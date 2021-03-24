In reviewing The Iron Lady I made the offhand comment that Margaret Thatcher had been the Greatest Woman of the Twentieth Century. The debate over the greatest man had taken place at the end of 1999 and the choices, at least in the English speaking world, were narrowed down to Sir Winston Churchill and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Although there was some debate over which may have been the greater of the two, there did seem to be a distance between them and whoever might have been third.
Oddly, however, there was no one chosen as the Greatest Woman, and I suspect it is because there was no one who stood out to the same extent as Margaret Thatcher. She was clearly so far ahead of the rest that even to raise the question shows how much she stood out from all other possible choices. Whether you loved her, hated her or were merely indifferent, she along with Ronald Reagan, dominated the events of her time. But because she is a woman of the right, a classical liberal in the conservative tradition, those who typically hand out such laurels refused to raise the subject so that they could avoid even having to acknowledge how significant her role had been.
Margaret Thatcher inherited a Britain devastated by industrial mayhem following the Winter of Discontent and within half a decade returned sound governance to the UK. She endured the full impact of the miners’s strikes and restored industrial relations sanity by sheer force of will. She took on and prevailed against Argentina in the War in the Falklands. She strode like a colossus during the Cold War which she, along with Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, were instrumental in bringing to a peaceful end through an unbending moral crusade against political evil. She demanded fiscal and monetary disciplines that ended the economic chaos of the 1970s. She drove privatisation and defended our entrepreneurially-driven system of free enterprise. She was a model for others to follow as many have done. She remains to this day the gold standard of a conviction politician on the right side of history. If being a force for good is what matters, Margaret Thatcher was undoubtedly the greatest woman of the twentieth century.
I would love to know what Mrs T would make of the harridans whose activities are making democracy unworkable in most Western nations.
Apart from giving us the global warming scam, she was okay, but certainly not great.
Reagan and Thatcher are very overrated.
I clearly remember that England was a complete basket case until Thatcher came along.
Underrated by GenXers who are clueless about what the alternative was.
Unknown by millennials accept as a distant hate figure.
Ignored by Boomers who can’t admit they were wrong.
People forget (or deliberately ignore) how bad Britain was going before Thatcher turned it all around.
Marie Curie, surely?
Not gainsaying anything above about Mrs. Thatcher, but Marie Curie’s legacy has positively impacted bilions of people.
Because of a very, very long string of leftist (and hyper-squishy ‘Conservative’) governments and the near-total stranglehold of said leftists on practically all aspects of popular memory, reported (as compared to recorded) history and received cultural wisdom.
Remember, the Establishment is too busy at present reminding Britons of how prejudiced they have always (their claims) been, to realise that their long-trumpeted ideals of an ‘Independent’ Britain (albeit from the influence of those hated Kapitalistniy Americans, rather than the dead-fish EU) have been achieved…
Thanks for reminding us all, Steven. I left the UK exactly at the time she became PM, and exactly because I could see no future in Britain.
How wrong I was. Mind you, life was better in Oz in every aspect and I have never returned to the UK.
But where are those that could repeat the rescue of Western society so badly needed now; certainly not the rabble that seem to run the US. the worst of whom is the Jamaican /Indian mongrel President Harris. Can you imagine what Baroness Thatcher would have made of that illiterate halfcaste?
I grew up in Britain in the 60s and 70s and started work in 1976. The place was an absolute basket case indeed. Prior to Mrs Thatcher the unions ran the place via their lackeys in the Labour Party and it was going to the dogs at a rush. I remember saying to my Dad when I was doing my A-levels and he was giving me a serve for not working hard enough, that there was no point as the way the country was going it would be effectively like a Soviet vassal state in a few years.
My God we could do with her now. Sadly I see in Australia today many of the same mistakes and weaknesses that characterised the UK before her time. She wasn’t perfect or right in everything, but she had values, beliefs, character and personality that are desperately needed now.
And before the usual suspects lob in with, “If she was so great why are you living here?”, I came here in 1980 following an Aussie girl I met in London and before Maggie really got going and started making a difference. The state of the country at the time was one of the reasons I wanted to try somewhere else. But I went back regularly though the following years and the difference was visible and tangible.
