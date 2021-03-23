… who is the grubbiest of them all?

I realise that Cats are all shocked, shocked, to discover there is fornication in Canberra.

This exchange between the PM and a Sky News journalist is interesting.

Scott Morrison has sought to deflect pressure over Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation and revelations Coalition staffers performed lewd sex acts in parliament by warning the media against suggesting their workplaces are better.

The Prime Minister claimed there had been a complaint made against a News Corp journalist for harassing a woman in a bathroom that was being investigated by the company’s human resources department. Asked by Sky News political editor Andrew Clennell if he had lost control of ministerial staff, Mr Morrison responded: “If anyone in this room wants to offer up the standards in their own workplaces by comparison I would invite you to do so.”

As fascinating as sex-scandals are, I think that the general public would prefer it if politicians and journalists didn’t make themselves – or in this instance each other – the focus of the stories.

Why can’t we have happy stories of tax cuts, spending cuts, red tape cuts dominating the news? Rather than the prayer room is being renamed as the root room.

Speaking of the root room I was a bit annoyed to read in the Herald Sun:

It’s well known that the prayer room was used for sexual encounters, that sex workers are brought into the House and that marital affairs are common and condoned.

Well known? By whom? I didn’t know. Who brought in the sex workers? When and for whom? Why are we only being told about it now?

That last question in rhetorical. I know why we are going down this route (see what I did there?).

Mind you, I do agree entirely with the Herald Sun columnist:

It’s time to stop apologising for perverted sexual predators like the four Coalition staffers committing lewd acts in Parliament House offices. They may wear nice suits, come from good schools and have top-level security clearances at Parliament House, but they shouldn’t be protected or excused.

All four of them – including the so-called whistle-blower.