Vici, Vidi, Veni

Posted on March 25, 2021 by currencylad

THE usually tweety Malcolm Turnbull is yet to repudiate last night’s non-reported accusation-by-implication that he enabled the triumphant return of a now notorious staffer-cum-French polisher to Parliament House. Interesting.

[T]he bloke who was sacked this week was someone I sacked years earlier. He never forgave me for it. He backgrounded to journalists about me that I was a bitch, too tough, all the things you’ve heard before. I sacked him and I said he would never be back again in that building. Turnbull rolled Abbott, I was gone and he was back.”

                              Malcolm Turnbull: unexpected star of the Mardi Gras.

53 Responses to Vici, Vidi, Veni

  1. Mater says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Peta Credlin claims historical gay ‘orgies’ took place at Parliament House.

    I wonder if this is the reason the security staff seem so efficient and au fait with the process of getting in steam cleaning contractors?

  2. Joanna Smythe says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    Credlin is a rock star. I wish she was P.M.

  3. mh says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    And remember how John Howard bragged that he was the man who stopped Malcolm Turnbull walking away from politics.

  4. 132andBush says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Rudd and Turnbull, the two most toxic individuals in Australian politics for all time.

  5. Roger says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:28 pm

    I wonder if this is the reason the security staff seem so efficient and au fait with the process of getting in steam cleaning contractors?

    Parliament House is going to need a spiritual cleansing service.

  6. Dr Faustus says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Vici, Vidi, Veni

    Saw what you did there.

  7. Beertruk says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    Lord Waffle of Wentworth.
    The retarded villiage idiot.

  8. twostix says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    “When the MP cleaned out the staffer’s desk and the computer, that MP uncovered evidence that for many months that staffer had regularly met with other men, in the middle of the day, when the MP was in question time, for orgies in political offices,” Ms Credlin said during her show on Wednesday night.

    “Labor staffers, not just this Coalition man, and a number of others too.”

    No broader issues with fags infiltrating institutional power structures and immediately completely debasing them here at all.

  9. twostix says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    So the Respect! “Love is Love”, “Just Like You!” gay marriage campaign was being run by gay men who were having cross party orgies in parliament house and putting their sperm on the desks of people who disagreed.

    This in between ducking for cover when the Australian Christian Lobby headquarters was bombed by a gay man two suburbs over (which was quickly swept under the carpet by the AFP).

    Ok.

  10. Beertruk says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:38 pm

    No broader issues with fags infiltrating institutional power structures and immediately completely debasing them here at all.

    Usually a protected species these days.

  11. Mother Lode says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull: unexpected star of the Mardi Gras.

    I would not be in the least surprised to learn that they made sex toys in Maolcolm’s shape, as a kind of homage to a hero.

    Also, I would not be surprised to learn that Maolcolm’s politics was the result of learning that lefties would pretend to like him, and real conservatives wouldn’t.

  12. duncanm says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    Joanna Smythe says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:22 pm
    Credlin is a rock star. I wish she was P.M.

    Credlin demonstrates what a capable woman is, and can be.

    She eclipses just about every other woman in that house of ill repute.

  13. C.L. says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    So the Respect! “Love is Love”, “Just Like You!” gay marriage campaign was being run by gay men who were having cross party orgies in parliament house and putting their sperm on the desks of people who disagreed.

    This in between ducking for cover when the Australian Christian Lobby headquarters was bombed by a gay man two suburbs over (which was quickly swept under the carpet by the AFP).

    Ok.

    Just this.

  14. Lysander says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    Maocon is a wanker.

  15. C.L. says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    I would be very interested to know what connections existed between “star of the Mardi Gras” Turnbull and the desk man. Specifically, whether the latter was taken back because Abbott Catholic meanie and Malcolm love is love.

    That’s the kind of thing a reporter should be looking into.

  16. twostix says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Credlin is a rock star. I wish she was P.M.

    She was his chief staffer when a lot of this was going on.

    Doing nothing but preemptively covering her arse now.

  17. Lysander says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    So the Respect! “Love is Love”, “Just Like You!” gay marriage campaign was being run by gay men who were having cross party orgies in parliament house and putting their sperm on the desks of people who disagreed.

    Yes well done Twostix; I’m quoting that! 🙂

  18. C.L. says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Re Credlin, she’s a tough political operator but I can’t recall anything she has been personally associated with policy-wise for the good of the Commonwealth. It’s also a bit Canberra bubble for her to play teasing games about the former minister running gay orgies. Given that taxpayers are funding his retirement to the tune of millions of dollars until he dies, they deserve to know who it is. Either name him or admit you’re one of the protective insider bubbletons. Credlin can’t be half a whistleblower.

