I think ordinary citizens should enjoy the same “good faith immunity” that law enforcement officials enjoy. That they do not is, I suggest, a violation of the Constitutional injunction against titles of nobility. One thing that a title of nobility grants, after all, is exemption from laws that bedevil the little people.— Glenn Reynolds
Music Maestro: March 26, 2021
This entry was posted in Music Open Thread. Bookmark the permalink.
Let it roll : Little Feat
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9IyRNKleyyg
Sung by Biden to Harris???????
But its a belter of a song….
Friday arvo ‘Stones
Dead Flowers
“Play the guitar boy”(Mick Taylor). He does.
That Joe Jackson song is a cracker. I used to hate it when it came out, but do I ever appreciate its artistry these days. Joe is a great songwriter.
This is my afternoon listening: The Cinematic Orchestra’s – All That You Give
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_G6zrRbyA8
It’s a mixture of electronics and orchestral, with a soul singer out front. Beautiful.
Joan Armatrading – Down to Zero
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Brp8Va8XVQw
Melanie Safka. This always puts a shiver up my spine. So perfect that its hard to believe they are actually singing it not miming.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ52lk9wjZI
The JJ piano playing is excellent.
BTW do the actors look like they are 16 years old?
Her with the pimples and him with the fuzz on the upper lip.
Another Little Feat ripper. God bless Zappa for telling Lowell George to quit the Mothers and start his own band.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCROkG4SKao
Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
Baby Animals – Don’t Tell Me What To Do
Pam Tillis – Don’t Tell Me What To Do
The Chats – Do What I Want
The Rolling Stones Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
Moodymann – Do Wrong
The Specials – Do Nothing
… and some do wop
Muddy Waters and the Rolling Stones impromptu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3Or7huOK7o