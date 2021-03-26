Biden’s Cheat Sheets

Posted on March 26, 2021 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

It seems he needs to be reminded he is President too

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Biden’s Cheat Sheets

  1. Mother Lode says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:26 pm

    Absolutely his obvious unsuitability for the role is meant as a warning to all that if they can get even this shambling dotard in, what chance could anyone else have.

  2. Nob says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:45 pm

    Looks like The Swamp is now running the country and he just gets to be the figurehead.

    Actual “Infrastructure” is good, sure, but also code for giant taxpayer funded boondoggles.

  3. Carpe Jugulum says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Quite frankly I’m impressed the brain of Joementia can process words of more than one syllable

  4. jupes says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    It seems he needs to be reminded he is President too

    Missing Trump yet Lucy?

  5. covid ate my homework says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    All black Americans feel hunted, get over it!

  6. Mother Lode says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    Comparing American infrastructure spending to Chinese, apart from the fact Biden’s people would have fiddled the numbers to get what they want, would gloss over the fact that China is still building infrastructure to catch up with first world nations that have been building theirs for a century and, working the opposite way, that the cost of Chinese infrastructure would be a fraction of America’s.

    All the rules and regulations, permits, mandatory studies, vexatious lawsuits, cost of better materials and first world wages would make American projects rather more pricey.

    But Joe just gets a simple headline number to work with, which is frankly two too many for the sun-dazed sloth.

  7. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:33 pm

    PEDOTUS doing a speech.

  8. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    c’mon man anyone can forg…. for…. mmm…. where am I again?

  9. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:49 pm

    Biden: I plan to pun for peelection in 2024

    if you say so

  10. Damon says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    Biden thinks he is still Vice President. He is just not sure to whom.

  11. Cui Bono says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Fake election campaign
    Fake insurrection
    Fake press conference
    As Candace Owens says…communism

  12. Ceres says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    Weekend at Bidens. Tragic for America. Wicked family and Democrats for putting this senile bloke up.

  13. egg_ says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Looks like mUntard’s daily taking points from the sistahood.

  14. Leo G says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:01 pm

    Fake election campaign
    Fake insurrection
    Fake press conference

    Fake-bat bat virus epidemic.
    Fake medical response to epidemic.
    Fake domestic intelligence and security service.
    Fake-justice justice department.
    Fake system of separated powers of government branches
    Fake freedom of the media from interference by an overreaching state

    Fake United States of America

  15. nb says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    The best bit is the bottom line, not visible. It says: ‘By BH Obama.’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.