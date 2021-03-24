Some locals around Mt Warning in northern NSW have put together this E-petition to NSW Parliament to try and save the wonderful summit walk from being banned by the state National Parks Bureaucracy. Any support from free thinking bushwalking or couch potato Cats much appreciated!

Reopen Mt Warning (Wollumbin) for everyone to appreciate and enjoy

To the Speaker and Members of the Legislative Assembly, we request the government reopen the Mount Warning (Wollumbin) Summit track, allowing all Australians and our visitors, to continue appreciating this world class environment and natural attraction. In the words of Marlene Boyd, local area Ngarakwal Nganduwal elder, “How can the public experience the spiritual significance of this land if they do not climb the summit and witness creation?”

NPWS website states “There’s a nature walk for every style of bushwalker in NSW national parks. Whether you’re a social walker, more of a well-balanced traveller, a brave adventurer, or a wise explorer, you’ll enjoy the experiences available on many of our best nature walks”. Mt Warning Summit track is one such walk, catering to all walker’s needs.

The descendants of the first Australians are not the only people with a sense of spiritual connection to the land. Mt Warning was dedicated as a National Park for the benefit of all Australians to experience with respect. The summit track attracts 170,000 visitors annually.

We request the parliament installs relevant signage among other initiatives to promote reconciliation and understanding of local indigenous culture in our community, including the significance of the mountain. The track should be maintained with safety at the final summit section easily improved. The Mount Warning Summit is a beautiful, natural, healthy, experience providing a unique appreciation of our culture, environment and an opportunity to appreciate this special land we have.