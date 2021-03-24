Which means the media has no interest whatsoever in either him or the 10 people he killed.
Liberty Quote
At the heart of the social vision prevalent among contemporary intellectuals is the belief that there are “problems” created by existing institutions and that “solutions” to these problems can be excogitated by intellectuals. This vision is both a vision of society and a vision of the role of intellectuals within society.— Thomas Sowell
-
Recent Comments
- Boambee John on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- Professor Fred Lenin on Incited by Biden: Boulder shooter is a Muslim anti-Trumper
- max on Don’t Mention It
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- H B Bear on Well go on then, do tell
- Jock on Apparently the PM has failed to grasp how diabolical politics has become
- max on Reopen Mt Warning
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- Dot on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- tombell on Incited by Biden: Boulder shooter is a Muslim anti-Trumper
- Terry on And if you have a moment, Prime Minister, could you also have a look at this
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- mh on Incited by Biden: Boulder shooter is a Muslim anti-Trumper
- Baa Humbug on Incited by Biden: Boulder shooter is a Muslim anti-Trumper
- Roger on Well go on then, do tell
- Bushkid on Apparently the PM has failed to grasp how diabolical politics has become
- Roger on Apparently the PM has failed to grasp how diabolical politics has become
- H B Bear on Well go on then, do tell
- Mater on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- Bruce of Newcastle on Incited by Biden: Boulder shooter is a Muslim anti-Trumper
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Apparently the PM has failed to grasp how diabolical politics has become
- Tom on Incited by Biden: Boulder shooter is a Muslim anti-Trumper
- Roger on Well go on then, do tell
- Dot on Apparently the PM has failed to grasp how diabolical politics has become
- mindfree on Incited by Biden: Boulder shooter is a Muslim anti-Trumper
- 1735099 on Open Forum: March 20, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Reopen Mt Warning
- Don’t Mention It
- Incited by Biden: Boulder shooter is a Muslim anti-Trumper
- Well go on then, do tell
- And if you have a moment, Prime Minister, could you also have a look at this
- Apparently the PM has failed to grasp how diabolical politics has become
- … who is the grubbiest of them all?
- Labor of Love
- Assurances were given
- But who reads E M Forster any more? A Passage to India revisited
- You can laugh at Biden (and Harris) but it’s not funny
- Even that rain that falls won’t quench my thirst for knowledge!
- Paw of The United States
- The cracked heads of Aboriginal women should yield plenty
- UPDATE: Garnaut’s vision & a hard look at electric cars and hydrogen
- Addicted To Shove
- Keynesian malpractice started early
- Hating Asians
- The misadventures of Katie and Kylie
- Seat of power
- Political resistance to totalitarian policies
- Saving the Portland smelter: one problem solved, others created
- The United Republic of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Open Forum: March 20, 2021
- Craig Brooking & Michael Bowden guest post. Firming RE power with batteries
- Presumption of guilt unshackles society’s bigotries
- David Bidstrup guest post. The vexed question of energy storage.
- I don’t think so
- A bit of a blow to formal teaching qualifications
- Totally normal person: Cop wants all sex recorded for police
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
And, let me guess …. whilst we ‘dot know the motive’ … we DO know it wasn’t ROP related?
I see the mental illness trope is already in play, courtesy his family.
Excellent Summary on FBI’s politicization
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/23/here-we-go-fbi-knew-boulder-colorado-suspect-identity-prior-to-shooting/#more-210241
The American media is now a caricature of Pravda in the Soviet Union: nothing but the official party line and stories approved by the central committee get published/covered. What do you expect in a one-party state?
They’ve seamlessly morphed into “we must ban assault firearms immediately” because of course the gun did the killing, not the RoP adherent holding it.
The FBI (and DOJ in general) is an evil organization.
so far as FBI and their left wing agenda is concerned it’s no better here. look at ASIO’s obsession with imaginary “alt right” extremism .
Opportuity wasted there comrades, the owners of the deocrim party could have ot him to “remove ” paedo biden thus saving temselves further embarassment and creating an Anti Trup Martyr for the New Green ( red) Revolution .
Not real good on the plottig are you comrades ?