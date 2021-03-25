Vici, Vidi, Veni

THE usually tweety Malcolm Turnbull is yet to repudiate last night’s non-reported accusation-by-implication that he enabled the triumphant return of a now notorious staffer-cum-French polisher to Parliament House. Interesting.

[T]he bloke who was sacked this week was someone I sacked years earlier. He never forgave me for it. He backgrounded to journalists about me that I was a bitch, too tough, all the things you’ve heard before. I sacked him and I said he would never be back again in that building. Turnbull rolled Abbott, I was gone and he was back.”



