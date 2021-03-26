Everything in moderation

AN argument has to be pretty lousy to elicit sympathy for Victoria Police. That said, when an ABC ‘expert’ uses 35 paragraphs hinting they’re to blame before sullenly admitting the truth about why 19 per cent of young people in Victorian prisons are African-‘Australians’ (despite making up less than 0.5 per cent of the state’s youth population) – you gasp agog if not shed a tear.
Too many young African-Australians are in jail. Some blame police, but the data tells a more complex story.
Over-involvement in serious crimes most likely explains the concerning trends in African-Australian youth imprisonment.
Oh. They’re in prison because they’re violent, dangerous criminals. That isn’t complex at all.
Speaking of violence and danger, it seems that ASIO leaked these tapes to the ABC to further the war on non-existent Garage Nazis. Six potential ‘recruits’ in the entire country and none of them were seriously interested. While taxpayers were funding this operation, a Muslim terrorist known to ASIO was making his fateful way to the home of Maurice and Zoe Antill.
Here are two things more threatening to me as a citizen than a few imbeciles chatting about Mein Kampf. First: that the nation’s top security agency and the ADF give classified material to the ABC to advance an ideological agenda. Second: that Federal governments welcome violent sub-cultures into Australia to stack electorates and antagonise their political enemies.
“Complex” in journalese and expert-speak means everybody knows what the problem is but nobody is game to say it out loud.
Spot on!
…governments like Victoria’s arrogantly allowing violent sub-cultures into Australia to stack electorates and antagonise their political enemies.
Victoria doesn’t get to devise its own immigration policy…yet.
The African refugee problem in Victoria was largely created by Howard & Vanstone.
If you existed in Mosquebourne it would be far more “concerning” if the violent criminal Afro-Ozzie yoof were still out on the streets, rather than (rightfully) languishing in gaol.
Vikpol, ASIO and the ALPBC – three of the most utterly useless and destructive taxpayer funded black holes to have existed in this stupid, stupid country’s history.
Import unskilled masses of people from violent, dysfunctional cultures that have experienced decades of internecine warfare and then wonder why a significant number turn to crime.
That’s a special type of stupidity, right there.
Perhaps more like ASIO provided the “Nazi tapes” to a Parliamentarian who then leaked them.
So the “magic dirt” theory of citizenship failed again?
That said a fair bit of blame should be thrown at people who are teaching these kids they are somehow victims of ‘white supremacy” rather than “jack is as good as his master” and they have their future on a plate if they can seize opportunities.
I was involved in providing pro bono work for the church for African refugees when I lived in Brisbane. This is anecdotal, but fwiw – the fathers are often absent, leaving the women to try and hold the family together alone (and these are large families, btw). Absent the father, the women having difficulty controlling their sons who turn to their peers for socialisation and can end up involved in petty crime and drug use which, if not nipped in the bud (and don’t expect the courts to do so), can escalate to serious crime. Anecdotal, but a pattern not unfamiliar to criminologists and sociologists. Add to the mix this: many of the women have symptoms of PTSD.
Amanda.
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/who-let-in-the-sudanese-amanda-vanstone/news-story/9497646aaac16f3fdfa11673d2a12ea4
That said a fair bit of blame should be thrown at people who are teaching these kids they are somehow victims of ‘white supremacy”…
Yes; they’ve already been taught that in Africa due to anti-colonialism. Having it reinforced here certainly isn’t setting them up for integration & success.
One positive factor, though, is Christianity; where there is faith and the father is faithful there’s a good chance of them making a go of it here.
Who would have thought letting in Africans would cause serious problems?
You only need to look at USA, South Africa, Zimbabwe, or any other sub-Saharan nation.
When you import the culture, don’t expect the “magic dirt” here in Australia to change it.
The longer people put the blinkers on that all cultures can live harmoniously in one nation, the more bloodshed there will be.
Roger says at 12:43 pm:
If only someone had told the Immigration Department about this problem back before they started accepting the poor innocent waifs. Had none of them been to a picture show to see “Black Hawk Down”?
“The African refugee problem in Victoria was largely created by Howard & Vanstone.”
OK-I’ll bite-please explain.
