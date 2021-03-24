From Tasmanian Speaker says Liberal senator questioned Brittany Higgins’ drunkenness.
Tasmanian MP Sue Hickey has told State Parliament that Liberal senator Eric Abetz said former federal staffer Brittany Higgins could have put national security at risk by getting “disgustingly drunk”….
“I casually asked the honourable Senator Eric Abetz if the minister allegedly accused of the alleged rape that occurred around 30 years ago was the honourable Christian Porter MP,” Ms Hickey told Tasmanian Parliament on Wednesday morning.
“The senator quickly responded that yes, it was the first law officer of the nation, Christian Porter, but not to worry, the woman is dead and the law will protect him.”
Alas, the error the good Senator made was to assume that she was in any way worried how these more than thirty year old allegations might destabilise the government. Sen Abetz is alleged to have further added:
“‘As for that Higgins girl, anybody who is so disgustingly drunk, who would sleep with anybody, could have slept with one of our spies and put the security of our nation at risk,’ ” Ms Hickey said.
The report goes on:
Ms Hickey said she asked Senator Abetz why the security guards hadn’t stepped in knowing how drunk she appeared to be.
“He responded abruptly that if any security member dared to question the validity of access to the Parliament, by anyone who held a security pass, they would be sacked,” she said.
“I felt sick, knowing that the last line of protection for this young woman was not able to be provided due to the practices and protocols of that Parliament.”
No doubt the only answer is to set up a chaperone service inside Parliament House to provide that last line of protection. You know, as in the definition:
Chaperone: to stay with and take care of a young woman who is not married when she is in public.
The definition also added, “especially in the past”, but some ideas just seem to be perennial. If you cannot count on personal responsibility, obviously something else will need to be tried instead.
Eric Abetz gets the Prince Phillip award for services to the Zeitgeist.
Unless Abetz was drunk at the time, those are surprising views for a Liberal Senator, if true.
And then all our girls in the ADF will want them. Where will it end?
Get your hand off it, Grigory…
And then our girls in the ADF will want one. Where will it end?
Lack of judgment no personal responsibility , poor choices so really fit and proper to be working in Defence portfolio area. Friends and I are still wondering how she got t to be naked from a cocktail dress that apparently did not get torn or damaged . Takes some cheek to be able to walk out next morning at 10am past security.
Well she does appear to be an alcoholic attention seeker.
Let’s hope this incident has turned her off over indulging in alcohol and fraternising with sleazy political types. If so good. Now go to the police, file a report and get a job = on the path to a happier life.
These statements simply don’t sound like abetz. He doesnt talk like this. And ive heard him talk a lot over the years. Frankly this sounds like a contrived discussion.
The only part that rings true is his concerns regarding security. These advisors would be perfect targets for foreign spy agencies.
I read that appalling record (the crimes, not the list) of high-school sexual assault.
80%+ were “I got so drunk, then XXXX”, many at quite a young age (early teen).
I mentioned this to some acquaintances, telling them I was considering having my young daughter read it as an object lesson in protecting herself from such predators by not getting blind drunk and leaving herself vulnerable, despite the horror she would probably experience upon reading it.
I was howled down as a victim-blamer. Bizarre.
As Jordan Peterson said in one interview or another when discussing suitable attire at work, there is a line, all we’re debating is where it lies.
Abetz is exactly right regarding PH access – security cannot be a subjective arbiter of who is and isn’t allowed in. That would compromise the integrity of the parliamentary process.
He’s also right about the national security risk posed by people putting themselves in compromising positions.
how hard can it be to keep stupid drunk women out of parliament house?
Impossible.
Abetz himself said security would certainly be sacked for denying a Minister’s Staff entry, whatever the hour.
Get your Swipe Card out of it, Grigory.
Why would a spy in Parliament House with a security pass only put the security of our nation at risk if they slept with a disgustingly drunk parliamentary staffer?
The last line of protection for this girl is a condom, these are not allowed in parliament?
how hard can it be to keep stupid drunk women out of parliament house?
Well with the Senate voting system the way it is…
Oh, sorry, you were commenting on something else…
The last line of protection for this girl is a condom, these are not allowed in parliament?
There’s a dispenser in the prayer room. $2 each, no ultra thins though.
… and anyways, they prolly aren’t even drunk
I’m still mystified as to why security who find a naked drunk passed out girl on a couch in the Defence Minister’s office think she should be left alone, as if she is an expected visitor to the Minister’s office. And left alone until she finally comes to at 10.00 am and leaves the building in probably a vomit stained frock and smells bad.
That is bizarre.
Is there no supervisor to call, or even the Minister, and say there is a drunk naked girl unconscious on the couch in your office. Tell us what to do please, we think she is breathing and not dying.
“….but not to worry, the woman is dead and the law will protect him.”
Sounds like someone has been catching up with Marlowe during lockdown.
Hickey is a green-leaning leftie who betrayed the Tassie Libs to become Speaker and thereby undermine the working majority in the Tassie House of Assembly. As Abetz points out she doesn’t have the courage to say this crap without parliamentary privilege and is just bitter at losing pre-selection.
Lefty Bandwagon Has No Brakes…
Is a Defence Industry Minister’s parliamentary office a public place for the purposes of a chaperone service?
It’s quite clear. Definitely proven that persons within the PH precincts cannot be trusted to behave as normal adults and citizens.
Easy fix:
Plus or minus, this is the community standard.
Most workplaces do not allow drunken or drug-affected people on the premises . Workplace safety, insurance, duty of care, are all issues. Try getting onto an industrial site in such a condition.
The longer this Higgins matter drags on in the realms of politics and media, the more people who join the #metoo bandwagon inside the bubble seem to be culpable. Everyone is a victim there, apparently.
Oh to have one’s cake and eat it too, along with everybody elses! No group in history have ever demanded such expansive responsibility and such low accountability as modern western women.
She’s a strong independent woman who don’t need no man for nothing, that’s why. As a woman you cannot comprehend the shower of shit that would come down on any man suggesting a woman need help without her asking for it
Nobody can enter a worksite alcohol or drug affected under Australian industrial laws. OHS, workplace insurance, duty of care all apply.many sackable matters in this case.
So, how do people get away with it in the politico/media bubble? The Higgins case is a disgrace for all involved including her and him and the people who allowed it to happen.
Och, Jock. It sounds exactly like Abetz. I’ts what he would say and how he would say it.
Get your hand off your No True Scotsman Phallus-y, Grigory…
“We want the same as men… we are equal to men… no patronising chivalry…”
then…
– We are weaker physically than men, so we need protection against their violence
– we are no longer being treated with dignity, but simply as ‘other humans’, and we demand to be treated differently, kinder, gentler
– when we are p1ssed and make really bad choices, no-one can tell me off because it’s my right but if I make a bad decision then it’s your fault for not stopping me
– women must be protected from themselves
But, the feminists of the 1960s and 70s and the 3rd-wave ‘girls can be lads too and get p1ssed and swear and do what we want’ movements have got what they screeched for – they just didn’t foresee the 2nd order consequences of removing the inherent societal fences that had protected women (in the main).