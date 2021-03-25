The hard part of getting to net zero. Demonstrated by South Australia

ON THE UPSIDE

Celebrating the achievement of the wind leading state that showed the way to the future when they blew up their coal power stations.

The state Liberal government has now firmly embraced the renewables transition, setting a target for 100% renewable electricity by 2030. By 2050, the government says, renewables could generate 500% of the state’s energy needs, with the surplus exported nationally and internationally.

ON THE DOWNSIDE

The South Australians have doubled or tripled the price of power and brought the grid to the verge of collapse. That is the easy part of the transition, the hard part will be to keep the lights on when the NEM loses any more coal power capacity, starting with Liddell in 2023.

In SA there is 2.1GW of installed capacity which is comparable with the demand that ranges from about 900MW to 2,500MW although the average at 29% of capacity falls well short of demand and frequent wind droughts reduce the wind power supply to near zero.

THE CRITICAL ISSUE is the supply of wind power at breakfast and dinnertime that are high points of demand coinciding with little or no solar power. The sun works office hours like most other people. SA may be a net exporter of power but they cannot claim to be independent of coal power as long as they need to import regularly, or indeed if they ever have to import.

Over the last three months SA has been importing at breakfast and dinnertime almost every day. Every day they use local gas.

The lesson from the South Australian experience is clear. Wind power is not working to provide energy independence.

Victoria will be in the same situation without Yallourn.