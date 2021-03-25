Vici, Vidi, Veni

THE usually tweety Malcolm Turnbull is yet to repudiate last night’s non-reported accusation-by-implication that he enabled the triumphant return of a now notorious staffer-cum-French polisher to Parliament House. Interesting.
[T]he bloke who was sacked this week was someone I sacked years earlier. He never forgave me for it. He backgrounded to journalists about me that I was a bitch, too tough, all the things you’ve heard before. I sacked him and I said he would never be back again in that building. Turnbull rolled Abbott, I was gone and he was back.”
I wonder if this is the reason the security staff seem so efficient and au fait with the process of getting in steam cleaning contractors?
Credlin is a rock star. I wish she was P.M.
And remember how John Howard bragged that he was the man who stopped Malcolm Turnbull walking away from politics.
Rudd and Turnbull, the two most toxic individuals in Australian politics for all time.
Parliament House is going to need a spiritual cleansing service.
Saw what you did there.
Lord Waffle of Wentworth.
The retarded villiage idiot.
No broader issues with fags infiltrating institutional power structures and immediately completely debasing them here at all.
So the Respect! “Love is Love”, “Just Like You!” gay marriage campaign was being run by gay men who were having cross party orgies in parliament house and putting their sperm on the desks of people who disagreed.
This in between ducking for cover when the Australian Christian Lobby headquarters was bombed by a gay man two suburbs over (which was quickly swept under the carpet by the AFP).
Ok.
Usually a protected species these days.
I would not be in the least surprised to learn that they made sex toys in Maolcolm’s shape, as a kind of homage to a hero.
Also, I would not be surprised to learn that Maolcolm’s politics was the result of learning that lefties would pretend to like him, and real conservatives wouldn’t.
Credlin demonstrates what a capable woman is, and can be.
She eclipses just about every other woman in that house of ill repute.
Just this.
Maocon is a wanker.
I would be very interested to know what connections existed between “star of the Mardi Gras” Turnbull and the desk man. Specifically, whether the latter was taken back because Abbott Catholic meanie and Malcolm love is love.
That’s the kind of thing a reporter should be looking into.
She was his chief staffer when a lot of this was going on.
Doing nothing but preemptively covering her arse now.
Yes well done Twostix; I’m quoting that! 🙂
Re Credlin, she’s a tough political operator but I can’t recall anything she has been personally associated with policy-wise for the good of the Commonwealth. It’s also a bit Canberra bubble for her to play teasing games about the former minister running gay orgies. Given that taxpayers are funding his retirement to the tune of millions of dollars until he dies, they deserve to know who it is. Either name him or admit you’re one of the protective insider bubbletons. Credlin can’t be half a whistleblower.
I cant bring myself to google “Malcolm Turnbull sex toy” in case something actually appears.
So while the mass debate went on over SSM they were having a masturbate against/on those who were debating against men/men masturbation?
How are sales of Jatz crackers in the parliamentary shop?
Yes, a bit more than some burnt sage.
A supertanker filled with holy water may erase some of the filth and depravity.
p.s Do our Mu slim community know that gay orgies were being carried out in their prayer rooms?
Mal’s moto…You want extra mayo with that?
Did he bump into Bob Carr at the Mardi Gras?
I love Bill Shorten’s quote in the link; that one can’t be half-arsed about supporting gay marriage.
That’s one for the pool-room.
However, if Credlin new this was going on, why didn’t she blow the whistle (so to speak)?
Piss or get off the pot.
This threatening to name names drives me insane and is part of the Uniparty foil.
I still haven’t worked out whether Credlin really was a toxic control freak psychopath or whether she deserves the Order of Australia for reining in such an utterly dire, dismal clown troupe as Abbott had to deal with in the partyroom, even to the limited extent she did.
Probably the latter, on the assumption that one should never believe MSM criticism of any Abbott supporter without unimpeachable corroborating evidence.
The only time I ever dealt with her she certainly had a quick, snappy temper, but it was too brief an experience to base a judgement on.
She eclipses just about every other woman in that house of ill repute.
True, even if she was a toxic control freak psychopath – at least she was a competent one.
she was a toxic control freak
Come now! A lot of us are!
Anyway, I’d rather be a control freak, than a pathological narcissist. At least control freaks get things done…. narcissists just think they do.
She shoots….She SCORES!
@motherlode:
“Also, I would not be surprised to learn that Maolcolm’s politics was the result of learning that lefties would pretend to like him, and real conservatives wouldn’t.”
It seems to be one of teh “lost” bits of the narrative that Turnbull ALWAYS wanted to get his snout in the Parliamentart trough.
To that end, as a young “man”, he first fronted the ALP as a prospective member. For reasons about which we may hypothesize, the ALP turned him away.
So, he went to the “next worst thing”, the Liberal party. Merely a means to an end for an independently-wealthy chancer. Bear in mind that quite a few Liberal Party branches had been successfully subverted by this time, so it wasn’t exactly a struggle.
I’ll bet the ALP head-shed breathed a huge sigh of relief at dodging that bullet, then, later, as things “developed”, fell about laughing at the growing shambles over at Liberal Party central.
