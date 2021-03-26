A mocking reminder of the many visions of Tim Flannery

A nice piece by The Mocker in The Australian recently. Something in their favour for a change!

The Mocker on Tim Flannery

In 2008 Flannery proposed changing the colour of the sky to combat climate change, a crackpot scheme which would have involved adding sulphur to jet fuel to disperse it in the atmosphere. “We need to be ready to start doing it in perhaps five years time if we fail to achieve what we’re trying to achieve,” he said.

Put Flannery’s remarks to him and you are likely to be met with his standard reply of “I didn’t say that”, or “I was misrepresented,” but the reality is this bloke is all over the shop. In 2006, he called for Australia to replace coal fired power plants with nuclear technology. “We would then have a power infrastructure like that of France, and in doing so we would have done something great for the world,” he wrote in The Age.

But less than a year later, he dismissed the case for nuclear power. “The answer is so resoundingly ‘no’ it is embarrassing,” he smugly informed a Sydney business audience. “We are, potentially, the new Saudi Arabia of renewable energy … it is massive, unimaginable amounts of energy and we have some fantastic technology in Australia to harness that.”

He did not explain his massive turnaround. If there is one thing Flannery is consistent about, it is his refusal to explain his inconsistencies. In 2006 Flannery envisaged a futuristic city in the Australian desert.

“Geothermia would be a city not of thousands but of hundreds of thousands – a place with its own critical mass,” he wrote. “Imagine the exports of gas and of processed minerals from the mammoth Olympic Dam mine, which is nearby.” Likewise the year before he told ABC’s Lateline that gas would “play a very significant role in terms of Australia’s future energy requirements”.

But when Energy Minister Angus Taylor proposed a “gas-fired” COVID19 recovery plan last year, Flannery had forgotten his pro-gas stance. “If the federal government wishes to keep Australians safe, the gas … must stay in the ground,” he wrote.