Well go on then, do tell

Posted on March 24, 2021 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

The AFR reports today of a sit-in protest by 30 serving Labor and Greens staff in Parliament House’s meditation room demanding a change to the “don’t ask, don’t tell” culture in federal politics.

According to the report, the event organiser, Labor electorate officer Georgia Tee, said that as a young staffer she had been told by a senior colleague not to report workplace incidents because it could ruin her career.

Well we’re all waiting for these 30 staffers to tell of the incidents they have kept quiet. Because if they don’t it means it is all a political stunt designed to hurt the Coalition and Labor and Greens staffers will continue to remain silent to further their careers.

Come on Tree et al, do tell.

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to Well go on then, do tell

  1. Rabbi Putin says:
    March 24, 2021 at 8:16 am

    Vote out all women

  2. shatterzzz says:
    March 24, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Amusing sight on the BOM Radar page .. only one patch of rain on the 256kms spread .. right atop Warragambah Dam .. LOL!

  3. shatterzzz says:
    March 24, 2021 at 8:26 am

    Sorry wrong thread …… duuuuuuuuuuh!

  4. Blair says:
    March 24, 2021 at 8:27 am

    …”she had been told by a senior colleague not to report workplace incidents…”
    Did her Union rep tell her that too?

  5. Entropy says:
    March 24, 2021 at 8:33 am

    You gotta ALP is much more disciplined and organised than the show
    Once’s in the SFL. Pity that the ALP denizens are all focussed internally for personal political advantage and their “career” and not on the vocation of improving the country.

  6. Texas Jack says:
    March 24, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Yet Morrison, go figure, is still pandering to them? Crying for the cameras. Calling for quotas. What the …. ?

    Morrison is finishing Turnbull’s sad work.

  7. Entropy says:
    March 24, 2021 at 8:51 am

    There are meditation rooms?

    I completely despise politicians.

  8. Shy Ted says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:08 am

    This is what she looks like. Several search engines, no pic. Conspicuously absent from articles and social media. Hmm.

  9. Tom says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:12 am

    Everything you read now in the Australian news media is about the next federal election.

    The news media sees its primary mission as achieving a change of government.
    They’re no longer even pretending they don’t regard the LNP as a tribal enemy.

  10. exsteelworker says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:18 am

    Where were they when Bill Shorten was accused of rape? Its only important to the left when its not their mates in the firing line.Hypocrisy and the left.

  11. hzhousewife says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:18 am

    Prepare to welcome Princess Tarnia as our new overlord.

  12. Angus Black says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:21 am

    The censors at the Australian thought it unacceptable to print this comment today…

    Hands up everyone who believes the culture of drink, drugs and bullying at Parliament House doesn’t extend beyond the Coalition…

    …or, indeed, that the bullies are all men, or that the victims are all women…

    I wonder why.

  13. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:32 am

    The news media sees its primary mission as achieving a change of government.
    They’re no longer even pretending they don’t regard the LNP as a tribal enemy.

    Even though the stupid forking gliberals both federally and in NSW have been busy implementing the staggeringly stupid, unworkable and hideously expensive policies of labore and the greenfilth while the latter tolerate the inconvenience of being out of power.

    So how’s that working out, Goose Morristeen and Beryl Gladyschlocklian, you pair of irredeemable imbeciles?

  14. Fred says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Crime is a state issue. There are plenty of Labor state governments. If men are not being punished for crimes surely this is something that Labor is responsible for.

    Here in Victoria, Labor has been in power for 16 of the last 20 years.

  15. cuckoo says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:44 am

    Parliament House’s meditation room

    Best laugh I’ll have all day.

  16. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:08 am

    “Angus Black says:
    March 24, 2021 at 9:21 am”

    So glad I cancelled my sub.

  17. Roger says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:10 am

    The news media sees its primary mission as achieving a change of government.
    They’re no longer even pretending they don’t regard the LNP as a tribal enemy.

    They’ve been emboldened by what the American media did to Trump.

  18. Andre Lewis says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:12 am

    Having worked in Canberra and closely with several Ministers the Parliament complex has a lot of hard working staffers, many relatively young and keen. Yes they party after work just like any other young cohort with a good job. Interstate travel is necessary so small groups are often spending days away from home which can lead to short liaisons. It can also be a hothouse atmosphere especially nearing an election and long hours are required but again not dissimilar to any city office situation.
    To say the ‘culture’ in the House is somehow different/worse than anywhere else is a media and ALP beat up. It tarnishes the reputations of everyone working there unfairly which is no doubt why the PM went off to the reporters yesterday.

  19. Scott Osmond says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:12 am

    We won’t see this on the news tonight. It’s only the SFL’s that fall for this.

  20. H B Bear says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:12 am

    I’m waiting for the Kate Jenkins investigation. I’m sure that will be balanced and objective, possibly clearing the Lieborals.

  21. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:19 am

    “They’ve been emboldened by what the American media did to Trump.”

    Yep…it’s pure Alinsky.

  22. Roger says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:29 am

    To say the ‘culture’ in the House is somehow different/worse than anywhere else is a media and ALP beat up.

    Is it now normal in Australian workplaces for drinks after work to turn into a group masturbation session over a senior’s desk?

    If so, that’s a culture in decline.

  23. H B Bear says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:34 am

    You need to get out more Roger.

  24. Roger says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:36 am

    You need to get out more Roger.

    Clearly not, then!

  25. H B Bear says:
    March 24, 2021 at 10:47 am

    Maybe give Canberra a miss.

    As if anyone needs to be told.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.