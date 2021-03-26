Everything in moderation

AN argument has to be pretty lousy to elicit sympathy for Victoria Police. That said, when an ABC ‘expert’ uses 35 paragraphs hinting they’re to blame before sullenly admitting the truth about why 19 per cent of young people in Victorian prisons are African-‘Australians’ (despite making up less than 0.5 per cent of the state’s youth population) – you gasp agog if not shed a tear.

Too many young African-Australians are in jail. Some blame police, but the data tells a more complex story. Over-involvement in serious crimes most likely explains the concerning trends in African-Australian youth imprisonment.



Oh. They’re in prison because they’re violent, dangerous criminals. That isn’t complex at all.

Speaking of violence and danger, it seems that ASIO leaked these tapes to the ABC to further the war on non-existent Garage Nazis. Six potential ‘recruits’ in the entire country and none of them were seriously interested. While taxpayers were funding this operation, a Muslim terrorist known to ASIO was making his fateful way to the home of Maurice and Zoe Antill.

Here are two things more threatening to me as a citizen than a few imbeciles chatting about Mein Kampf. First: that the nation’s top security agency and the ADF give classified material to the ABC to advance an ideological agenda. Second: that Federal governments welcome violent sub-cultures into Australia to stack electorates and antagonise their political enemies.