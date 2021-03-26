Let’s Give It Back

Controlled implosion and a few graders. Plant a memorial garden to democracy on the resulting hill. Allow the sheep to graze there once more.”
– Calli has an elegant solution to the problems at Parliament House
The lesson from Australia’s (2019) election isn’t that this country is right-wing but that it’s conservative — as in cautious.
Best not to have the ACT town council have anything to do with explosives.
Get Kate Carnell to run the show, arrange for an exclusive audience of ABC employees and associated diversity grifters..
Brilliant, Calli.
And the great thing is that we only have to pay for it once, not the rest of our lives and our children’s lives.
Hell, with sheep roaming the place it might even give us something beneficial.
Use a Guy Fawkes type of implosion…… (NADT)
If you’re quick about I might get to see it’s full life-cycle, from the turning of the first sod in 1981 until its burial. Actually, I’m quite fond of the building. But its occupants are beyond the pale.
I’m sure Gina Rinehart can supply the appropriate explosives and earth moving equipment.
Calli is being far too restrained.
I’d give the inhabitants of the ACT 48 hours to vacate then nuke the whole bloody joint.
Makes the rioters at the Capitol on 6 January seem positively sane and moderate by comparison.
From orbit, to be sure, to be sure …
Plaque to be installed.
Once, on this hill, stood something called The People’s House.
While it housed the people’s representatives, it was designed to enable the people to walk on its grassed roof to represent that true sovereignty lay with the electors rather than the elected.
But “time and tide wait for no-one” and so,
Not many years after it was built an overwhelming stench began to emanate from the place, which no deep clean could remove and became impossible to ignore,
And so, there was only one answer…
Excellent idea, although I would change one thing.
My first explosives instructor always (I think jokingly 🤔) advised us to go for a good visual.
So based on that I suggest there be nothing “controlled “ about it and a maximum priority put on “a good visual “.
Get rid of those shitty circular roads around it, at the same time. Perhaps extend that artificial lake or suchlike. Organise therein an activity of greater public benefit such as european carp aquaculture.
‘Actually, I’m quite fond of the building.’
There is something to be said for its exterior design, but the entrance hall has the glossy, nouveau riche tawdriness of a casino in Macau and the interior, behind the scenes, reminds me of some outer suburban accountant’s office.
…it was designed to enable the people to walk on its grassed roof to represent that true sovereignty lay with the electors rather than the elected.
I always thought that was a stupid idea, given that sovereignty in Australia is vested in the Crown together with parliament. The archiotect evidently never attended a civics lesson.
Be that as it may, a first rate suggestion for dealing with a second rate building infested with third rate people (I’ll exempt the small army of ordinary workers that keep the place functioniong from that assessment).
Um, it’s the inhabitants that are the problem. We don’t want the vermin getting out.
Ahahaha! Just saw this. I’ve been out gardening, can offer some nice cuttings to get them started.
Drop the explosives from Sky Whale.
It’s “Arkytect”, Rog.
Way to go, Calli!
The bloke who designed the thing!
‘(I’ll exempt the small army of ordinary workers that keep the place functioniong from that assessment).’
From what I have heard, I am unsure about the efficiency or integrity of at least some members of this army. It is also reportedly highly ‘featherbedded’.
People who attempt to reform this situation tend not to last very long. There’s a tradition of employees who feel threatened by reform tipping of politicians – including anonymously – that these changes will affect their – the MP’s – comfort and convenience. End of reforms and reformer.
Eyrie at 4.48. You must have missed the lesson in skool where they explained that politicians are elected by a majority of your neighbours to represent you and your neighbours for the neighbourhood that you live in. They’re your vermin…own them! Clearly, moving Canberra to Calli’s backyard is the answer. Simples.
There’s a tradition of employees who feel threatened by reform tipping of politicians – including anonymously – that these changes will affect their – the MP’s – comfort and convenience.
OK…can anything good come out of Canberra?
I have much…much Roundup, Michael.
My backyard would not be a healthy, money-soaked environment for them. Soaked, yes. But rapidly drying out.
On second thoughts, perhaps my local member can be locked in the shed and do zoom meetings from there. I could feed her three meals a day through a grille. I see no reason to feed the rest of them.
As long as they’re inside PH at the time.
That’s funny. I thought, except for rare cases that they are selected by a few of their cronies to stand for the seat for their political party. Realistically we get a dud (forced – or at least they try) choice of evil or evil and I haven’t voted for one of these duds in a lower house seat since I forget when.
On the other hand….. with Labor getting ever so cross about the failure to bring home all those Strayans stuck in far-flung, virus-ridden hell holes, let’s go back to a virtual parliament and turn the place into a quarantine facility. It’s remote from the major population centres but would have enough local health etc. workers to take care of things.
In the meantime, a federal government which stuck to its responsibilities under the Constitution (and got rid of all the meddling tied grants to states) could fit into the old wedding cake building. A thus scaled-back Canberra would be better governed with a town council for the municipal stuff, with major services such as health and education provided by NSW.
The concept of a self-governing Australian Capital Territory – which surely adds to the sense of apartness and importance of many who live and visit there – could be done away with by a simple amendment to section 125 of the Constitution (hard to imagine a majority of voters having a problem with that).
“Archy-tect”. And he’s quite rightly behind bars for k1ddy-f1ddling (Look closely).
Before or after the bomb drops?
Roger “can anything good come out of Canberra? The Federal, Barton, Kings and Monaro Highways.