  19. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    I cant bring myself to google “Malcolm Turnbull sex toy” in case something actually appears.

    So while the mass debate went on over SSM they were having a masturbate against/on those who were debating against men/men masturbation?

    How are sales of Jatz crackers in the parliamentary shop?

  20. Infidel Tiger King says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Parliament House is going to need a spiritual cleansing service.

    Yes, a bit more than some burnt sage.

    A supertanker filled with holy water may erase some of the filth and depravity.

    p.s Do our Mu slim community know that gay orgies were being carried out in their prayer rooms?

  21. Pete of Perth says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:58 pm

    Mal’s moto…You want extra mayo with that?

  22. cuckoo says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    Did he bump into Bob Carr at the Mardi Gras?

  23. bela bartok says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    I love Bill Shorten’s quote in the link; that one can’t be half-arsed about supporting gay marriage.
    That’s one for the pool-room.

    However, if Credlin new this was going on, why didn’t she blow the whistle (so to speak)?

  24. Infidel Tiger King says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    Piss or get off the pot.

    This threatening to name names drives me insane and is part of the Uniparty foil.

  25. Tim Neilson says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    Credlin is a rock star. I wish she was P.M.

    Credlin demonstrates what a capable woman is, and can be.

    I still haven’t worked out whether Credlin really was a toxic control freak psychopath or whether she deserves the Order of Australia for reining in such an utterly dire, dismal clown troupe as Abbott had to deal with in the partyroom, even to the limited extent she did.
    Probably the latter, on the assumption that one should never believe MSM criticism of any Abbott supporter without unimpeachable corroborating evidence.
    The only time I ever dealt with her she certainly had a quick, snappy temper, but it was too brief an experience to base a judgement on.

    She eclipses just about every other woman in that house of ill repute.

    True, even if she was a toxic control freak psychopath – at least she was a competent one.

  26. Vicki says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    she was a toxic control freak

    Come now! A lot of us are!

    Anyway, I’d rather be a control freak, than a pathological narcissist. At least control freaks get things done…. narcissists just think they do.

  27. kc says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    She shoots….She SCORES!

  28. Bruce says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    @motherlode:

    “Also, I would not be surprised to learn that Maolcolm’s politics was the result of learning that lefties would pretend to like him, and real conservatives wouldn’t.”

    It seems to be one of teh “lost” bits of the narrative that Turnbull ALWAYS wanted to get his snout in the Parliamentart trough.

    To that end, as a young “man”, he first fronted the ALP as a prospective member. For reasons about which we may hypothesize, the ALP turned him away.

    So, he went to the “next worst thing”, the Liberal party. Merely a means to an end for an independently-wealthy chancer. Bear in mind that quite a few Liberal Party branches had been successfully subverted by this time, so it wasn’t exactly a struggle.

    I’ll bet the ALP head-shed breathed a huge sigh of relief at dodging that bullet, then, later, as things “developed”, fell about laughing at the growing shambles over at Liberal Party central.

  29. gary says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    If the Liberals are going to have quotas for female representation they should note that the ALP have had quotas for 25 years and have won one election in that time (2007).

  30. Joanna Smythe says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    People keep asking why didn’t she blow the whistle. You obviously haven’t been following how the toxic, left wing media and ABC work. They own the narrative. Anyone who dares to rock the boat is destroyed. You wait your opportunity and maybe her opportunity is now.

  31. Boambee John says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    “When the MP cleaned out the staffer’s desk and the computer, that MP uncovered evidence that for many months that staffer had regularly met with other men, in the middle of the day, when the MP was in question time, for orgies in political offices,” Ms Credlin said during her show on Wednesday night.

    Does this suggest that when Cdl Pell cleaned the h0m0s3xuals out of the priesthood, they infiltrated Parliament instead?

  32. mareeS says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    Turnbull as PM was to Abbott/Credlin what Biden Dems are to Trump’s legacy: determined to obliterate at any cost to the good of the nation.

  33. kc says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    Maybe this workplace has a man/boy problem too. Or is it just absolute power absolutely corrupts and these entitled fcuks think they can get away with anything. Something about politics, the judiciary and sadly the priesthood that attracts a disproportionate number of sleazes and gay predators. Credlin. She shoots…she SCORES!

  34. BrettW says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    No idea why this thought just came to me or even why posting in this thread but …

    I seem to recall a story from 3 years ago about a certain minister, now ex minister, claiming his Twitter account was hacked because it had “liked” something from a gay porn site. In fact just read the SMH article to check.