That would surprise me. But giving the tapes to a Labor/Green MP would more or less amount to deliberate leaking-by-proxy anyway.
It’s very concerning that ASIO phone taps – not transcripts but the actual audio – find their way to the ABC. Once upon a time, people who did that sort of thing with politically manipulable intelligence were called moles and they were prosecuted.
Back in January 2020 two Sudanese gangs were having a brawl in the street, I rang 000 to get the cops on the job. The lady on the phone then goes through a series of questions, I suggest someone is about to get killed and better get a couple of cars out with lights and sirens. Meanwhile one participant leaps over into my face and gives me a mouthful in Sudanese, police receptionist ask what’s that, then I tell her one of them is giving me a mouthful, then another one goes by dragging a 6 foot length of steel pipe to the party, she asks what’s that noise, I tell her one of them has a 6 foot length of steel pipe and someone may get killed. Anyway the brawlers eventually break away and disappear, I never saw or were approached by any visiting police although some months later when talking people in the street they said that a police car did turn up albeit way too late.
Did Howard and Vanstone look at the US and say, ” That looks great, let’s get some of that diversity here”? Like Muslims, where Africans go, trouble isn’t far behind.
Thanks farmer Gez-depressing how easily the left has infiltrated the Liberal party. Its sole raison d’etre now is to be slightly less left than the ALP/Green coalition-and now it seems even that is not true-they are trying to outleft them as it were.
It takes me less time to watch the news now that I realize:
Fatal stabbing at party in rented apartment = Africans
Home invasion for luxury car keys (esp if homeowners are Indian) = Africans
Fatal stabbing in brawl at ‘beauty contest’ = Africans
Brazen daylight smash and grab in jewellery/luxury store = Africans
That’s gold! I’ve heard something similarly obfuscatory before …
“Neddy Smith was over-involved in armed hold ups” where I grew up [because the Armed Hold Up Squad coppers had given him the green light].
“Robert Trimbole was over-involved in the illegal drug business” in the ’70s [because he was the most powerful Mafia head of those times, and he had a very big farm(s) and tractors and lots of garden forks and secateurs at Griffith]
“The Australian plod was over-involved in failing to catch Robert Trimbole” for murders and many other things, while he skipped the country and tripped gaily about Ireland and Europe for years, because they were over-involved in being incompetent. It’s now cultural, embedded, expected of them.
“The Painters and Dockers were over-involved in Melbourne crime in the 1960s and 1970s” [because they conducted more robbery, extortion and murder than their competitors].
“The magic knee grow¹ was over-involved in visits to Men’s Country Bath House in Chicago” [something to do with knob polishing].
¹ not my words; “popularized by filmmaker Spike Lee, who said (it) in 2001”
We had a great Sudanese nurse on the Paramedic course.
She was scathing in the extreme about “her men”.
/anecdote is not data etc, etc.
The original as taught to me by my dad was:
“Good things in moderation; bad things not at all!”
Speaking of anecdotal, a couple of years ago I used public transport to commute between Roguesville and DanTheNong. One trip had a group of 5 “African” yoof get on the Bus and make their way to the back where I was sitting. Listening in to their conversation, three broad Aussie accents and two African accents, I was underwhelmed that they talked about girls, school and music. No plotting to kill or rob people. Just a group of typical young men on a bus.
Anecdotal.
CL: state governments don’t decide which immigrants come in.
the number of young African chaps in jail is likely underrepresented in terms of criminal activity. courts bend over backwards to keep African youths out of jail
Judge Dredd says at 1:03 pm:
I assume many others here have also, like me, not heard that term before.
That is, it’s a fantasy created by the “all peopleses are good and lovely” hand wringers … “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile — hoping it will eat him last.” Sir Winston Churchill.
Rusty You dont expect todays police Service ! to get involved in physical violence with young men , especially black men . Thats Racist !
The police are more into doing physical violence to elderly covid rules breakers ,much more satisfying and a hell of a lot safer .
I didn’t say they did, Kim.
I said “governments like Victoria’s.”
‘Federal governments like Victoria’s’ would have been better.
Now edited/improved, though, thank you sincerely.
