Re-defeat Communism: The ATA is hiring

With the exponential growth of the The Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance and how critical it is that Australia gets its policy settings right in the post-pandemic era, we are now looking for a talented, driven, detail oriented and experienced individual to join our team as the new ATA Executive Director!

Given all the work the ATA has in terms of fighting for freedom, and to ensure we are best placed to achieve real results, we are restructuring the ATA leadership team to make sure we kick as many goals as possible. Brian Marlow will continue to lead the ATA in his new capacity as President, and will focus on campaigning, strategy, fundraising, and ensuring we have a strong vision moving forward. Day to day running of the ATA will now be separated from his role to allow him to focus what he does best, and will be the responsibility of the Executive Director.

The ED will be responsible for everything from ensuring the ATA runs smoothly, to managing the office, to ensuring staff meet deadlines and KPI’s, and will also look after everything from HR to compliance.

The job link is posted here, and if you know anyone who would be interested in applying, please pass this on!