  35. candy says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    You wouldn’t have to be of Muslim faith to feel this is a bit putrid, and the Liberal/Labor politicians covering it up and in some cases participating. For all their talk of anti racism and acceptance of the various religions. Why should Australian voters even listen to them.

    Gay orgies in prayer rooms and on female MPs desks or those who did not support SSM and naked drunk girls on couches being sick.
    Tough work to be a cleaner in that joint.

  36. Dot says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    kc says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:27 pm
    She shoots….She SCORES!

    No, no, a lot of blokes did that.

  37. min says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    Well if she were a female toxic control psychopath that would make her about one in a zillion given the spread in the population . Now if you suggested there was a toxic narcissist about collecting a fat pension whilst deep into revenge I could agree with that.

  38. kc says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    Brett W…hmm, the mincing poodle…Perhaps!

  39. Rohan says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    duncanm says:
    March 25, 2021 at 2:40 pm

    She eclipses just about every other woman in that house of ill repute.

    She elcipses all the “men” too.

  40. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    This threatening to name names

    Hanson ought to name in the senate “the former cabinet minister”, orgy participant and rent boy aficionado and get it over and done with. It’s not as if anyone with more than a passing interest in Ozzie politics wouldn’t know who the mincing poodle in question is.

  41. jupes says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    Tough work to be a cleaner in that joint.

    True. Perfect time to ask for a pay rise. Danger money.

  42. Pyrmonter says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    @ Tim Neilson

    The career achievements of Dr Allen or ex-Professor Hammond (V-C, albeit of a quite small institution) cast shadow over the political careerist Credlin. They, and Karen Andrews, look a lot more like the traditional ranks of coalition members – successful professionals, established in something before they enter politics – than any of their male leaders, all of whom are now life-long hacks.

  43. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    Tough work to be a cleaner in that joint.

    Indeed.

  44. notafan says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    My assumption is Malcolm love is love.

    Its also pretty obvious all this coming and going happened while Malcolm sat in the big chair.

  45. miltonf says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Even back in the Tim Fischer era, he was reported to have stumbled upon fornicators in the what used to be called a chapel.

  46. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    “Rudd and Turnbull, the two most toxic individuals in Australian politics for all time.”

    Turdbull is worse…far worse. Rudd doesn’t trash the party that made him PM the way Turdbull trashes and jeopardies the Liberal party.

  47. Robbo says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Employing a grub like the one who featured himself on the infamous masturbation video is just the sort of thing I would expect from Turnbull. He has no moral compass and is solid in his belief that he is much much smarter than anyone else. Why would he bother to enquire about why a staffer was sacked by the his predecessors’ s chief of staff? Turnbull was a disgraceful PM and this is just another piece of evidence to prove that.

  48. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    In September 2015 the Liberal party sold its soul to an utterly malevolent individual.

  49. miltonf says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    So many things about Trumble are only coming out later- the grauniard, now the ‘advisors’. I still wanna know why hoWARd was so enamored with him. Trumble had all the appeal of a fart in a lift.

    I never realized how rotten the lieborals were and I think Credlin had a massive problem to deal with so she should be given the benefit of the doubt. The current NSW mis-government leaves me in no doubt as regards their rottenness.

  50. miltonf says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:47 pm

    The sad fact is that our politicians are trying to sabotage our economy (and our society) to placate foreign interests.

  51. calli says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    Parliament House is going to need a spiritual cleansing service.

    Controlled implosion and a few graders.

    Plant a memorial garden to democracy on the resulting hill.

    Allow the sheep to graze there once more.

  52. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:55 pm

    “Joanna Smythe says:
    March 25, 2021 at 3:37 pm
    People keep asking why didn’t she blow the whistle. You obviously haven’t been following how the toxic, left wing media and ABC work. They own the narrative. Anyone who dares to rock the boat is destroyed. You wait your opportunity and maybe her opportunity is now.”

    Agree Joanna. I clearly remember how, back in 2016, when both Credlin and Abbott were both smeared by the Battered Sav (on behalf on Turnbull)…remember the nasty innuendo was that they were having an affair….I remember Credlin at the time on Sky being dignified but saying that one day she will have her say..she did last night…very well I might add.

  53. Neil says:
    March 25, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    I still wanna know why hoWARd was so enamored with him.

    I am sure lots of people were. Apparently Abbott also encouraged Turnbull to stay. Perhaps they thought Turnbull would appeal to the lefties and help the Coalition win a few extra votes

