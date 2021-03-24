Don’t Mention It

Men and people who are not diverse need to step aside and actually make room for people of colour or other marginalised groups to be able to make sure that they have the room to do the work of representation.”
– New South Wales Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi wants to ban white people from Parliament. Her entire family was rescued from the toilet that is Pakistan by white male Australian taxpayers – starting with her Colombo Plan-educated father.
A simple ‘thank you’ would be nice.
Wednesday, July 30, 1788.
Mr. HENRY ABBOT:
Many wish to know what religion shall be established. The exclusion of religious tests is by many thought dangerous and impolitic. They suppose that if there be no religious test required, pagans, deists, and Mahometans might obtain offices among us, and that the senators and representatives might all be pagans.
What an insufferable deadshit.
Why? Why can’t we argue that the people who built the place (not on the margins) in accordance with their own (non-marginal) sensibilities can keep what they built, and those who did not (on the margins) really have no entitlement to demand it be handed over to them gratis, but ought perhaps go and create something that fits them?
In fact it is not like that at all. The fact you have had to make Asians and Indians honorary whites, the fact that they have so easily fit in, shows it is not an exclusive club.
Problem is you.