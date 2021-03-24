Apparently the PM has failed to grasp how diabolical politics has become

Dear Prime Minister I am not your wife/mother/daughter. I am a female Liberal MP. I know you love family as do I – and mean well but you clearly do not understand anything about our political experiences. Pls talk your women MPs. If they feel safe- they will tell you! — Catherine Cusack (@katieqs) March 23, 2021

Apparently the Prime Minister and I have something in common, which I learned from the first female president of the NSW Young Liberals, Catherine Cusack. This is what she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has failed to grasp any understanding of how diabolical politics has become for women. Ms Cusack, a long-serving NSW upper house MP, said Mr Morrison “no doubt means well” but has no idea about the issues that are leaving Liberal women devastated about the state of the party…. “I hear so many stories from federal Liberal women, but they are too scared to speak up but I say to them that it is time to give Scott Morrison the information he needs.”

Since she is a long-serving NSW upper house MP, why doesn’t she just tell him, why doesn’t she just give him the information he needs? Who is in a better place to explain the problem than she is? In fact, why doesn’t she tell the rest of us as well since I am also in the dark about what the problem is? In fact, that is precisely why she was elected, to help inform the party leadership of issues they are not properly addressing.

Really, why don’t any of them tell anyone. They just keep it to themselves kinda like as if the PM, if he really cared, would understand everything already. So instead of putting the issues straight, as she might even have done in the article I am quoting from, she has decided to quit the party room. These are the final lines from the article:

“Guys, this is your problem to solve,” Ms Cusack said. She said the “toxic factions” were to blame for women being held back at the expense of men. “Bullying is something that men do well, but the bullying within the party does not only drive women away, but also very capable men,” Ms Cusack said.

I will only add that we do not elect Prime Ministers to deal with the after-hours relations between staff members in Parliament House. And if she means by “bullying” the hard edge infighting that always goes on in politics, she is just not suited for this line of work.