back at SKY and was responding to a question from the latter’s Canberra attack poodle, Andrew Clennell.
Interestingly, Chris Kenny has just stated (on his show) that Morristeen is wrong and there are no SKY staff currently being investigated for sexual harassment.
Whether any of them should be believed is another matter entirely.
Where’s Bill D’Arcy? Hope he’s not a friend C.L.
It takes the ABC weeks (sometimes months) to put together a Four Corners ‘report’, but instead managed to do it’s Monday expose on Porter in days.
It was all in the bag long before any ‘anonymous’ 33 page letter.
Impressive post currencylad, many thanks for the historical insight.
I had been under the impression it was Bob’s other 1/2 involved with the procurement and use. Collins was a protege of the Maningrida card carrying communists, later the ANU CAEPR monolith, or used for same.
Knowing NT CLP interests in mining projects I had assumed he used Lindy Chamberlain to argue against the popular opinion of infanticide and then later supporting handover to ‘traditional owners’ of Ayers Rock.
Perhaps professor Langton could elaborate on the circumstances of minors in the instance of cultural behaviour justifying the abuse of children/young people who want otherwise. This cultural behaviour of abuse/rape/choice as a single unemployed mother seems to be the accepted potentiate for ongoing ‘genealogical’ land/sea claims. And the endless meetings of the same.
Oops: Andrew Clennell of News, not Probyn.
But he could still have pressed the ABC for its denial and cover-up over Stephens.
it’s been in the offing for more than a year –
Of course the SFLs only have themselves to blame for this latest ‘crisis’.
As C.L. succinctly points out in this post, Labor doesn’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to sexual shenanigans. Nor does the ABC, but the fact that they can attack the SFLs from a position of such weakness and have the SFLs caving in to their demands is just embarrassing.
SloMo calls in a professional misandrist to conduct an enquiry into (SFL) behaviour in Parliament House. This on the strength of two accusations, one an obvious set up by the ABC and the other a wild claim that may not have happened. We now have SFL female politicians calling for quotas on the ABC and SloMo agreeing with them.
Hopefully this completely manufactured crisis will destroy the gutless, morally bankrupt SFLs. They stand for nothing. I have never hated a political party more.
and let’s remember Mark Latham had a few things to say about a certain ABC journalist at a party
– Mark Latham from the Latham Diaries.
I see Chris Kenny is interviewing Simon Longstaff of the Ethics Centre about the Parliament workplace review – good heavens
Add Bob Hawke and Bill Landeryou to the rogues gallery.
And Tony Burke. Sling it right back.
Simon Longstaff of the Ethics Centre
Heheh…
And don’t forget Peter Slipper, BrettW
That Bob Ellis loved a party. “No thanks Bob, I’ll get a Uber. Drive carefully.”
Bob Collins left Parliament in 1998. Albo was elected in 1996. What did Albo know? And why didn’t he say anything?
As (I’m sure) a committed Keynesian Thommo was just helping GDP and a couple of young ladies make a living. Alongside the rest of those here he should be applauded.
Time heals all wounds, eh Fred? Unless you are a Lieboral AG on a high school debating trip. Piss off unless you’ve got something better than that.