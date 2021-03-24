Well go on then, do tell

The AFR reports today of a sit-in protest by 30 serving Labor and Greens staff in Parliament House’s meditation room demanding a change to the “don’t ask, don’t tell” culture in federal politics.

According to the report, the event organiser, Labor electorate officer Georgia Tee, said that as a young staffer she had been told by a senior colleague not to report workplace incidents because it could ruin her career.

Well we’re all waiting for these 30 staffers to tell of the incidents they have kept quiet. Because if they don’t it means it is all a political stunt designed to hurt the Coalition and Labor and Greens staffers will continue to remain silent to further their careers.

Come on Tree et al, do tell.