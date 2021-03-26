Music Maestro: March 26, 2021

Posted on March 26, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

17 Responses to Music Maestro: March 26, 2021

  2. Bradley Ashworth says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    Sung by Biden to Harris???????

    But its a belter of a song….

  3. jupes says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Friday arvo ‘Stones

    Dead Flowers

    “Play the guitar boy”(Mick Taylor). He does.

  4. TBH says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    That Joe Jackson song is a cracker. I used to hate it when it came out, but do I ever appreciate its artistry these days. Joe is a great songwriter.

    This is my afternoon listening: The Cinematic Orchestra’s – All That You Give
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_G6zrRbyA8

    It’s a mixture of electronics and orchestral, with a soul singer out front. Beautiful.

  5. covid ate my homework says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    Joan Armatrading – Down to Zero

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Brp8Va8XVQw

  6. Adelagado says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:57 pm

    Melanie Safka. This always puts a shiver up my spine. So perfect that its hard to believe they are actually singing it not miming.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ52lk9wjZI

  7. Zyconoclast says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    The JJ piano playing is excellent.

    BTW do the actors look like they are 16 years old?
    Her with the pimples and him with the fuzz on the upper lip.

  8. areff says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    Another Little Feat ripper. God bless Zappa for telling Lowell George to quit the Mothers and start his own band.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCROkG4SKao

  17. Epicurious says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    Muddy Waters and the Rolling Stones impromptu
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3Or7huOK7o

