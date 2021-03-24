Apparently the PM has failed to grasp how diabolical politics has become

Dear Prime Minister I am not your wife/mother/daughter. I am a female Liberal MP. I know you love family as do I – and mean well but you clearly do not understand anything about our political experiences. Pls talk your women MPs. If they feel safe- they will tell you!
— Catherine Cusack (@katieqs) March 23, 2021
Apparently the Prime Minister and I have something in common, which I learned from the first female president of the NSW Young Liberals, Catherine Cusack. This is what she said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has failed to grasp any understanding of how diabolical politics has become for women.
Ms Cusack, a long-serving NSW upper house MP, said Mr Morrison “no doubt means well” but has no idea about the issues that are leaving Liberal women devastated about the state of the party….
“I hear so many stories from federal Liberal women, but they are too scared to speak up but I say to them that it is time to give Scott Morrison the information he needs.”
Since she is a long-serving NSW upper house MP, why doesn’t she just tell him, why doesn’t she just give him the information he needs? Who is in a better place to explain the problem than she is? In fact, why doesn’t she tell the rest of us as well since I am also in the dark about what the problem is? In fact, that is precisely why she was elected, to help inform the party leadership of issues they are not properly addressing.
Really, why don’t any of them tell anyone. They just keep it to themselves kinda like as if the PM, if he really cared, would understand everything already. So instead of putting the issues straight, as she might even have done in the article I am quoting from, she has decided to quit the party room. These are the final lines from the article:
“Guys, this is your problem to solve,” Ms Cusack said.
She said the “toxic factions” were to blame for women being held back at the expense of men.
“Bullying is something that men do well, but the bullying within the party does not only drive women away, but also very capable men,” Ms Cusack said.
I will only add that we do not elect Prime Ministers to deal with the after-hours relations between staff members in Parliament House. And if she means by “bullying” the hard edge infighting that always goes on in politics, she is just not suited for this line of work.
Man to woman, what’s wrong? woman, you should know! now fix it!
If a woman has a problem but doesn’t come forward or offer concrete solutions why should I give a shit?
They don’t want solutions, they just want to be heard and have their feelings validated. Go to a councillor or psych and stop screwing up civilisation thanks.
Catherine Cusack is another left-wing Liberal who has been in Parliament forever. Why hasn’t she tried to address these issues before? Or, as is usually the case, is she just jumping on the trendy left-wing bandwagon so her “friends” at the ABC will still invite her to wine & cheese nights?
I think she’s got this wrong. Women do bullying much better than men. Of course they call it “passive” aggressive but, in repetition – its bullying all the same. Men are, on average, physically stronger than women and that results in more graphic media loving footage of physical injuries and a wonderful propaganda demonstration of that asymmetry.
But – nah – for bullying and “toxic factions” – women have the high side of that asymmetry all to themselves. And women are not fazed by showing a sign of weakness – like this deadhead has just done. Men would not do that.
Some of the most brutal and cruellest stuff I’ve seen done is by women to other women. Without leaving a mark or bruise. They can keep it up for months and even years. Telling the victim to get out or ignore it or even close down the social media just doesn’t work. I heard a couple of years back that daughters don’t tell daddy about the bullying at school because dad’s solution is to cancel the social media accounts or stop paying the mobile phone bills. It seems that they can’t stop coming back for the abuse. It’s an alien way of thinking for the average male.