Just look towards the USA Democrats for a future glimpse of an ALP/GREEN/ABC federal government here in Oz. Nightmarish.
Vanstone’s surrogate children again? I remember back in 2007 with the attacks on Indian students and the Vic pol telling them not to wear or carry anything of value in public. Very helpful that. But I suppose that the feminised overweight Victorian police had better things to do than patrol public transport. Might have gotten hurt doing the job they are payed to do. What started my journey to realising just how much decay had occurred in the police and media is how even though cctv showed up close who the perps were it was anglos who were blamed for racism both at home and internationally. Didn’t the police commissioner even hide the figures before the 2007 election?
These guys are afraid of absolutely nothing… except being deported. You could threaten them with imprisonment, or even death, and they wouldn’t care. But deport a few back to the sh**holes they came from and you’ll soon see the rest straighten themselves out.
I note a large number of correspondents deriding the concept of “magic dirt”.
They are, of course, all wrong to do so. It is valid, and in certain circumstances, produces a condition known as “magic blood”. This is so powerful, our wonderful Victorian Communist Party is about to create an apartheid state, based on the concept that some peoples’ blood is more valuable than others.
What could possibly go wrong?
I think you will find more Africans and RoP immigrants arrived during a Coalition government than a Labor one.
“That is, it’s a fantasy created by the “all peopleses are good and lovely” hand wringers”
The fun begins when they finally see that there is nothing magical about the magic dirt, and the problem is themselves, and they don’t have what it takes to succeed in a civilised, modern society so they start blaming those who DO succeed, who obviously are keeping them down.
The figure of 19 per cent seriously understates the scale of the problem.
VicPol do not collect stats on offenders’/suspects’/prisoners’ race (with the exception of Aborigines) but rather stats on their birthplace.
So 19 per cent of young people in Victorian prisons were born in (South) Sudan. However, an unknown (but probably large) number of others were born in Australia to (South) Sudanese parents and they are not counted in the 19 per cent figure.
But which ever way you count it, they can certainly be said to be punching above their weight.
This is the same police force that sent Fifteen undercover officers to country pubs & bust those pubs for having too many people in the carpark.
If they don’t turn up to the rough stuff, they’ve no social licence to carry guns or push us around for jaywalking & dog licence infractions.
Salvatore:
Sounds like you were busted going for a walk with an unlicensed dog, against a don’t walk sign.
Come on, Sal. Admit it.
and they have their future on a plate if they can seize opportunities.
They are seizing other people’s stuff whenever they can.
We could have prevented this but then someone might have called us racist.
A violent, anti-social subpopulation is a small price to pay to not be racist.
It’s amazing how far conservatives will go to not be labelled racist. Home invasions, gang ropes, terrorism, open brawling in the streets, random acts of bastardry but at least they can’t be called racist. You will also note that those who make these decisions live in gated communities, send their kids to private schools, never use public transport and are protected by the armament of the state. It’s definitely a revolt by the ruling class against everybody else.
We’ll know the ABC takes the rate of imprisonment of African-Australian youths seriously when they describe it as “troubling”.
Then it will get the full treatment – Four Corners, Q&A, RN issue du jour, high rotation on news bulletins etc. – but not (if ever) until after Darling Dan is safely re-elected.
***I think you will find more Africans and RoP immigrants arrived during a Coalition government than a Labor one.
Because there’s only been 6 years of Labor Governments and 19 years of Coalition Governments in the past 25 years?
It’s cultural not to discipline or provide many warnings but to let the children find out for themselves, especially with little boys.
Some of the problem was that VicPol went too soft early on because VicGpv didn’t want to appear racist
Some of the problem was that VicPol went too soft early on because VicGpv didn’t want to appear racist
Leftwits tend to assume everyone thinks like them, I.E. You won’t vote for us if we arrest your malcontents and dirtbags, or don’t pander to you as much as you consider yourself entitled.
Voteherds must be maintained, covered for and exploited in the most codependent way possible…
No culture likes being terrorised while just trying to live. No matter who, within or without, is terrorising them.
I have observed that many of the Sudanese women seem happy to live as single Mums, but I don’t know why
Only 6 years of Labor you say? It seems much more somehow