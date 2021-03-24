Leigh Sales pays homage to feminist icon Clint Eastwood

As Harry Callahan might have said of the plagiarism, a woman’s got to know her limitations:
This convicted woman basher filled the same chair in 2016 at Louise Milligan’s invitation:
Personally, I’m far more interested to know how many times those female Labor staffers who made accusations about Opposition MPs were asked to appear on 7.30. Fewer than 13 and closer to zero would be my guess.
I don’t understand why LNP politicians appear on any ABC show. Ever.
Has Leigh asked Nicole Flint and Kathy Sherriff for interviews yet?
Good on Morrison for not being interested in going on ABC.
Now shut it down. Has been in breach of charter for years.
After this conceited display, I would hope that SloMo never goes on 730 ever again.
Unfortunately the pathetic idiot probably will cave and go on to announce that he has seen the light and their feminist wish-list will become reality.
One of the world’s biggest arseholes invites one the world’s most hapless idiots onto the former’s taxpayer funded televisual collectivist propaganda debacle.
Given his interminable blundering of late, I’m actually surprised Morristeen didn’t agree to appear.
Twatter would have lapped up the inevitable self inflicted “mansplaining” disaster.
Will there ever be a Liberal Leader who will see this behaviour of the ABC (“Come on our show so we can talk over you, accuse you of stuff with no evidence – ‘sources’ and such, call you a liar, and edit the result all to make you look demonic”) who will realise that the ABC is cannot be placated.
Perhaps ScoMo has got a hint now, and refusing to play their game. But he has to let the reason why be known.
The one thing Morrison is doing right.
Never let a good mob go to waste. 7:30 (or any other ALPBC program) would struggle to get a mob together.
“
Leigh, I gotta tell you, considering the reality of Morrison, he’s actually sitting there!
Boycott and divest the ABC.
Riversutra – SloMo is the Platonic ideal of the hollow man.
Funny how Morrison went to the wall to get Google and Facebook etc to pay the media for their content, and he overfunds the ABC and SBS, and the first thing they do is dog him compared to how they treat the ALP and the Greens (e.g. the Shorten case vs. Porter plus plenty of others). First chance he gets he needs to smack the media around the head e.g. break up Nine media, kick murdoch up the arse – Lachlan Murdoch is here now, whatever he wants tell him to piss off – open up free to air TV channels to new entrants would be a good way to shit on the TV stations – why the Liberals keep sucking up to the TV stations is something I don’t understand.
Concentration of media has been bad for democracy here and in the US. Liberals would be doing everyone, especially people who work in the media, a big favour if they increased the number of media owners.
Liberals need to learn how to use power. Labor definitely know how to use power – they get what they want and they only employ their own people in positions of power to ensure their aims are met. Anyone not on their side gets nothing. Greens are even worse than Labor.
When a conservative doesn’t appear on the ABC he is “running scared” or “gutless.”
When a left-of-centre pollie refuses to go on Bolt or Sky, for instance, it’s because he or she “doesn’t want to give them credibility.”
Feminists decry chivalry as condescending.
But chivalry is not just the action, it is also the meaning. A chivalrous male provides an example of how to act respectfully, and by displaying acts of chivalry, also acts as a check on disrespectful behaviour from others.
I wonder if you could measure chivalry, how parliament would perform…
Indeed, headpiece (and codpiece) filled with straw
From the Australian a few days ago. Who wouldn’t want to talk to a woman like this? How long before she’s writing long spiralling screeds in block capitals about what Tony Abbott did to her?
Any guesses where this will end up?
A nod to Sales. Gesturing towards the vacant chair was good theatre the other night.
But,CL, your attempt to make a connection with Monument’s appearance on 7.30 falls flat. You have to, like, actually show Lyndon in the actual same chair. Otherwise you’re trying to draw too long a bow.
Usually it is filled by a lefty. For example Insiders, Q and A, The Drum.
I’m she could get any her speed dial list people to turn up.
I wonder what the ABC pays for their services?
Yes, Terry. That was the gotcha: it being the exact same chair.
Not, say, that a man who was imprisoned for 11 months for giving his girlfriend a frightful hiding appeared on 7.30 as an ABC witness against George Pell.
Louise Milligan believed him and asked us to believe him.
In fact, he was lying.
Worth remembering at the moment.
With 195,000 viewers in Sydney these days (population 5.3 million), perhaps ScoMo realizes these people are irrelevant. And you can subtract the politicians, their staffers, lobbyists, journalists and rusted-on ALP/Greens voters from that number to get to a receptive audience number (probably a dozen or so).