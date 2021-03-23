… who is the grubbiest of them all?

I realise that Cats are all shocked, shocked, to discover there is fornication in Canberra.
This exchange between the PM and a Sky News journalist is interesting.
Scott Morrison has sought to deflect pressure over Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation and revelations Coalition staffers performed lewd sex acts in parliament by warning the media against suggesting their workplaces are better.
The Prime Minister claimed there had been a complaint made against a News Corp journalist for harassing a woman in a bathroom that was being investigated by the company’s human resources department.
Asked by Sky News political editor Andrew Clennell if he had lost control of ministerial staff, Mr Morrison responded: “If anyone in this room wants to offer up the standards in their own workplaces by comparison I would invite you to do so.”
As fascinating as sex-scandals are, I think that the general public would prefer it if politicians and journalists didn’t make themselves – or in this instance each other – the focus of the stories.
Why can’t we have happy stories of tax cuts, spending cuts, red tape cuts dominating the news? Rather than the prayer room is being renamed as the root room.
Speaking of the root room I was a bit annoyed to read in the Herald Sun:
It’s well known that the prayer room was used for sexual encounters, that sex workers are brought into the House and that marital affairs are common and condoned.
Well known? By whom? I didn’t know. Who brought in the sex workers? When and for whom? Why are we only being told about it now?
That last question in rhetorical. I know why we are going down this route (see what I did there?).
Mind you, I do agree entirely with the Herald Sun columnist:
It’s time to stop apologising for perverted sexual predators like the four Coalition staffers committing lewd acts in Parliament House offices.
They may wear nice suits, come from good schools and have top-level security clearances at Parliament House, but they shouldn’t be protected or excused.
All four of them – including the so-called whistle-blower.
It just shows the complete and utter contempt these people have for the hoi polloi.
Any corporation – getting woker and woker by the minute – would have thrown these buffoons out on their ears.
In an age when the laws made by parliament make even getting into a lift with a single woman fraught with danger (believe all women), they carry on like this, and have been for a while.
Complete contempt for us.
Why not close parliament for the rest of the governments’ term. Shut.It.Down. Fire.Them.All.
So given that News Corp has called Morrison a liar since there was no such complaint about any harassment in a toilet by or to an employee of theirs, you won’t be supporting Morrison in future either?
munty
Didn’t it turn out to be an ABC employee?
Shut it down, fire them all, raze the buildings, salt the earth OK with you?
PS, haven’t seen you on the Labor of Love thread. A bit too close to home?
So now you can’t even have an affair with someone you are married to?
As fascinating as sex-scandals are, I think that the general public would prefer it if politicians and journalists didn’t make themselves – or in this instance each other – the focus of the stories.
Why can’t we have happy stories of tax cuts, spending cuts, red tape cuts dominating the news?
Spot on Professor- it’s all about them. The politico-media class make me sick with their antics while the country is in serious trouble.
Bob Katter was reported not so long ago saying that too many political types spent too much time naked in front of their mirrors.
I’ve interacted with some of these ‘advisors’ over the years and they are deeply unimpressive.
+1
I find all this amusing. The very people who have spent the last 70 years or more dismantling morality, public decency and civilizational norms are now upset that they don’t like the results. Whatever happened to “if it feels good do it?” and silly mantras like “love is love?”
I was shocked, shocked I tells ya, to discover that our beloved seat of government (and world’s most deserving MOAB target) is literally as well as figuratively chock full of prostitots and self pleasurers.
Who’da thunk it?
Hmm, is that a jizz stain on my desk?
A bland, uninspiring building that contains bland, uninspiring people.
This is what happens when you have a group of people in a bubble, disconnected from the realities and standards of broader society. I’ve worked in places where this type of behaviour takes place and it often results in one or more of the parties leaving the business.
Speaking of grubs, Joel Fitzgibberin’ (currently bloviating on Sky) really is a vile sanctimonious clueless hypocrite.
“My 25 years in this place”, a proportion of which was spent passing state secrets to the CCP via a chinese honeytrap – and yes, perfesser, this is all on the public record. It’s why he was sacked from his ministerial portfolio.
Some long serving gents in a State Parliament used to tell stories me stories about a long serving Labor Premier (there’s a hint within) who had “women visitors” every tea break… dunno if true but it was a story told many times…
Should get the cane out and smack them for not saying anything.
The solution is simple. Years ago, I pointed out that the reason that a female member of Parliament (NSW) didn’t wear underpants was because she was not being paid enough money. So just raise the wages of all politicians, then the female members could afford underwear, and nobody would be enticed into an affair!
When it comes to parliamentary sleaze, my favourite anecdote is that of Labor Party NSW Police Minister Matt Brown from 2008.
Shortly after appointment to the portfolio he was at a party where he was half-naked, standing on a couch gyrating against a female MP. He then turned to that woman’s adult daughter (also in the room) and shouted a boast which will live through the ages: “Look at this, I’m titty-fucking your mother!”
ouch.
Yep I remember that sub boy. On the chesterfield.
This is what happens when you have a group of people in a bubble, disconnected from the realities and standards of broader society.
That’s exactly right and, in the case of the feds, ensconced in an artificial city that leaches off the rest of the country while poisoning it at the same time.
This is what happens when you have a group of people in a bubble, disconnected from the realities and standards of broader society.
+1
Canberra is the worst idea in Australian history.
The Bonk ban should put an end to all this.
I thought the Bonk Ban was Bunkum?
Or am I getting my bandaid policies mixed up? 🤔
Bunk ’em?
I like the way Filthbera made sure it had the ANU ensconced there to ensure a constant supply of ill educated pretty young things to prey upon.
Canberrafornication
Labors job losing policies are not winners during an election.
So the left fall back on smears and playing the man or women as the usual strategy.
Learnt from the soviet demorats in Amerika.
Canberra is a cesspit?!
Who could have guessed.
This is the most important issue of the day . Covid chinese virus no ? Massive debt laod no?
Destruction of the power grid ? No The mass immigration of misfits ? No the China threat ? no .
The US paedo bidens weakness ?no . _
No no its the middle class women on the latest whinge ,much more important .
What is wrong with this country ?
So Turnbull’s bonk ban failed? What next? Mandatory castration for all APH employees?
I suppose we should be thankful it wasn’t a veterinary hospital.