If the Liberals are going to have quotas for female representation they should note that the ALP have had quotas for 25 years and have won one election in that time (2007).
People keep asking why didn’t she blow the whistle. You obviously haven’t been following how the toxic, left wing media and ABC work. They own the narrative. Anyone who dares to rock the boat is destroyed. You wait your opportunity and maybe her opportunity is now.
“When the MP cleaned out the staffer’s desk and the computer, that MP uncovered evidence that for many months that staffer had regularly met with other men, in the middle of the day, when the MP was in question time, for orgies in political offices,” Ms Credlin said during her show on Wednesday night.
Does this suggest that when Cdl Pell cleaned the h0m0s3xuals out of the priesthood, they infiltrated Parliament instead?
Turnbull as PM was to Abbott/Credlin what Biden Dems are to Trump’s legacy: determined to obliterate at any cost to the good of the nation.
Maybe this workplace has a man/boy problem too. Or is it just absolute power absolutely corrupts and these entitled fcuks think they can get away with anything. Something about politics, the judiciary and sadly the priesthood that attracts a disproportionate number of sleazes and gay predators. Credlin. She shoots…she SCORES!
No idea why this thought just came to me or even why posting in this thread but …
I seem to recall a story from 3 years ago about a certain minister, now ex minister, claiming his Twitter account was hacked because it had “liked” something from a gay porn site. In fact just read the SMH article to check.
You wouldn’t have to be of Muslim faith to feel this is a bit putrid, and the Liberal/Labor politicians covering it up and in some cases participating. For all their talk of anti racism and acceptance of the various religions. Why should Australian voters even listen to them.
Gay orgies in prayer rooms and on female MPs desks or those who did not support SSM and naked drunk girls on couches being sick.
Tough work to be a cleaner in that joint.
No, no, a lot of blokes did that.
Well if she were a female toxic control psychopath that would make her about one in a zillion given the spread in the population . Now if you suggested there was a toxic narcissist about collecting a fat pension whilst deep into revenge I could agree with that.
Brett W…hmm, the mincing poodle…Perhaps!
She elcipses all the “men” too.
Hanson ought to name in the senate “the former cabinet minister”, orgy participant and rent boy aficionado and get it over and done with. It’s not as if anyone with more than a passing interest in Ozzie politics wouldn’t know who the mincing poodle in question is.
True. Perfect time to ask for a pay rise. Danger money.
@ Tim Neilson
The career achievements of Dr Allen or ex-Professor Hammond (V-C, albeit of a quite small institution) cast shadow over the political careerist Credlin. They, and Karen Andrews, look a lot more like the traditional ranks of coalition members – successful professionals, established in something before they enter politics – than any of their male leaders, all of whom are now life-long hacks.
Indeed.
My assumption is Malcolm love is love.
Its also pretty obvious all this coming and going happened while Malcolm sat in the big chair.
Even back in the Tim Fischer era, he was reported to have stumbled upon fornicators in the what used to be called a chapel.
“Rudd and Turnbull, the two most toxic individuals in Australian politics for all time.”
Turdbull is worse…far worse. Rudd doesn’t trash the party that made him PM the way Turdbull trashes and jeopardies the Liberal party.
Employing a grub like the one who featured himself on the infamous masturbation video is just the sort of thing I would expect from Turnbull. He has no moral compass and is solid in his belief that he is much much smarter than anyone else. Why would he bother to enquire about why a staffer was sacked by the his predecessors’ s chief of staff? Turnbull was a disgraceful PM and this is just another piece of evidence to prove that.
In September 2015 the Liberal party sold its soul to an utterly malevolent individual.
So many things about Trumble are only coming out later- the grauniard, now the ‘advisors’. I still wanna know why hoWARd was so enamored with him. Trumble had all the appeal of a fart in a lift.
I never realized how rotten the lieborals were and I think Credlin had a massive problem to deal with so she should be given the benefit of the doubt. The current NSW mis-government leaves me in no doubt as regards their rottenness.
The sad fact is that our politicians are trying to sabotage our economy (and our society) to placate foreign interests.
Controlled implosion and a few graders.
Plant a memorial garden to democracy on the resulting hill.
Allow the sheep to graze there once more.
“Joanna Smythe says:
March 25, 2021 at 3:37 pm
People keep asking why didn’t she blow the whistle. You obviously haven’t been following how the toxic, left wing media and ABC work. They own the narrative. Anyone who dares to rock the boat is destroyed. You wait your opportunity and maybe her opportunity is now.”
Agree Joanna. I clearly remember how, back in 2016, when both Credlin and Abbott were both smeared by the Battered Sav (on behalf on Turnbull)…remember the nasty innuendo was that they were having an affair….I remember Credlin at the time on Sky being dignified but saying that one day she will have her say..she did last night…very well I might add.
I still wanna know why hoWARd was so enamored with him.
I am sure lots of people were. Apparently Abbott also encouraged Turnbull to stay. Perhaps they thought Turnbull would appeal to the lefties and help the Coalition win a few extra votes